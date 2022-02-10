Prime Video Channels collaborates with hayu to offer world-renowned reality TV shows

Popular reality TV franchises from hayu like The Real Housewives, Below Deck & Top Chef will now be available with an add-on subscription for Prime members in India on the same day as the US telecast

Amazon Prime Video is offering an extensive array of the most popular international reality shows for its viewers with hayu, the all-reality TV, ad-free Subscription Video-On-Demand (SVOD) streaming service from NBCUniversal. Available on Prime Video Channels as an add-on subscription, hayu gives Prime members in India access to thousands of reality TV titles in English, all available to watch on the same day as the US telecast.

A subscription-based streaming service owned by NBCUniversal, hayu offers extensive choice, with a wide variety of unscripted subgenres available in English language and a selection of programming with Hindi subtitles, including home and design, dating, cooking, fashion, and true crime. hayu offers top reality TV content like Keeping Up With the Kardashians and its spin-offs along with many others, including The Real Housewives, Vanderpump Rules, Below Deck, Top Chef and Family Karma. Subscribers don’t have to worry about spoilers as the vast majority of U.S. shows are available on hayu the same day as their U.S. broadcast. Prime members in India can now subscribe to hayu through Prime Video Channels at an introductory price of Rs. 999/year.

“Since its launch in India last year, Prime Video Channels has received a tremendous response from Prime Members who are delighted with the convenient access to a wide library of content, from multiple streaming services,” said Chaitanya Divan, head of Prime Video Channels & Sports, Amazon Prime Video India. “Continuing with our philosophy of working with like-minded partners who are equally invested in super-serving customers and offering them quality, consistent entertainment experience, we are excited to collaborate with hayu. hayu offers some of the most popular unscripted shows to audiences globally and their arrival on Channels in India parallels the growing consumer interest in unscripted content on our service. We are certain that our consumers will love viewing their premier reality shows.”

“We are thrilled to make hayu – and its world-renowned reality TV content – even more accessible to Indian super fans,” said Hendrik McDermott, Managing Director, NBCUniversal Direct-To-Consumer – Global. “Already the premiere destination for must-watch content in 29 markets globally, we are delighted to continue our collaboration with Prime Video Channels, by adding another partnership as part of our ongoing, successful expansion strategy.”

hayu is already available through Prime Video Channels in other countries including the U.K., Canada, Germany, Austria, Netherlands, France, Italy, Spain and Australia. Through an add-on subscription, Prime members in India will be able to subscribe to hayu and can watch all seasons and all episodes of world renowned reality TV shows such as Keeping Up With the Kardashians, The Real Housewives, Top Chef, Million Dollar Listing, Vanderpump Rules, Summer House, The Real Murders Of Orange County, License To Kill, Family Karma, and many more. hayu and its popular series will now be available in addition to customers’ favourite Amazon Originals like Shershaah, Mirzapur, Inside Edge, The Family Man, and The Tomorrow War, without having the need to toggle from app to app.

Prime Video Channels benefits for Prime members include:

• No hassle login & billing: Customers do not have to juggle between multiple usernames, passwords and billing due dates. With Prime Video Channels, all premium content subscriptions are managed within a single destination – Prime Video apps and website.

• More time watching, less time deciding: Customers won’t have to spend time toggling between their favorite services to discover what’s new and popular. With Prime Video Channels they can browse in one place, search across all their premium subscription and get personalized recommendations. All of this without ever having to leave the Prime Video app or website.

• Enjoy your favorite features, no matter which service: Customers can enjoy IMDb’s X-Ray feature and a single consolidated watch list and download library for offline viewing. Subscribers can also manage data consumption and much more across all their premium channel subscriptions.

• More Choice: With Prime Video Channels, Prime members can access thousands of additional titles across 9 OTT services, including hayu.

• Introductory Pricing: At launch, Prime members can enjoy special introductory annual subscription offers made available by different OTT channel partners.

Titles from hayu will join thousands of acclaimed TV shows and movies across languages and geographies, including Indian films such as Shershaah, Toofaan, Sardar Udham, Coolie No. 1, Gulabo Sitabo, Shakuntala Devi, Sherni, Durgamati, Chhalaang, Hello Charlie, Cold Case, Narappa, Sara’s, Sarpatta Parambarai, Kuruthi, #HOME, Tuck Jagadish and more, along with Indian-produced Amazon Original series like Mumbai Diaries 26/11, The Last Hour, Paatal Lok, Bandish Bandits, Breathe, Comicstaan Semma Comedy Pa, The Family Man, Mirzapur, Inside Edge and Made In Heaven, amongst others. Also included are popular global Amazon Originals like The Tomorrow War, Coming 2 America, Cinderella, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Without Remorse, American Gods, One Night in Miami, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, The Boys, Hunters, Cruel Summer, Fleabag, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and many more, available for unlimited streaming as part of a Prime membership. Prime Video includes content across Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi and Bengali.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)