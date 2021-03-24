Pitch Marketing 30under30 list recognises industry leaders of the future
The inaugural list has names from performers from top brands and companies across diverse sectors
The inaugural Pitch Marketing 30under30 list, which recognises the industry leaders of the future, was unveiled on Tuesday.
The list has young marketing stars who have contributed to the success of the company, displayed innovative prowess that has impacted the company’s business positively and have shown true leadership potential.
InMobi and ABP News is the Co-Gold Partners for the Pitch Top 30 Under 30 list, 2021.
Britannia Industries walked away with the maximum winners—three. Britannia was followed by Vodafone Idea Limited, Mondelez International, and WeWork India with two winners each.
The list has names from performers from top brands and companies across diverse sectors listed below –
- Consumer Packaged Goods
- Consumer Durables
- Automobile
- Retail
- Travel
- Media & Entertainment
- BFSI
- Education
- Real Estate
- Business-to-Business
- Online/Technology
To determine the names that will feature on the inaugural Pitch Marketing 30under30 list, an august jury chaired by Sameer Satpathy, CEO, Personal Care Products, ITC Ltd, met and deliberated online in the property’s first jury meet in March. The jury chose young marketing stars who have contributed to the success of the company, displayed innovative marketing prowess that has impacted the company’s business positively and showed true leadership potential. Broadly, the entries were evaluated across parameters such as vision, innovation, impact, influence, commitment to industry and society and leadership potential. They are also team players and exhibit their propensity to become the future of Indian marketing. The entries were also reviewed under broader categories such as consumer packaged goods, FMCG, consumer durables, automobile, retail, travel, tourism, banking and financial services, education, real estate, technology, business-to-business, music and entertainment. The inaugural list was finalised by a jury that consisted of established marketers across categories and domains. Here’s a look at the high profile jury that reviewed and deliberated the nominations for Pitch Marketing 30under30.
Jury Chair:
- Sameer Satpathy, CEO, Personal Care Products, ITC Ltd
Jury Members:
- Anil Viswanathan, Senior Director - Marketing (Chocolates), Insights & Analytics
- Arvind Saxena, Head - Marketing & Corporate Communications, NEC
- Deepali Nair, Director Marketing, India & South Asia (CMO), IBM
- Dola Halder, Brand Head - Doritos, Pepsico
- Ketan Kulkarni, CMO & Head – Business Development, Blue Dart
- Prachi Mohapatra, Marketing Head, OTC, Emerging Markets Dr Reddys Laboratories
- Richa Sharma, Director - Brand Marketing, Phonepe
- Rajan Bhalla, Chief Business Officer & Group CMO, HT Media
- Sujatha V Kumar, Head of Marketing - India & South Asia, VISA
- Trupti Bhandari, Author - Pragmarketism, Global Business Leader
- Tarun Jha, Head of Marketing, Skoda
- Vani Gupta, Dandiya, Founder, Cherry Peach Plum
- Vasuta Agarwal, MD, APAC, InMobi
- Milind Pathak, Chief Business Officer, route Mobile
- Azmat Jagmag, MarCom Head - Linear & OTT, Discovery Inc
- Sumit Virmani, Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys
- Ashish Morone, Senior VP & CMO, HDFC
- Karan Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer, DLF
- Ronita Mitra, Founder, Brand Eagle Consulting,
- Swita Charanasonboom, Taboola
- Vivek Malhotra, Group CMO, India Today
- Amit Relan Founder, MFilterit
- Sonal Mishra, Director of Marketing at Unacademy
- Madhukar Uniyal, Director- Solution Engineering, Oracle
- Amit Tiwari, Vice President of Marketing, Havells
- Puneet Das, Senior Vice President Marketing - Beverages, India, TCS
- Sachin Chhabra, SGM - Head of Brand Marketing, ACC Cement
Here's the complete list of winners:
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube