Pitch Marketing 30under30 list recognises industry leaders of the future

The inaugural Pitch Marketing 30under30 list, which recognises the industry leaders of the future, was unveiled on Tuesday.

The list has young marketing stars who have contributed to the success of the company, displayed innovative prowess that has impacted the company’s business positively and have shown true leadership potential.

InMobi and ABP News is the Co-Gold Partners for the Pitch Top 30 Under 30 list, 2021.

Britannia Industries walked away with the maximum winners—three. Britannia was followed by Vodafone Idea Limited, Mondelez International, and WeWork India with two winners each.

The list has names from performers from top brands and companies across diverse sectors listed below –

Consumer Packaged Goods

Consumer Durables

Automobile

Retail

Travel

Media & Entertainment

BFSI

Education

Real Estate

Business-to-Business

Online/Technology

To determine the names that will feature on the inaugural Pitch Marketing 30under30 list, an august jury chaired by Sameer Satpathy, CEO, Personal Care Products, ITC Ltd, met and deliberated online in the property’s first jury meet in March. The jury chose young marketing stars who have contributed to the success of the company, displayed innovative marketing prowess that has impacted the company’s business positively and showed true leadership potential. Broadly, the entries were evaluated across parameters such as vision, innovation, impact, influence, commitment to industry and society and leadership potential. They are also team players and exhibit their propensity to become the future of Indian marketing. The entries were also reviewed under broader categories such as consumer packaged goods, FMCG, consumer durables, automobile, retail, travel, tourism, banking and financial services, education, real estate, technology, business-to-business, music and entertainment. The inaugural list was finalised by a jury that consisted of established marketers across categories and domains. Here’s a look at the high profile jury that reviewed and deliberated the nominations for Pitch Marketing 30under30.

Jury Chair:

Sameer Satpathy, CEO, Personal Care Products, ITC Ltd

Jury Members:

Anil Viswanathan, Senior Director - Marketing (Chocolates), Insights & Analytics

Arvind Saxena, Head - Marketing & Corporate Communications, NEC

Deepali Nair, Director Marketing, India & South Asia (CMO), IBM

Dola Halder, Brand Head - Doritos, Pepsico

Ketan Kulkarni, CMO & Head – Business Development, Blue Dart

Prachi Mohapatra, Marketing Head, OTC, Emerging Markets Dr Reddys Laboratories

Richa Sharma, Director - Brand Marketing, Phonepe

Rajan Bhalla, Chief Business Officer & Group CMO, HT Media

Sujatha V Kumar, Head of Marketing - India & South Asia, VISA

Trupti Bhandari, Author - Pragmarketism, Global Business Leader

Tarun Jha, Head of Marketing, Skoda

Vani Gupta, Dandiya, Founder, Cherry Peach Plum

Vasuta Agarwal, MD, APAC, InMobi

Milind Pathak, Chief Business Officer, route Mobile

Azmat Jagmag, MarCom Head - Linear & OTT, Discovery Inc

Sumit Virmani, Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys

Ashish Morone, Senior VP & CMO, HDFC

Karan Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer, DLF

Ronita Mitra, Founder, Brand Eagle Consulting,

Swita Charanasonboom, Taboola

Vivek Malhotra, Group CMO, India Today

Amit Relan Founder, MFilterit

Sonal Mishra, Director of Marketing at Unacademy

Madhukar Uniyal, Director- Solution Engineering, Oracle

Amit Tiwari, Vice President of Marketing, Havells

Puneet Das, Senior Vice President Marketing - Beverages, India, TCS

Sachin Chhabra, SGM - Head of Brand Marketing, ACC Cement

Here's the complete list of winners:

