PicsArt & Ventes Avenues' EORS campaign for Myntra hits 80 Mn views

PicsArt, through Ventes Avenues (Ventes Avenues represents PicsArt) undertook a social media campaign for Myntra to boost engagement with the latter’s audience, during its 6-day EORS (End of Reason Sale), held in December 2020.



Over the years, Myntra’s EORS has become a marquee fashion event for the industry and the 13th edition of the fashion event, that offered shoppers special deals and value offers to end the year on a cheerful and positive note, was no different. For the event, Myntra was exploring options to boost engagement and brand awareness in an innovative way. With its limitless creative features, socially active young audience, and strong community, PicsArt was an appropriate fitment for the EORS campaign. The main objective of the PicsArt-Myntra campaign was to engage customers while leaving a lasting impression in their minds during EORS. This was a one-of-a-kind activity, where Myntra had two Replays integrated on the PicsArt app. A Replay is a step-by-step guide that allows users to recreate an entire series of professional editing effects on their images. To further increase viewability and engagement, a ‘Replay Challenge’ was run on PicsArt, which attracted significant traction from the PicsArt user base. The winner of the challenge received vouchers and gifts worth Rs 50,000/- from Myntra. This created buzz and excitement and lured users to participate in the challenge multiple times.



Achint Setia, Vice President, Marketing at Myntra, said, “This activity not only resulted in a high engagement rate for Myntra, but also created a permanent shelf space in the user’s phone - establishing a greater brand recall. It is so refreshing to observe people engaging with Myntra and taking the time to edit their images. Innovative campaigns like these create a lifelong brand salience, build rapport and strengthen the trust between the brand and its consumers.”

Ravish Jain, Country Head of PicsArt India shared, “PicsArt users are tech savvy, socially active, and aware of ongoing trends. They love to engage, consume, and create new and fresh content frequently. Our new Replay functionality was the perfect way to engage users with the Myntra brand, and this campaign was unlike something they had done before. It was great to see millions of people in India viewing the branded content and even more of a delight to see thousands of PicsArt users participate in the challenge.”



Fauzan Rahim, Co-Founder, Ventes Avenues commented, “Ventes Avenues is delighted to collaborate with Myntra on their recent campaign. We strongly believe that innovation is the key to brand love. The success of the Myntra-PicsArt campaign has opened several opportunities for brands to advertise, innovate and create awareness. We are proud to announce our partnership with PicsArt and we hope this serves as a relevant platform for brands to engage meaningful and ‘go beyond the filter’. We would like to thank Myntra for taking this leap of faith and trusting us; these numbers are very encouraging, and I am sure many brands will connect with us on this.”

About Myntra: Myntra is India's leading platform for fashion brands and pioneer in m-commerce play.

An integral part of the Flipkart Group, Myntra brings together technology and fashion to create the best experience in the fashion and lifestyle space in India. The company has partnered with over 5000+ leading fashion and lifestyle brands in the country such as Nike, Adidas, Puma, Levi’s, Wrangler, Arrow, Jealous 21, Diesel, CAT, Harley Davidson, Ferrari, Timberland, US Polo, Fabindia, Biba, and many more, to offer a wide range in latest branded fashion and lifestyle wear. Myntra services over 27,000 pin codes across the country.

