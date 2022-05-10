P&G India to make brand advtg more accessible for those with sight & hearing impairments

Procter & Gamble India has announced its new commitment to improve the accessibility of its brand advertising, including social media content and websites, by making it accessible to people with sight and hearing impairments by 2024. The company will do this for all new brand advertising across India. This initiative will make P&G brands more inclusive and accessible to all members of our community.

P&G also announced that it will sensitize students pursuing advertising and marketing courses on accurate portrayal and representation of women in advertising. P&G will partner with leading marketing and communication colleges to shape the next generation of marketers and advertisers. Along with this, P&G also reinforced its commitment to continue leveraging the voice of its brands to have conversations that bust myths, break biases & shatter stereotypes.

Talking about the commitments, Sharat Verma, Chief Marketing Officer, P&G India said, “At P&G, we want to step up and use our voice to be a force for growth and force for good. We have made strong progress in the role our brands are playing to drive social and cultural change. Not only that, but we are also committed to enabling equal opportunities for women in the advertising creativity and production industry. It is important that we make equality and inclusion a sustainable part of creativity. Therefore, we are seeking to work with the next generation of marketers and advertisers, to drive holistic change in imagery, and in turn, society. We are deliberate in our actions to advance equality and inclusion, so that we can accelerate the pace of change.”

