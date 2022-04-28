Personal care brand Astaberry ropes in Mouni Roy as brand ambassador

Gurgaon-based, personal care homegrown manufacturing company Ivia Beaute Pvt Ltd with their flagship brands ‘Astaberry’ and ‘Ikin’ recently launched their new product range of Hair Removal Creams and Wine Facial Kits and has roped in actress and model Mouni Roy as the face of the brand.

Roy who is seen in a TVC in a playful mood with gold-fish shares, "I'm really excited to be the face of a brand like Astaberry that deeply resonates with my love for natural, herbal ingredients since childhood. The philosophy of the brand and their unique approach to bring the best products based on the Ayurvedic & Scientific principles which are Conscious, Socially Responsible, free from Animal Cruelty and Environment friendly with all-natural ingredients is truly commendable. With Astaberry, my skincare routine is more delightful"

Achal Arya, Director, Ivia Beaute Pvt. Ltd shares, "Taking care of our skin is a daily ritual and it needs to be pampered with the goodness of nature and that's what the essence of this campaign is with the face of our brand, Mouni Roy. Astaberry products are enriched with the goodness of Ayurveda, the age-old Indian science based on active natural ingredients, blended with modern formulations & distinct fragrances. The newly launched Astaberry Wine Facial Kit and Wine Face Wash are becoming popular with millenials and salon owners alike. Made from natural ingredients and specially crafted formulations like using Red Grape extract in this unique facial kit which helps to reduce fine surface lines and replenish depleted moisture and also improves skin moisturization, firmness, retains elasticity, everlasting glow, and fairness. Using subtle fragrances and crafted packaging adds to the sensory feel of the products making the experience more enjoyable and satisfying".

Here's the TVC:

Astaberry has, with its dedicated in-house R & D team of experts in cosmetics, chemistry & product design, developed a complete range of skincare, haircare & personal care products. The company has also added to the “Astaberry Ikin” active skin and hair care range with the introduction of a Hair Removal Cream without any side effects and without pain.

Throwing light on the storytelling, Anand Oberoi, Managing Director, Oberoi IBC said, “Astaberry has a very distinct range of personal care products crafted over years of research like the Wine Facial Kit to the Astaberry indulge Sulfate-free Vitamin C foaming face wash to Astaberry’s Papaya sunscreen infused with the richness of natural papaya extract or the Astaberry Professional Skin Rejuvenating Vitamin E Face Serum. Our challenge was to create a messaging that aligns with the brand statement. The idea is to take care of communication strategy with a long term goal to establish Astaberry as one of the leading personal care brand in the country”

