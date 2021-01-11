PepsiCo India: Increasing reach and driving awareness via Paytm audience network

How PepsiCo India leveraged Paytm Ads’ ability to identify and target relevant Airtel Prepaid users to drive brand awareness with maximum impact for its tortilla chips brand Doritos

The Brief:

The paranoia of COVID-19 taught us all at least one thing - the importance of staying virtually connected to our dear ones. With this thought, PepsiCo collaborated with Airtel for a special initiative to complement the in-house experience of its customers. This initiative emphasized the importance of staying connected with friends and family.

PepsiCo India aimed at identifying and reaching out to the relevant users of Airtel prepaid for their 2GB free data offer along with driving brand awareness in the most efficient manner.

The Objective:

The aim of this vernacular campaign was to drive up the reach amongst the right target group for Doritos’ key markets with Airtel 2GB Free Data communication while also efficiently driving its brand awareness.

Strategy & Execution:

Paytm, the leading digital payments and commerce app in the nation is used heavily for recharge transactions or bill payments. Paytm Ads’ ability to identify Airtel prepaid and postpaid users, leveraging the sharp recharges-led signals, is what makes it stand out. This helped the team at Paytm Ads create deterministic cohorts for Doritos by identifying and targeting only the Airtel Prepaid users.

The Programmatic Video Ad Campaigns were targeted to the actual audience on various OTT platforms such as MX Player, Zee 5, Voot and SonyLiv through the Paytm Audience Network (PAN). With the help of Paytm’s sharp transaction signals, PAN helped market the product specifically to the cohort consisting of the relevant Paytm audience. To ensure maximum impact, the target audience was also optimized.

The ability to not only identify the actual pool of consumers but target them with a video ad served on third party ecosystems – OTTs in this case through the white-labeledPaytm DSP, made Paytm Ads a formidable addition to the media mix of PepsiCo India.

To start your campaign with Paytm Ads, reach out on ads.sales@paytm.com

This is a partner content article in association with exchange4media.