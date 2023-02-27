Pepsi onboards Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador
The association is part of the brand’s attempt at being the voice of the youth
Pepsi has roped in Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador.
Pepsi has always been synonymous with the voice of the youth and believes in empowering them with self-expression, self-confidence, and self -belief. This match between Pepsi and Ranveer is sure to enthrall audiences across the country.
Commenting on the partnership, Saumya Rathor, Category Lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India, said, “Pepsi represents the spirit of youth in a bottle and for us, Ranveer perfectly embodies that very spirit. Ranveer stands for the brand ethos – be it being effortless, audacious, or having the gumption to be your true self. We are thrilled to have him on the brand and are extremely confident that the consumers will love the magic we intend to create together.”
India Brand Conclave: Industry heads to speak on 'building brands for today & tomorrow'
The summit will be held on February 28, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 25, 2023 8:34 AM | 3 min read
exchange4media Group is back with the on-ground Mumbai edition of its flagship property - India Brand Conclave after three years. The upcoming edition of the conference will be held on the 28th of February 2023. The conclave is presented by Admattic, while Pepper Content is the Co-Gold Partner and Kantar is the associate partner.
India Brand Conclave 2023 brings India's most reputed brands and top management to interact and share insights on their game-changing success stories under one roof.
The theme of this edition of the conference is ‘All About Building Brands For Today & Tomorrow’.
Apart from astute leaders taking the centre stage at the India Brand Conclave to deliver keynote and valedictory addresses, the conference will also have many seasoned experts sharing their insights around the theme.
At the conference, Ram Mehrotra, VP - Sales and Marketing, Decorative Paints, Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, will take the stage to represent the brand Nerolac and its journey of building a brand in the home and decor category. He will take the audience through the journey of how Kansai Nerolac became the second-largest coating company in India and a market leader in Industrial Coatings
Representing an FMCG giant whose sub-brands are the leading brands in most categories in India is Shuvadip Banerjee, Chief Digital Marketing Officer, ITC Limited. Over time, the group has done some fantastic storytelling and communication for its sub-brands. The secret recipe to ITC’s success has always been constant innovation in line with evolving consumer tastes. He will share handpicked excerpts from a large spanning ITC brand journey, let’s welcome to share insights on ‘Transition of Brand Building – Then and Now’.
Next up, Anand Parameswaran, Executive Director - Quantitative & Co-lead (West), Insights Division, Kantar will also speak at the India Brand Conclave. Parameswaran will share how a market research platform that combines agile research products, powerful analytics and deep brand-building expertise can help build brands for today and tomorrow.
Brand experience is ultimately how a customer feels about your brand before, during, and after their interactions with you. It’s important to invest in your brand experience to ensure it’s exactly the one you want to put out into the world. Sharing insights on ‘Building Brands Through Experiences’ at the conference will be Saurabh Khurana, Chief Executive Officer, Laqshya Live Experiences.
The line-up and agenda of the India Brand Conclave are power-packed. Stay tuned as we reveal the agenda soon.
The conference will be followed by the award felicitation ceremony of The Indian Marketing Awards 2023.
Nestlé MUNCH urges teens to follow their dreams
The chocolate bar brand has launched a youth-centric campaign called #CRUNCHYOURATTITUDE
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 25, 2023 6:00 PM | 1 min read
Nestlé MUNCH launches its #CRUNCHYOURATTITUDE campaign that encourages them to express themselves more confidently. Nestlé MUNCH has created quirky packs that celebrates different passion points such as sports, gaming, fashion and social media that gives teens a chance to win merchandise and become stars of their chosen passion.
Adding a little crunch to the lucky winners' life, MUNCH will give them an opportunity to further select their reward from the chosen passion point.
Commenting on the new campaign, Rupali Rattan, Head - Confectionery Business, Nestlé India said, “Today's teenagers are full of dreams and aspirations. They leave no stone unturned to achieve anything they set their minds to. Enabling the teenagers to shine and follow their ambition, Nestlé MUNCH's new campaign #CRUNCHYOURATTITUDE enables them to not only confidently express themselves but also pursue their passion.”
Kiara Advani is 'unstoppable modern woman' for Stayfree
The brand has launched an integrated marketing campaign with tagline ‘Din tumhare saath chalega’
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 24, 2023 11:36 AM | 2 min read
Stayfree has roped in actor Kiara Advani as its brand ambassador and the face of its latest campaign for Stayfree Secure XL pads.
In its latest marketing campaign designed by DDB Mudra for Stayfree Secure XL, Kiara represents the hustle and can-do spirit of women entrepreneurs who are confident with ambitions, who need day-long protection and comfort, making Stayfree Secure XL with its 12 hours leakage protection her preferred choice.
Commenting on her association with Stayfree, Kiara Advani said, "Modern women today are unstoppable and I truly believe nothing could bog down the spirit, determination and courage of today’s woman. I am glad to become the new face of Stayfree and represent this iconic brand that strives to help millions of young girls and women fulfill their aspirations, free from the fear, shame and discomfort associated with periods. Stayfree Secure XL offers comfort and long-lasting protection up to 12 hours enabling women to live to their lives to the fullest potential, without letting anything come between their dreams. I am proud to be a part of this empowering campaign that celebrates the can-do spirit of young women.”
Speaking on the new campaign, Manoj Gadgil, Vice President, Marketing and Essential Health BU Head, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health said, “Stayfree has always celebrated the spirit and strength of young women. With Stayfree XL’s latest campaign ‘Din tumhare saath chalega’, the brand empowers women to fulfil their dreams and aspirations by leading life on their terms, so their day marches to their beat. We are delighted to onboard Kiara Advani as part of Stayfree family. She represents the aspirational young women of today’s generation. Through our association with Kiara Advani, we aim to accelerate the brand’s mission of empowering women to seize every moment, pursue their dreams, and not miss on any opportunity, even during their periods.”
Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Mudra Group, said, “We’ve all heard the adage - too much to do, too little time. There’s no generation that’s felt it more than the youth of today. Stayfree believes that every girl should have total control over their time and what they want to do with it… even when she’s on her period. In Kiara, we have the perfect person to deliver this message. She too does it all and is someone that girls of today look up to.”
e4m India Brand Conclave: Insightful panel discussions with industry experts
The theme of this edition of the conference is ‘All about building brands for today & tomorrow’
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 24, 2023 9:00 AM | 3 min read
The exchange4media group is back with the on-ground Mumbai edition of its flagship property, India Brand Conclave, after three years. The upcoming edition of the conference will be held on the 28th of February 2023 from 10 am onwards at the Taj Santacruz, Mumbai. The conclave is presented by Admattic, while Pepper Content is the Co-Gold Partner and Kantar is the associate partner.
India Brand Conclave 2023 brings India's most reputed brands and top management to interact and share insights on their game-changing success stories under one roof.
The theme of this edition of the conference is ‘All About Building Brands For Today & Tomorrow’.
The conclave will witness two insightful panel discussions. The first panel will discuss ‘Consistent vs Persistent: The Long-Term Growth Plan’. Brands are undergoing a massive reinvention with the proliferation of tools and data, focusing on reaching the right audience at the right time. Brand-building is not an overnight success story but the story of being persistent and consistently putting out brand messages and experiences that communicate its promise and meet consumer perceptions and expectations. In the business of brands, ‘Consistency is Key’ is being reiterated time and again and most brands try and adhere to it, but is it enough unless paired with persistence?
Panellists at the conclave will explore this in more depth. The panel will be moderated by Vivek Bhargava, Co-founder, Profitwheel and the members of the panel will be:
- Arvind R. P., CMO, McDonald’s India
- Sai Narayan, CMO, Policybazaar
- Sneha Beriwal, Global Chief Marketing Officer, VAHDAM India
- Supratik Sengupta, Head, Marketing – Consumer Health, Lupin
- Deba Ghosal, VP & Head of Marketing, Voltas
There will be another panel discussion at the conclave that will discuss various aspects of brand building for today & tomorrow. The second panel will discuss ‘Building Future-Proof Brands: Defining The Playbook for Connected Era.’
Though an intangible asset, it is crucial for brands to invest more in brand building and make a mark in the industry. In today's highly competitive market, it becomes really crucial for any brand to be in tandem with the new technological and social developments to ensure that it will survive and remain strong and keep up with advancements in the wider world. In this scenario, do brands need to go beyond key aspects like a well-thought-out strategy, extensive insight, and good management? The panel will discuss all this and more.
The panel will be moderated by Rubeena Singh, Country Head - India & MENA, AnyMinds and the members of the panel will be:
- Dippak Khurana, Co-Founder and CEO, Vserv
- Dhrubajyothi Sarkar, Director, Product Marketing and GTM, Consumer Platform Advertising, InMobi
- Lakshmi Narayanan B, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Limited
- Pallavi Barman, Business Head, HRX
- Puneeth Bekal, Director - Marketing, Mastercard
- Zameer Kochhar, Chief Marketing Officer, Rajasthan Royals
The lineup and agenda of the India Brand Conclave are power-packed. Stay tuned as we reveal speaker details soon!
The conference will be followed by the award felicitation ceremony of The Indian Marketing Awards 2023.
Regional flavours: What’s drawing brands to the land of Tamil Nadu
High purchasing power, good infra and strong manufacturing sector are some of the key reasons why Tamil Nadu has emerged as a natural choice for brands
By Nilanjana Basu | Feb 24, 2023 8:33 AM | 5 min read
With going local being the flavour of the season, the FMCG industry is shifting focus at regional expansion and drawing a good number of brands is Tamil Nadu. Known for its unique culture, traditions and high consumerism, the state has fast become a focal marketing target for brands in the retail and consumer goods space.
As per Indian Brand Equity Foundation’s recent surveys, Tamil Nadu’s gross state domestic product (GSDP) for 2022-23 is estimated to be Rs 24.85 trillion (US$ 320.27 billion). This has got brands to take a closer look at the state.
Industry experts say Tamil Nadu has tremendous growth opportunities and offers brands ample business opportunities.
‘A state full of hope’
Last month, Cadbury Oreo played on the old fan rivalry between Tamil superstars Ajit and Vijay and came up with a contest #ThalaThalapathyOreoCookies. Similarly, Britannia’s Milk Bikis re-launched its classic biscuits with Tamil nicknames and launched a campaign to celebrate their long bond with the state.
According to Nitin Saini, Vice-President – Marketing, Mondelez India, Tamil Nadu is a highly penetrated premium creme biscuits market and is priority state for the Oreo brand. “Given that it’s a state with a strong sense of self-identity and a unique culture, our strategy to capture this high-growth market is to leverage the cultural understanding through relevant occasions that strongly resonate with the consumers, and shape campaigns that build affinity and consideration for Oreo in the market. Oreo’s recent activation during Pongal leveraged the passionate hero worship that prevails in Tamil cinema, which has managed to break the clutter during the festive season.”
Sharing the retail market’s perspective was Suman Saha, CEO, Arrow, who believes the FMCG market in Tamil Nadu has tremendous growth opportunities owing to rapid industrialization of the state. “The state is one of the major producers of agro-products like tea, coffee, sandalwood, cashew, coconut and spices and rice, which have facilitated the growth of the food industry. Tamil Nadu also has a number of important cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, Sivakasi, Trichy, Erode, Kodaikanal and Ooty, which have made great developments over the period of time.”
According to Saha, the apparel industry is seeing a number of new companies, giving regional consumers lot of choices. “As Tamil Nadu is a growing market, there are an array of companies catering to consumers who are now more conscious and aware of product quality. Even brands are producing premium products and evolving. The state is considered as one of the richest states in India, so needless to say, the buying patterns will be high. Hence, there is an innate potential and ability for premium products to flourish in this market. This is why many retail outlets are prospering in the state."
Explaining why Tamil Nadu is a top market for various FMCG segments too, Alamjit Singh Sekhon, Commercial Director of Bel India says, "Tamil Nadu has always been an important market for most companies for a few years now. TN has the 2nd highest GSDP among all states in India. It has a strong manufacturing sector with leadership positions in many industries. It is also one of the most urbanized states with 48% urban population. The state has good infrastructure in place and was one of the 1st states to have 100% metalled road connectivity. It ranks among the top 5 for many FMCG categories. Even in dairy, it's among the top 3 in organized liquid milk, curd, butter and buttermilk. For companies and brands, the media landscape makes it possible to geo-target the consumers in TN. This makes it one of the top states to test the marketing mix and figure out the acceptance of a new launch.”
Marketing methods for the Tamil consumers
Sekhon lists ways in which brands should progress towards building a connection with the people of Tamil Nadu. “To succeed in the TN market, brands need to understand the consumer and the cultural context. Tamil communication is a must to create good awareness; it's not always necessary to have an altogether new ad shot for TN as long as the cultural cues are respected. Only in specific cases where brand ambassadors are used, it's important to have a separate Tamil edit with a celebrity who is relatable for the consumers in TN."
As for Shahir Muneer, Founder and Director of Divo, there is a lot of potential in influencer marketing to reach the regional audience. “Brands today understand they need to go beyond their national campaigns and customise to reach their target markets. From a digital perspective, Divo has been a part of some of the digital and influencer campaigns for few of the FMCG brands ran in Tamil Nadu especially, in the just concluded Pongal festival.”
Digital content and influencers help in amplifying a campaign, Muneer notes. “And unlike a typical influencer marketing campaign, with just some creators talking about a product, there is a lot of emphasis on creative and brand solutions. Celebs and macro and mid-tier creators enable reach among a large set of audience.”
Tata Capital to be the title sponsor for Women's Premier League
Tata Motors will also be associated with the league
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 23, 2023 3:09 PM | 1 min read
Tata Capital, the financial services arm of the Tata Group, has announced that they would join in the title sponsorship of the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL) for which Tata Group is the Title Sponsor and Tata Motors would be another brand to join. The WPL is being sponsored by the Tata Group for a period of 5 seasons up to 2027. The inaugural edition of the Tata WPL is scheduled to take place between March 4th and March 26th 2023.
Speaking on the partnership, Rajiv Sabharwal, Managing Director and CEO, Tata Capital said, "We are delighted to be associated with the Women’s Premier League. Women’s sports are becoming increasingly popular in India, and we feel this will only grow with time. We hope that our partnership with BCCI for WPL will help provide the opportunity to promote women's cricket by continuing to attract the best talent. We also believe that such initiatives will help build a team of cricketing champions.
How Swiggy’s ‘Wrong Address’ struck the right chords with netizens
The brand team and the creative agency behind Swiggy’s Valentine’s Day campaign walk us through the insights and execution process
By Simran Sabherwal & Ritika Raj | Feb 23, 2023 12:56 PM | 6 min read
This Valentine's Day in the midst of every brand proclaiming unrequited love, one brand’s film stood out and garnered a lot of brand love for its viral digital film, ‘Wrong Address’ - which highlighted how entrenched Swiggy is in people's lives and memories with the film showcasing how life and relationships evolves through a simple application. With ‘Parisian Love’ being a strong influence, the film introduces its protagonist Aashna in a new city craving for ‘Gharwali chicken curry’ delivered to her ‘Bangalore Home’. Enter Raghav, who accidentally puts in her address to have his Swiggy order delivered. From there the film takes the viewer through the journey of the young couple’s love story shown through the app’s UI and the usage of various Swiggy services – such as the quick commerce service Instamart, Dineout, Genie, to the usage of special instruction and even the possibility of modifying addresses on the app. To know more about the campaign exchange4media got in touch with team Swiggy and its creative agency behind this clutter-breaking film, Talented.
The Brief:
For brand Swiggy, the objective was clear – highlighting the convenience that Swiggy offers and its role in the everyday lives of its users. According to Ashish Lingamneni, VP - Marketing, Swiggy, “Swiggy’s vision is to provide unparalleled convenience for urban consumers and we keep looking for opportunities on how we can find stories which can help us breathe life into that vision. Occasions like Valentine’s Day give us an opportunity to tell a slightly larger story on the role that Swiggy is playing in urban citizens’ lives.” Adds Sneha John, Director, Brand Marketing and Social, Swiggy, “Valentine's Day was the perfect occasion to highlight how Swiggy has become a part of people's lives and the role it plays in cementing relationships as well. We were clear that we wanted to showcase the entire ecosystem of what Swiggy does….The one-line brief we had - to tell the story of a relationship purely through the Swiggy User Interface (UI).”
Leveraging Insights
The clear and sharp brief helped the creative team – with the job being to make sure that the story was brought alive creatively and not just about innovating the format. With the task clearly set out, Pooja Manek, Founding Member & Creative, Talented Agency says that right from the initial stage a lot of time was spent in cracking the story plot. She says, “The fact that you're not showing people on the screen, the job of the dialogue and the SFX is just so much harder to make sure that you're not losing comprehension. Those intricacies were things that we actually got a lot of time and space to work on. While modern couples use Swiggy for its convenience, we wanted to work on how we can bring a convenience app into the sphere of romance and love, and actually build a stature of thoughtfulness, meaningfulness and effort.” This focus on the build-up of romance is highlighted in sequences which show Aashana and Raghav putting in effort in their relationship either by sending over home-cooked food or adding special instructions on a Swiggy order. These acts of love may seem like an easy thing to do considering the convenience the app provides, but these gestures also reflect the effort and thoughtfulness exhibited by the protagonists in this meaningful relationship. Adds Manek, “We treated Wrong Address as a film and not an ad. Swiggy is a very secure brand and it took a backseat in the love story and let the characters take centre stage.”
For Malvika Thirani, Creative, Talented agency - who wrote the script - ‘Wrong Address’ was an opportunity to experiment creatively. She says, “The premise that the film will be a North Indian-South Indian love story was dead strong from the get-go. Coming to other insights such as chicken soup or deodorant being misspelt, came about organically. Sending someone chicken soup when they are unwell is universal and Raghav’s dialogues come from a place of actual love and concern. The film was a mix of simple, easy-to-understand visuals with caring dialogues, which tied the entire film and the insights landed well because of that.”
While Swiggy emerges as the enabler in the love story, the challenge was to ensure that the story stands out as a memorable film and not just as a Swiggy advertisement. Nabil Kureshi, Creative Producer, Talented agency says, “While we had to relate a brand story and Swiggy’s role in the relationship, the story of the two protagonists was at the core as we were fighting for Aashna and Raghav. What would they do? Why would they do something? What is their motivation? We all felt strongly for the characters and were rooting for them. This shone through each of the sequences. The way sequences were cut from the script, we had to be brutal in that regard but overall it was a collaborative process.”
Another key insight identified was the addresses that are added in the Swiggy app over time. Lingamneni says, “Many people we spoke to had old addresses on Swiggy and this was an interesting starting point as this was saying that in the modern world, your history of romance is actually present in your Swiggy app. We caught the insight of addresses reflecting your relationship history at some point and wanted to try and bring that alive.”
A large part of the success of the brand film could be attributed to the relatability factor. Bala Padmanabhan, Brand Strategist, Talented Agency adds, “All the little moments that you see in these films are actually based on true events and this is reflected in the reception. People do delete addresses or add a note or communicate with their delivery partner. These little moments through Swiggy UI elevate the experience of the film. It's a visual storytelling format and the production work on sound design also elevates what we were trying to say.” John concurs, “The reason why it's travelling so well is that it resonates with many – for example, migrants to the big city who are missing their Gharwali Dal or chicken, curry, etc are parts of the film that is relatable to many and even to modern couples in modern relationships.”
The Metrics
Reach - 9,080,383
Overall engagement - 71k+
ER - 0.78%
YT Overall views 1.3M, just in 2 days.
Avg % view: 71%
Engagement: 1500+ shares, 150 comments, 900 likes
Team Behind The Campaign
Ashish Lingamneni: VP, Marketing, Swiggy
Sneha John: Director, Brand Marketing and Social, Swiggy.
Bala Padmanabhan: Brand Strategist, Talented agency
Malvika Thirani: Creative, Talented agency
Nabil Kureshi: Creative Producer, Talented agency
Pooja Manek: Founding member and Creative, Talented agency
View this post on Instagram
Production House: Chocolate Films
Producer: Richa Krishna Lal
Directors: Rohan Shetty & Sanjana Krishnan
Music by: Rohan Shetty
