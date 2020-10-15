Pee Safe & Raho Safe appoint Bhutanese actor Tandin Bidha as regional brand ambassador

Hygiene and wellness brand Pee Safe and its sister concern Raho Safe have signed on famed Bhutanese actor Tandin Bidha as their regional brand ambassador. Apart from promoting the brands’ products on her social media handles, Tandin will also be a part of an annual event in Bhutan. With this association, Pee Safe and Raho Safe aim to diversify into other markets alongside raising awareness on the importance of personal hygiene and sanitation.

Tandin is an award-winning actor with over 30 movies to her credit. Apart from being an actor par excellence, she is also one of the most followed Bhutanese celebrity influencers on Instagram. With her social media reach, Tandin will enable Pee Safe and Raho Safe to reach more people as also voice their cause and message.

Speaking about this, Vikas Bagaria, Founder, Pee Safe and Raho Safe, said, “We are happy to have actor and influencer Tandin Bidha on board as a regional brand ambassador for Pee Safe and Raho Safe in the beautiful country of Bhutan. With her reach, she can help us spread the message of personal hygiene across the country. She is also a user of our products and has shown immense confidence in them. Pee Safe and Raho Safe have been working towards improving access to hygiene and wellness across markets. With Tandin, our messaging around the importance of personal hygiene will find a stronger voice in Bhutan.”

Adding further, actor and influencer, Tandin Bidha, said, “I am happy to be associated with Pee Safe and Raho Safe as their regional brand ambassador, brands that have done great work in the area of hygiene and sanitation outside Bhutan. I personally recommend their products which are high on quality and effectiveness. I look forward to working with them in raising awareness and using this association as a positive reinforcement for my followers.”