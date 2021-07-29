Parle is India’s most chosen FMCG brand: Kantar report

Kantar India released the 9th edition of its annual Brand Footprint report today. The report ranks the Most Chosen FMCG Brands based on Consumer Reach Points (CRP’s). CRP considers the actual purchase made by consumers and the frequency at which these purchases are made in a calendar year.

Parle Products leads this year’s rankings, followed by Amul, Britannia, Clinic Plus and Tata Consumer Products. With a CRP score of 5715 (Mn), Parle holds the top spot for a record 9th year in a row.

In a year dominated by health & hygiene, Dettol unsurprisingly grew a whopping 48% in CRP’s (923 Mn) and entered the top 25 brand list. Dettol was followed by Lifebuoy with a growth of 25% CRP’s (1798 Mn), Vim at 21% CRP’s (1454 Mn), Dabur at 14% CRP’s (1458 Mn) and Britannia at 11% CRP’s (4694 Mn).

Key Highlights:

Higher the CRPs, higher the opportunity for brand growth.

2. Overall consumer reach points (CRP’s) have increased from 86 Bn to 89 Bn however, the rate of growth has come down to 4% (from 18% in 2019)

3. COVID impacted the frequency of purchase as average trips made to purchase grocery reduced but more purchases per trip were recorded in 2020. Purchase frequency reduced by 1% but spend per trip grew by 5%. This resulted in a lower number of brands (50%) growing in terms of CRP as compared to 2019 (72%).

4. Growth in CRP is directly proportional to the brand hierarchy in the ranking. Across board, percentage of brands growing fell by 22% however brands in the top 50 only fell by 14% (over 2019).

5. Penetration continues to remain the driving force. High penetrated brands still manage to grow faster. Low penetrated brands showcase a CRP growth of 3% while high penetrated brands show a 4.5 % growth

6. At 88%, Colgate (including all brands like Dental Cream, Cibaca, Active Salt, Gel etc) recorded the highest household penetration in 2020.

7. Overall brand gains (in terms of penetration) are led by health and hygiene brands like Dettol (13.3%), Lifebuoy (6.3%), Savlon (5.4%) and Harpic (4.3%).

Speaking about this year’s report and rankings, K. Ramakrishnan, Managing Director- South Asia, Worldpanel Division at Kantar said, “Brand footprint is a great way of measuring and rewarding brands by the extent to which they are chosen by consumers. Choice is a function of penetration and frequency. However, we always year after year find that brands grow a lot more on account of penetration gain than frequency gain. The biggest gainers in brand footprint 2020 were expectedly the hygiene brands. That said, the traditional leaders also held their positions by ensuring penetration growths even during the pandemic.”

