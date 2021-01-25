Parle highlights its 'Made in India, Made by India' proposition in new Republic Day TVC

Parle Products has launched a new campaign‘Swadeshi’ this Republic Day. The TVC talks about the ‘Made in India, Made by India’ concept which highlights Parle Products legacy and values while reflecting the brand’s philosophy. Conceptualized by Rediffusion agency, the film has been released on TV and social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

With the campaign, the iconic brand plans to celebrate India’s heterogeneity while invoking the sense of solidarity that unites the nation and its different cultures with the same thread. The film encapsulates precious selfless emotions and presents various slices-of-life situations to highlight the thought – ‘Bana hoon main is mitti se’. In this way, Parle has captured the roots of India by depicting the true Indian values, culture and traditions.

Commenting on the campaign, Mayank Shah, Sr. Category Head, Parle Products, said, “Parle Products is a proud Indian brand and we believe that it is our responsibility to evoke hope and positivity among the audience. This film is a humble tribute from Parle Products recognising the importance of its loyal customers and their strong association with the brand. We have always considered ourselves to be the ‘Son of the soil’ and with each passing day, Parle Products is evolving and adapting, just like our country.

Serving through generations, Parle Products has always been on the forefront and a reliable brand since its inception who everyone trusts. This film encapsulates the values of the brand along with the immersive experiences, smaller benchmarks and acts of good-well that makes us who we are.”

