Panasonic announces launch of #MeetTheFuture campaign

To ensure a safer and a healthier lifestyle amidst this pandemic, Panasonic India in association with Wunderman Thompson announced its 360° campaign - #MeetTheFuture. The umbrella marketing campaign of Panasonic has been designed for a wide range of smart ACs including the newly launched Panasonic’s nanoe™X Air Conditioners. #MeetTheFuture is now live across electronic, digital platforms, social media channels and OOH.

The campaign highlights Panasonic’s new range of Air Conditioners (ACs) under the HU series enabled with recently announced nanoe™X technology. nanoe™X technology releases hydroxyl radicals contained in water. Hydroxyl radicals are also known as “nature’s detergent” that are capable of inhibiting bacteria and viruses, including 99.99% of the adhered novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). Panasonic has successfully tested the nanoe™X device as well as nanoe™X ACs for the inhibitory effect on the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) at Texcell Laboratory, France which is a spin-off of the Pasteur Institute of Paris created in 1997.

Shirish Agarwal, Head- Brand & Marketing Communications, Panasonic India, said “A safe and healthy interior environment is the basic requirement of today’s consumer. Keeping that in mind #MeetTheFuture campaigns have been designed to accentuate the value proposition of our ACs, i.e., Health, Comfort, Design and Durability. I believe there’s a Buaji alive in each of us and, the campaign highlights those essential slice-of-life moments that are relatable to all.”

Joy Chauhan – SVP & Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson, Delhi, said “The global COVID crisis has dominated headlines, and brought back everyone’s attention to personal health and hygiene. Consumers are actively seeking products and solutions that can help them stay protected. As people spend more time in their homes, Panasonic has been working on bringing cutting edge technology to consumer goods, that aim to turn homes into comfortable sanctuaries, allowing consumers to feel safe, protected and healthy. This is truly the pinnacle of development in consumer goods tech and Wunderman Thompson is proud to partner the growth of brand Panasonic with communication solutions for a new market of young, savvy consumers.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)