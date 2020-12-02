PAD Integrated Communications crafts brand film for Telugu OTT platform aha

The promotional film titled ‘Orange Is The Colour Of Entertainment | aha Everywhere’ was conceptualised, directed and shot by PAD with an aim to create awareness of the platform’s growth

PAD Integrated Communications, Hyderabad’s one of the arch marketing and creative agencies visualized and developed an ebullient campaign for one of their client brands: aha, a Telugu OTT platform.

aha as an entertainment platform focuses on changing the face of Telugu storytelling by being the first ever 100% Telugu OTT platform. The promotional film titled ‘Orange Is The Colour Of Entertainment | aha Everywhere’ was conceptualised, directed and shot by PAD with an aim to create awareness of the platform’s growth in viewership and the acceptance from the audience in the region. The aim is to target and capture the audience from states such as Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam which already have a reasonable affinity towards digital viewing and OTT platforms.

The film follows the journey of a man who discovers that his hometown is slowly immersed in the colours of aha. From the auto driver who is lost in the enchanting world of Telugu entertainment, to orange becoming the hairstyle of the season, they’re all now habituated to tuning into aha as it has gradually taken over their lives. With the soundscape of a simple and catchy jingle, the film has become a huge hit and has gained 168,228 Views on YouTube and 119,655 views on Instagram already.

Gautam Reddy, CEO, PAD Integrated Communications said, “In less than 8 months since its inception, aha has seen a staggering rise of 5 million downloads and 18 million unique viewers and that is what we wanted to celebrate. The phenomenal rise of the platform by showcasing how the states are turning orange - the colour of aha which depicts 100% Telugu entertainment felt the right way. The film has the essence of aha’s true story – how quickly they took over the regional market.”

Ramu Rao Jupally, Promoter, aha, said, “At aha, we seek to serve audiences of all age-groups across the globe. Through our 100℅ Telugu catalogue, we want to offer entertaining, relatable, and captivating content - and our brand anthem reflects on our aim to be a wholesome family entertainer. And the fact that within a few months, we have recorded 7 million downloads and 20 million unique visitors, further testifies our growth in terms of engagement, time spent, and subscriptions.”

Sharing his thoughts, Ajit Thakur, CEO, aha said, “We are excited and grateful for the tremendous response that we received from our Telugu speaking audiences across the country. Our main objective through the brand anthem is to showcase the excitement and celebration amongst our viewers with Orange becoming the new colour of entertainment."

With its content line-up that explores urban themes beautifully, in a rustic way with rooted anecdotes and cultural nuances, the platform has managed to capture not just the bigger markets but the hinterlands as well. The popularity of aha has spread to non-Telugu speaking markets such as Bengaluru and Chennai. The platform is also

tapping international viewers such as in the USA, wherein the patrons of the language are loving the fact that they don’t have to move away from their language, if they are looking for exciting stories.

About PAD Integrated Communications: PAD Integrated Communications is a Hyderabad headquartered marketing & creative services company that looks to create value by nurturing meaningful relationships between brands and their audiences. The team at PAD is plugged in to the dynamically evolving nuances of consumerism. Marrying this understanding with disruptive campaigns that get noticed is everyday fare at this organisation.

With a network of offices spread across Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi & Mumbai – PAD is looking to build India's new brands and challenger brands in all categories through disruptive creative work. PAD has worked with some of the finest national brands across sectors. A few of the clients include Ecolink by Philips, Dr. Reddy’s Labaratories, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, Viacom 18, Mantri, Raheja Mindspace, Holland & Barrett, Grenade India, Ratnadeep Retail, My Home Group, Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions, Narayana Educational Institutions, Star Maa, Zee Telugu, AHA and many more.