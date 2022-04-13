ONTRACK appointed advertising sales & marketing partner for Kolkata TV & Rose TV

ONTRACK has been appointed as the exclusive advertising sales (TV & Digital) and marketing partner, effective 1st May 2022, nationally for Kolkata TV (News Genre) and Rose TV (Infotainment and Movies). ONTRACK is a new-age media consulting agency with highly domain-specific collective experience and knowledge. It offers innovative and bespoke solutions to reach clients’ audiences in the local and national markets across all TV, Digital, Radio, and Outdoor through our leading media brands. With strategic commercial partners panning FMCG, Automobiles, e-commerce, food, and beverage, ONTRACK aims to maximize the exposure and reach of its partners with its #NewAgeInnovations.

Commenting on the partnership, Alok Rakshit, CEO of ONTRACK says, “The future of media is moving steadfastly towards regional content. Regional channels have become the center of the planners’ universe not because they are cost-effective but also because of their regional focus. We are excited to be associated with Kolkata TV and Rose TV which have been successfully leading the market in their respective genres in the West Bengal region as challenger brands. At Ontrack, our team comes with decades of working with some of the best local and national media brands and is here to optimize Kolkata TV and Rose TV’s reach and change the face of the market by providing the right amalgamation of traditional and new-age brand solutions.“

Saugat Baanerjee, Business Director of ONTRACK says, “we are excited and thrilled to take up this responsibility. Our plan is to consolidate the positioning of these channels and work with brands to create opportunities by offering customized content solutions and by monetizing their digital assets more effectively. We are confident that the increasing viewership of these channels, unique content, and customized branding opportunities are sure to bring an interesting experience for advertisers. Our team across the country has a proven track record of creating success stories for its partners. There is no doubt that exciting times are in store and we are looking forward to creating a stir in Bengal with Kolkata & Rose TV.”

“The level of professionalism and domain expertise with which the ONTRACK team represents their channel partners in the national and local market is noteworthy. This, coupled with their prior experience in handling Bangla news and entertainment television brands, made Ontrack an appropriate choice. I am sure with this partnership, both Kolkata TV and Rose TV will rise to be the most sought-after brand and unleash their true potential as valuable advertising platforms,” said Kaustav Ray, Chairman of Kolkata TV.

