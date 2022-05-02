Online brands witness positive shifts in KPIs when associated with TATA IPL on TV

Measurable outcomes, brand recognition, mass awareness, and user trust at a mass level are other big attractions for brands to get associated with TATA IPL on TV

TATA IPL on TV has proven to be the biggest platform for brands intending to drive maximum impact in a short span. The power of the mega-event has become so pronounced that brands fix their annual spends around the big event well in advance. The scale that IPL gives on TV empowers brands to drive impact across various metrics along the sales funnel depending on the objectives of the brand.

According to brand Guru, Harish Bijoor, “IPL is all about eyeballs.”

He adds, “IPL ensures millions of eyeballs during a short tenure. So anybody who wants to build their brand and wants a quick route to market within 60 days tends to say that IPL is a great vehicle to use for advertising. “

While the refreshed edition of TATA IPL has rejuvenated millions of viewers, how have brands that have associated with the mega-event on broadcast scored so far? e4M came across some initial data on outcomes for online services brands from the opening week of the mega-event and the results substantiate how TATA IPL on TV brings significant uplifts for brands across key performance metrics.

Online brands like Cred, Swiggy and My11Circle saw immediate results through the first week of TATA IPL. What’s interesting is the brands showcased massive uplifts across key metrics despite being either established brands with huge user-bases or brands that belong to competitive categories where competitors are leveraging the league too.

Sharing the thoughts on these gains brands have made through the initial stages of TATA IPL and what sets broadcast associations with IPL apart for brands advertising across platforms, Lloyd Mathias says, “The CRED increase of 160 percent was backed by some great advertising when they launched. What Swiggy has done by curating a match box special while watching the IPL is a smart move and advertising it on IPL by using a 360-degree approach has delivered those numbers.”

CRED has been an integral part of IPL on broadcast in the previous seasons. While the brand has leveraged IPL in the past to drive mass awareness and downloads through the Download Cred TVCs, this edition Cred encourages users to explore exciting deals with CRED Bounty. This season, the opening week has already delivered significant uplifts for the brand in terms of app downloads as well as search interest.

Swiggy Instamart has been one of the fastest growing in India recently with the likes of competitors Dunzo and Zepto all driving large-scale awareness across platforms. The broadcast association with TATA IPL 2022 has helped Instamart cut through the clutter and drive business impact.

Over the years home-grown brands, especially start-ups, have shown great interest in IPL. IPL has been a crucial part of the journey for several online brands including CRED, Dream11, Upstox, etc in becoming unicorns.

Measurable outcomes, brand recognition, mass awareness, and user trust at a mass level are other big attractions for brands to get associated with TATA IPL on TV. As per reports, the first three weeks of TATA IPL on TV has already delivered a staggering reach over of 300 Mn. As the league approaches the playoffs, the intensity and emotional engagement of fans will be at an all-time high and brands will be looking forward to capture their attention.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)