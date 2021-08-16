OneFitPlus signs Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra as brand ambassadors

The company has launched a social media campaign where the actors will be seen talking about their personal fitness secrets and mantra to stay physically and mentally fit

Fit-tech company OneFitPlus has signed Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra as its brand ambassadors.

“Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are youth fitness icons and have built their place in Bollywood through talent, grit, determination and rigour,” the company said.

Mohit Mathur, Founder & CEO, OneFitPlus, says “At OneFitPlus, we’re committed to our message of “Make Fitness Fun”. Exercise should be enjoyed so it becomes sustainable. Sidharth and Kiara have displayed remarkable persistence, discipline and grit in their fitness journeys much like their professional trajectories. They put in the time that is needed to be at their peak, physically and mentally. We share the same values and see a long and fulfilling partnership taking shape with both Kiara and Sid - helping and training India to get Fit.”

The brand ambassadors will be seen promoting OneFitPlus personal fitness programs and the entire line up of exercise machines across digital platforms. The new partnership adds to the brand’s vision of removing the effort from exercise and helping people in achieving their fitness goals in a fun, easy and accessible manner.

Kiara Advani, said, “For me, fitness is not just about looking good on the outside, it’s about how I feel from within. The pandemic has kept us all at home for over a year and to have a fitness friend at home in OneFitPlus had me excited. Given our hectic schedules, to have the choice of working out whenever you want and convert it into a game to make it more engaging was all it took for me to associate with One Fit Plus.”

Sidharth Malhotra, added, “It’s very exciting to be associated with a fit-tech pioneer such as OneFitPlus. Fitness for me is imperative and I religiously follow a routine. Sweating out for me is a must every day and I think OneFitPlus has found a great way to make fitness fun for everyone."

OneFitPlus was launched in 2017 and offers services across the fitness and wellness spectrum.

