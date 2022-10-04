Omara Dates partners with Amitabh Bachchan

Omara Dates has brought on board Amitabh Bachchan with the aim to introduce health watchers and fine foods enthusiasts in India to a whole new experience of dates.

This brand goal translates in their campaign as 'pyaar bhi, khayaal bhi' which urges people to include care along with their gestures of love.

“Dates have been part of my daily routine and keep me energized throughout the day. Delighted to partner with Omara Dates," said Bachchan.

Stressing on the philosophy behind launching the brand, Anil Nair, Founder & Managing Director of Omara Dates, said, “We believe that the best of things in life are the ones produced by nature. Saudi Arabia, is best known for producing the finest varieties of dates in the world. With our robust pan-India distribution network through 70 plus distributors, all major retail outlets, airport stores and all foremost e-commerce platforms including our website; we would be able to make Omara Dates available to everyone who would choose a healthy alternative to their sweet cravings.”

“Dates are credited with a host of health benefits from times immemorial. Fitness enthusiasts vouch for them as they are High in Fibre, Vitamins, Proteins and Minerals and are considered an ideal intermittent or an all-time energy booster or mood uplifter. No wonder, dates have joined a long list of super foods. With Mr. Bachchan’s association with Omara, we are confident of creating more awareness for quality dates in the Indian Market through him,” says Maanasa S, Co-Founder & Director Marketing.

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)