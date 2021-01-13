Nykaa appoints Shalini Raghavan as CMO

Raghavan’s previous stint was with L’Oreal as Chief Marketing Officer

Ruhail Amin
Updated: Jan 13, 2021 12:14 AM
Shalini Raghavan

Shalini Raghavan, former Chief Marketing Officer L’Oreal Consumer Products, has joined Nykaa as CMO.

Highly placed sources close to this development confirmed the news to e4m.

In her previous role Raghavan was responsible for driving overall marketing capability and strengthening digital initiatives to build a strong strategy for L’Oréal’s CPD brands – L’Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York and NYX Professional Make up.

Raghavan has close to two decades of experience in the beauty industry. Prior to L’Oréal, Raghavan was associated with Hindustan Unilever in leadership roles in marketing and business development of brands such as Lux, Lakmé etc

