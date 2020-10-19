Nucleus PR wins PR mandate for Vidal Health

Bangalore based Vidal Health, has awarded its PR mandate to Nucleus PR.

Commenting on the win, Tarunjeet Rattan, Managing Partner, Nucleus PR, said, “Since the last two decades Vidal Health has been driven by its vision of facilitating healthcare access to millions of Health Insurance customers. Using legions of trained professionals and cutting-edge technology they have been raising the bar on customer satisfaction. We are committed to their vision and look forward to creating a strong brand image for the company and working with legends in the industry.”

Commenting on the association, Girish Rao, Chairman & Managing Director, Vidal Health, said, “We needed a strategic communication approach that was driven by innovative ideas via a self-motivated team that echoed our passion and ideology. Nucleus PR imbibed these qualities for us. With them as our PR partners, we are confident of carving out a strong brand reputation for our company. They bring in a unique combination of expertise from their experience in healthcare, start-ups, and technology, merging them to create smart strategic ideas driven by data-driven insights.”