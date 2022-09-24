Nora Fatehi indulges her sweet tooth in CakeZone's latest spot

CakeZone, the dessert brand from the house of Curefoods India Pvt. Ltd has launched its latest ad campaign featuring its new brand ambassador, Nora Fatehi. The film, #MoreSmilesPerBite has been conceptualized and executed by The Yellow Shutter, one of the fastest-growing production houses in India and a vertical of digital agency Social Panga.

The ad focuses on the premium product entrant in the CakeZone menu, the cheesecake . The team at TYS have used Nora’s energetic dance moves to capture the ecstasy of indulging in the sinful flavors of CakeZone’s rich cheesecakes. The team has showcased the experience of being transported by the flavours of the cheesecake. An exceptional dancer and a talented actress, Nora Fatehi’s vibrant energy matched perfectly in capturing the joyous spirit of CakeZone.

Gokul Kandhi, Chief Business Officer, Curefoods says, “We started this journey of rebranding Cakezone under the Curefoods brands along with Social Panga and The Yellow Shutter. With this campaign, we aim to reach out to a wider target audience and increase our brand recall. We are excited to become the premium neighbourhood bakery pan India and continue our successful association with both organizations.”

Gaurav Arora, Co-Founder, The Yellow Shutter & Social Panga says, “CakeZone’s collaboration with The Yellow Shutter and Social Panga has been an eventful one. In the journey of a complete rebranding, revealing the brand’s new visual identity, from logo to packaging, we handled it all, along with taking care of the end-to-end production of the new ad campaign. We only look forward to more such collaborations in the future.”

The film which was released this week will be promoted across digital platforms.

