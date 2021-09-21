Noise ropes in Taapsee Pannu as brand ambassador

Lifestyle brand Noise has announced the appointment of actress Taapsee Pannu as its brand ambassador for the smart wearable category.

“The persona of association with the nationally acclaimed actor blends with Noise’s core belief in listening to the noise within and belief in oneself – dil ka shor. Soon, Taapsee will be a part of Noise’s campaigns in which she will be witnessed promoting Noise’s smartwatches including its upcoming launch - ColorFit Brio,” the company said.

“With this announcement, the brand aims to reinforce its positioning as the leading homegrown smartwatch brand and liaison a deeper connection with fitness enthusiasts and millennials. Taapsee has been inspiring young Indians with her relentless efforts and her dramatic physical transformation,” it said.

Talking about the announcement, Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said ‘We are excited to welcome Ms. Taapsee Pannu on board in our journey to offer fitness gadgets to the Noisemakers. Our products are carefully designed keeping in mind the requirements of fitness and lifestyle enthusiasts who listen to their "dil ka shor” and dare to carve a new path. Taapsee resonates with the core of our brand’s vision to inspire generations for a healthier today and tomorrow. She has been earning hearts with her award-winning performances and challenging roles. Noise’s smartwatches and Taapsee, both motivate individuals to take up new challenges every day. With her strong persona and our commitment to offering unparalleled experience, we want to strengthen the trust of Noisemakers.’

Commenting on the association, Taapsee Pannu said, “I am glad to be a part of Noise’s journey. Not only that my profession demand but, I personally also follow a stringent fitness regime. I constantly strive to accomplish new fitness goals every day to be ahead in the game, likewise Noise. I have witnessed that more than ever, people are now conscious of the thriving fitness significance. Noise’s smartwatches act as the health pattern that consistently helps me to connect with my true self.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)