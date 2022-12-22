Nodwin Gaming to host India Premiership 2023

Kingfisher has announced a partnership with NODWIN Gaming to become the title sponsor for the India Premiership 2023, scheduled to start from January 5, 2023.
Kingfisher has for the first time partnered with NODWIN Gaming as the title sponsor for the India Premiership. NODWIN Gaming has hosted five editions of the longest-running independent esports league so far. This edition of Kingfisher India Premiership, a NODWIN Gaming IP, will run for 9 months starting January 2023 and will be divided into 3 seasons.
Registrations for the Winter Season of this mega tournament will be open from December 22, 2022 to January 3, 2023 and those who are 21 years of age and above can register here.
The Winter Season, which will include games like World Cricket Championship 3 (Mobile), Tekken7 (Console) and Clash of Clan (Mobile), will culminate in a grand LAN finale event.
Jacqueline van Faassen, Senior Category Head, Marketing at United Breweries Ltd, said, “Kingfisher has been a beacon of excitement and camaraderie for consumers over decades and is the perfect partner to celebrate moments of fun. We are thrilled to be collaborating with NODWIN Gaming and are confident that Kingfisher India Premiership will be a new milestone in our journey to delight consumers. We believe this association will create a differentiated consumer engagement experience for GenZ and millennials. Gaming has always been a passion point for the youth and we are confident that Kingfisher India Premiership will deliver an exciting gaming experience for fans.”
“What can be a better start to the new year than by bringing back another edition of India’s longest-running independent esports league! We can’t wait for the esports party to begin at the Kingfisher India Premiership that will hopefully set the mood high for the whole year. We’ve seen some amazing displays of talent across previous editions with players making a name for themselves at global and national esports gatherings. We look forward to seeing what 2023 has in store for them,” said Akshat Rathee, MD & Co-Founder, NODWIN Gaming.
Exploring the post-pandemic potential of CTV adoption in India
Guest Column: Jaiti Hariani, Sales Director, West, DoubleVerify, drives home the importance of third-party verification for advertisers to beat ad frauds and to realise the full potential of CTV
By Jaiti Hariani | Dec 22, 2022 9:00 AM | 4 min read
Connected TV (CTV)has emerged as a unique and new touchpoint for marketers. It is growing rapidly, particularly in urban India, fuelled by the pandemic that resulted in most being confined in their homes. Further, with the introduction of Digital India – the Government of India’s flagship program, data penetration level is now at its peak. Substantiating the growing popularity of CTV, especially due to streaming services, a DoubleVerify report titled Four Fundamental Shifts in Advertising and Media found a massive increase in subscriptions, with over 74% of Indian respondents having subscribed to additional streaming services in the past 12 months, contributing to the ascension of CTV.
According to a recent report by the Confederation of Indian Industry and Boston Consulting Group, the Indian media and entertainment industry has overcome economic losses incurred during the height of the COVID pandemic and it is expected to grow to $55-70 bn by 2030 at a 10-12% CAGR, mainly because of strong growth in areas like Over-the-top (OTT) video and gaming that established itself well during the pandemic. According to the same report, the OTT market share is expected to increase to 22%-25% by 2030, with a 7-9% market share in India’s $27 bn M&E industry.
The considerable shift in streaming behaviour seen over the past two years is a crucial factor influencing the increased adoption of CTV. According to the latest BCG research, India saw 70-80 million paid OTT subscribers at the end of 2021, up from 14 million in 2018. Additionally, the same Four Fundamental Shifts report by DoubleVerify found that a whopping 78% of consumers in India are spending more time each day consuming content now than they did pre-pandemic.
As per EY-FICCI 2022 report by EY-FICCI found that India currently has around 25 MM CTV households, and this is expected to grow to 40 MM households by 2025. The new behavioural and consumption patterns will persist long after the pandemic, making CTV an important advertising channel in the future.
However, no matter how great an opportunity, a lack of knowledge or concerns about media quality, ad fraud, and ad measurement can prevent marketers from realizing CTV's full potential.
As on other devices, CTV ads can also run alongside objectionable content – raising advertiser concerns about brand safety and suitability. One of the most challenging aspects of tackling brand safety and suitability on CTV is transparency. Since app names are not standardized and might differ from platform to platform, it is difficult to identify where the ad was actually aired and alongside which content, especially if a brand is buying programmatically.
Additionally, not only has CTV become one of the fastest-growing digital media channels, but it has also become the fastest-growing environment for ad fraud. The number of fraud schemes uncovered by DoubleVerify surged by over 70% year over year from 2020 to 2021, and an unprecedented number of these fraud schemes targeted CTV and video, according to DoubleVerify’s most recent Global Insights Report. It was discovered that these schemes attempted to steal more than $6-8 million each month from advertisers.
In addition to the escalating ad fraud landscape in CTV, viewability is also emerging as a major concern for advertisers with reference to CTV advertising. While it is common knowledge that a real person must see an advertisement in order to create awareness, a recent test discovered that one out of every four top CTV environments continued to play programming content and record ad impressions even after the television was turned off. This phenomenon is unofficially known as "TV Off."
Another factor that advertisers should consider is ensuring that ads are reaching consumers in the intended geography. For example, if brands are looking to reach consumers in India, but their ad is shown to consumers in Japan instead, it cannot be as effective as it would be if it had reached the intended audience.
Given these circumstances, third-party verification has become essential to safeguard brands and advertisers against the challenges in CTV environments – including ensuring that ads are played to real humans, in a brand-suitable environment, when the TV is turned on and in the correct geography. With the support of advanced verification solutions, brands can make ads more effective and help unveil new methods to make a campaign successful, all while keeping transparency at the forefront.
The CTV market is currently growing at a rapid pace and is expected to have a bright future ahead. The shift in content consumption behaviours that we are witnessing will continue, thus prompting more advertisers to turn to CTV to reach the modern consumer. Advertisers, however, will benefit from working with partners that can support them in ensuring they achieve the desired outcomes and deliver the ROI on their media investment fully benefiting from the potential of CTV as a new advertising channel.
ITC Sunfeast unveils campaign for 'Supermilk'
The company has launched the milk biscuit in Tamil Nadu and has roped in South celebs Simran Bagga and Sneha Prasanna for the TVCs
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 21, 2022 6:40 PM | 3 min read
ITC Sunfeast has announced the launch of its new product ‘Sunfeast SUPERMILK’ biscuits in Tamil Nadu (TN). TN currently contributes to around 40% of the milk biscuit industry and Sunfeast is making a strategic foray into this segment to leverage the large business opportunity.
For the launch of Sunfeast SUPERMILK, the brand has for the first time roped in two celebrity mothers to endorse the biscuit. The two mega South Indian celebrities– Simran Bagga and Sneha Prasanna – will feature in two TVCs, encouraging mothers to choose Sunfeast SuperMilk – the Strong Milk Biscuit for their children. The TVC featuring Simran puts focus on the hectic routine followed by today’s kids and their need for a Strong milk biscuit, just like the need for a Strong Coffee by a father post a tiresome day of work.
The TVC featuring Sneha moves the action outdoors to a friendly football session where a playful group of kids demand a Strong milk biscuit in response to their coach’s need for a Strong tea post the match. Both the TVCs depict how today’s multitasking children need Strong milk biscuits to get through the day just like adults need Strong tea/coffee post grueling work/chores. The TVCs are conceptualized by Mind Your Language based in Chennai.
Given the love for ‘strong’ coffee/tea among the people of Tamil Nadu, SUPERMILK is an insightful approach to address the need for a ‘strong milk biscuit’ option for kids. SUPERMILK contains a higher proportion of milk compared to its previous packs. It also contains Naatu maatu paal which has always been trusted by mothers as a wholesome food choice. SUPERMILK further includes four key nutrients – Vitamin A, Vitamin B12, Iron and Zinc – which are known to support Immunity. The product will be available at all retail and general stores in Tamil Nadu in the price points of Rs.5 & Rs.10, with the brand offering a higher value for consumers in Rs.10 with a 20% extra promotion on select products for a limited period of time.
Speaking at the launch, Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer, Biscuits & Cakes Cluster, Foods Division, ITC Ltd. said, “Sunfeast has been a trusted brand in TN, delivering a wide range of offerings that cater to the preferences of every member of the household. The love & support we have received over the past two decades, has encouraged us to embark on this extensive mission to carefully craft a product that is uniquely representative of TN - the all new Sunfeast SUPERMILK. It contains Naatu Maatu paal that is the preferred choice of TN mothers. It also contains the extra punch of milk compared to its previous packs. And just like the Strong tea/coffee preferred by adults in TN, we now have a Strong Milk Biscuit for kids in the form of SUPERMILK”
Keerthy Suresh is the new face of Chandrika Ayurvedic Soap
The soap brand has also unveiled a modern, revamped look with a new packaging
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 21, 2022 4:00 PM | 3 min read
Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting’s legacy soap brand, Chandrika, has announced the re-launch of its Chandrika Ayurvedic Soap and unveiled a modern and sleek new packaging, revamping the look and feel of the popular soap bar.
During the launch, Chandrika further revealed famous South Indian actor Keerthy Suresh as their new brand ambassador, who will also feature in their upcoming TVC campaign for the re-launch.
Neeraj Khatri CEO at Wipro Consumer Care Business for India and South Asia said, “As a brand that has captured the trust of millions of Indians for more than 80 years, Chandrika is a unique brand that comes with a legacy and an unwavering following. Through this re-launch, we at Wipro are hoping to strengthen our market leadership in Kerala and our other core markets and widen its appeal to new consumers in other markets as well. With the addition of Keerthy, one of the most talented actors in India, who has come on board as our brand ambassador, we are excited to see what’s in store for this evergreen brand!” The new design and packaging highlight the brand’s core values of listening to nature and tradition and marries it with a renewed understanding of the science of Ayurveda. Intending to be transparent and help a person achieve a consistent glow with Ayurveda, the new packaging lists out its ingredients and benefits more clearly to its consumers.”
S Prasanna Rai, Vice President – Marketing, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting said, “Chandrika, as a heritage brand, has been a part of people’s everyday routine for generations, and our sincere hope is that it continues to be a part of their daily lives for many more generations to come. It is essential for us at Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting to stay in tune with the changing times and trends, thus, we have refreshed our packaging to reflect and highlight the ingredients and benefits as well as give it a more modern feel. The formulation of the soap is beloved because of its effectiveness, so we have not altered it in any way, and therefore, we have retained the goodness of all the 7 ingredients. We are also very excited to welcome Keerthy Suresh to the Chandrika family as we head into a new era of beautiful and glowing skin with Chandrika.”
Chandrika Ayurvedic soap is one of the most popular soaps, with an 8% market share in the Kerala market, in the toilet soaps category. It was used in 62% of more than 92.2 Lakh households in Kerala last year. Chandrika uses all-natural ingredients and twice the coconut oil to nourish the skin and help consumers get problem-free clear skin.
Keerthy Suresh said, "I am a long-standing admirer of everything ayurveda, and Chandrika Ayurveda Soap has managed to beautifully capture the essence of ayurveda with its all-natural approach that is scientific, safe and effective over the past 80 years. My perception of beauty has always been to be your natural self and it feels great to work with a brand that echoes the same values. With this partnership, I look forward to creating a positive impact and building an environment where women can flaunt their glowing, healthy skin with or without makeup!”
Amitabh Bachchan most recognised celeb; phones most bought product in India: Hansa survey
Hansa lists the top four trends that ruled in 2022
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 22, 2022 9:10 AM | 3 min read
Trends are important catalysts for marketers and consumers alike. A unique set of trends dominate sectors every year. In 2022, customer experience became central to making buying decisions (for customers) and enhancing the shopping experience (for marketers). Brands chose endorsers perceived as relatable, fit, trustworthy and likeable. The country watched cricket on Smart TV unlike last years, when people preferred the mobile screen.
From the increase in the popularity of OTT platforms to the emergence of cruise holidays as a favoured form of vacation, let us sum up the year with a list of top trends that ruled in 2022 as released by Hansa Research:
1. Entertainment Trends
As per the Brand Endorser Report 2022 of Hansa Research, Amitabh Bachchan was the most recognised celebrity in India. He surpassed many popular young actors in terms of recognition. In the sports sector, Sachin Tendulkar emerged as the number one celebrity. In 2022, these veterans were preferred by brands for endorsements as they are perceived as trustworthy, relatable and likeable.
In the category of South Indian celebrities, Allu Arjun and Samantha Prabhu were the most recognised owing to the rise in viewership of OTT platforms. YouTube viewership also increased, making Bhuvan Bam the most recognised influencer. They set an example of how good content and performance are enough to create an impact.
Along with big names, big screens also made a comeback in 2022, with more people preferring to watch cricket on a bigger screen. People chose Smart TV to enjoy cricket on Hotstar. TV viewers also favoured HD viewership to enhance their experience.
2. Banking & Insurance Trends
Trust and customer support dominated the trends in the banking and insurance sector. According to the findings of Digipay Customer Experience Score (CuES) 2022 by Hansa Research, customers focused on security, privacy and support from banking digital payments apps instead of settling for non-banking digital payments apps. GenZ and Millenials emerged as frequent but not loyal users of digital payment apps.
Based on the Insurance Customer Experience Score (CuES) 2022 by Hansa Research, HDFC life and ICICI prudential life became popular choices among customers. People have favoured brands that provide a better purchase, dealing, and advisory experience.
3. Shopping Trends
Online shopping remained highly popular during the festive season, even when physical stores also offered sales and discounts, as per the Customer Sales Survey Report 2022 by Hansa Research. Mobile phones topped the list of the most purchased products followed by shoes and electronic accessories. Interestingly, people favoured buying books online and offline equally.
Customer experience became key to enhancing the shopping experience. Many brands considered customer feedback to improve their products and services.
4. Travel Trends
According to a survey by Hansa Research on behalf of Norwegian Cruise Line, Cruise holidays emerged as the top family travel trend, with 8 out of 10 families planning a cruise vacation abroad in the next year. 79% of people want to make up for the time lost during the pandemic and go on a vacation with family in times to come. 89% believe that spending quality time with family is essential for holistic well-being.
69% of travellers focus on value and intrinsic pricing while 61% consider easy access to attractions and activities while travelling.
‘Partnering with language-first influencers or creators can give a brand an edge’
Udit Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer, ShareChat & Moj, shares insights on influencer marketing and its direct impact on D2C brands
By Tanya Dwivedi | Dec 21, 2022 12:51 PM | 4 min read
With the emergence of social media, influencers are playing a key role in shaping a brand’s image and positioning. Besides giving access to the millennials and Gen Z consumers, influencer marketing also enhances brand awareness, expands reach, promotes emotional brand messaging, enhances ROI and Bottom Line, and builds credibility and trust.
Sharing more about D2C brands moving towards influencer marketing, was Udit Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer, ShareChat & Moj.
Excerpts:
How is influencer marketing helping brands cater to a wider audience?
Influencers are representing various niches and coordinate with the niche-specific brand on different social media platforms. Scrolling up the pages of Instagram, Facebook and other social media platforms, we see the plethora of segments working across the branding world. Travel and tourism, beauty and healthcare, fashion and lifestyle, home décor and business are some of the popular niches on social media platforms.
Partnering with language-first influencers or creators can give the brand an edge as they hold the expertise to develop content that resonates and connects with their audiences. Furthermore, it enables brands to make inroads in tier II and tier III markets and sharpen their micro-targeting. Moj and ShareChat allows brands to reach tiered markets and audience, an advantage over commonly used marketing outreach tools.
In 2022, Emami Navratna Hair Oil partnered with Moj to run a campaign on their ‘Thanda Thanda CoolCool’ positioning which resulted in a 60% increase in brand awareness and a 36% increase in purchase intention (a brand lift study by Nielsen): Navratna wanted to make its 'Thanda Thanda Cool Cool' positioning relevant to today's young India. The brand came out with a jingle-led ad featuring Salman Khan and leveraged 200 Moj creators for the #NavratnaCoolChampi challenge. These Moj creators who have a strong follower base recreated their version of the jingle-led ad along with a unique hook step. The popularity of these creators resulted in exploding with a UGC of over 790K that reached over 56.5 million users.
Why is influencer marketing used to boost D2C engagement, traffic, and conversion?
Influencer marketing opens up the possibility of enlisting 1000s of brand ambassadors for products and campaigns. Also, in an environment where speed is of the essence, end-to-end execution of creator-led campaigns can happen within a matter of days. At ShareChat & Moj influencer campaigns can be executed in as less as 2 days. It also provides an opportunity to scale the brand’s message in a short period with high impact. However, marketers must be careful not to create campaign content that feels overly sales or fake, as followers can easily detect this. Hyperlocal marketing through influencers allows brands to reach the audience most interested in their product. As per studies, close to 50% of audiences are mismatched in other widespread marketing activities. Influencer marketing helps delivers customised content to the right micro-segmented audience for the brand which results in better ROI.
How does it work as a strategy to connect with the Gen Z?
We are living in a multi-faceted digital arena in which GenZs are more inclined towards social media on day to day basis. According to GWI data from the first three quarters of 2022, Gen Z's consumption of digital media has surpassed their consumption of traditional mediums such as TV and print, with 85% of Gen Z using digital platforms compared to only 57% using TV and print. Influencer marketing is the upcoming growth frontier to connect with consumers in India.
Because of the authenticity of the creators and their following, micro and regional influencers are becoming more popular among GenZ users and brands. The dependency of GenZ and Millennials on expert reviews and trusted digital communities is high while making purchase decisions. 85% of Moj users are GenZ and Millennials. Regional and micro-influencers have a strong hold over their audience that helps micro-target different regions and interest groups which results in deeper engagements for the brand.
Disney+Hotstar’s best innings: Records 31% jump in viewership during T20 World Cup 2022
Disney+ Hotstar has delivered a seamless platform experience to cricket lovers over the years and is reaching newer heights year after year
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 21, 2022 11:30 AM | 4 min read
If you are a cricket fan in India with access to a smartphone, you probably didn’t miss a single game of the recently concluded T20 World Cup. The love for cricket runs deep among Indians and if it is a World Cup then the excitement levels peak to giddy heights. This was very evident from the record-breaking viewership that Disney+ Hotstar registered for the T20 World Cup this year.
With an upsurge in the adoption of OTT platforms for sports viewing especially cricket, you no longer have to leave early from work or cancel plans with friends to watch a match at home. Cricket fans are now enjoying games on the go. India has an increasing OTT user base, which is fueling the mobile-first approach, changing the way sports is consumed in India.
As compared to the T20 WC 2021, this year’s WC broke all previous viewership records on Disney+ Hotstar and has set a new benchmark with 1.13X higher unique reach compared to last year and the highest ever concurrent viewership being 19 million for an India match (India-Pakistan, India-SA) and 12 million for a non-India match (England-Pakistan final). The streaming era has brought with itself the luxury of viewing on demand which allows you to view a game at your convenience and relive the excitement of a match to the fullest. Due to this feature, engagement continues to soar with 1.7 times more viewership for shoulder content like highlights and match replays this year as compared to 2021. The highest engagement was recorded for the full replay of key matches like India-Pakistan or India-South Africa.
In today’s hyper-connected, fast-paced world, consumers want the freedom to be able to access their favourite game anytime, anywhere. A dedicated cricket fan does not like to compromise on his viewing experience, even there, Disney+ Hotstar has played its best game. Despite the huge convergence, the no-glitch experience was appreciated by the viewers through positive chatter on social media.
The CTV universe is also growing at a fast pace, witnessing 25% growth in viewership and 50% growth in watch time during the T20 WC 22 as compared to last year. According to an article by Forbes, the post-pandemic growth in the consumption of content on OTT has risen exponentially which has also in turn pushed the growth of CTVs. The Magnite survey, 2022-23 finds the majority of audiences (75%) are streaming more video content now than one year ago, and (66%) expect to stream more video content in the near future.
The digital boom in sports viewership is not only making the viewers happy, it is also bringing in big gains for the advertisers too. As per a recent report by KPMG, the digital revenue for sports is estimated to grow from Rs 1,540 crore in FY21 to Rs 4,360 crore in FY26, at CAGR of 22 per cent. The same is likely to be driven by organic growth in the number of OTT viewers in India, as well as an increase in consumption of sports on OTT, fueled by the convenience of anywhere viewing. The Magnite survey mentions that streamers who are tech-savvy, educated and live in urban areas of the country are 64% more likely to pay attention to ads on streaming platforms than other digital platforms. For the World Cup, Disney+ Hotstar has been leveraged by over 450 advertisers and campaigns across 125 brands. The brand personalization and audience targeting that Disney+ Hotstar helps advertisers deliver their message effectively.
Supporting the view that content consumption on digital is growing and so are the advertising budgets, Roopam Garg, CEO, Dentsu X said, “In a cricket-loving nation such as ours, the WC is when the fans' frenzy peaks. This year with the T20 WC coinciding with the much-awaited festive season, after 2 years of muted celebrations, led to a very high advertisers’ interest in the tournament. Content consumption on digital is growing and so is the advertisers’ budget allocation. Another trend we are seeing is the growing interest in CTV advertising, given that streaming content has now become mainstream. We have had a very successful T20 WC season this year with Disney+ Hotstar and are looking forward to the 50 0ver 2023 WC now,” he added.
Amulverse and Women's IPL? What's in store after Amul's utterly eventful FIFA journey
Jayen Mehta, the CEO of Amul India and Nitin Karkare, Vice Chairperson at FCB Ulka let us in on the dairy co-op's brand strategy for its FIFA association
By Tanzila Shaikh | Dec 21, 2022 9:31 AM | 3 min read
The much-anticipated FIFA World Cup finale saw the victory of Argentina and Lionel Messi over France. It was the perfect culmination of the tournament with many nail-biting moments, twists and turns. It's also a winning moment for Amul who marked its FIFA journey by being one of the regional sponsors of team Argentina.
"It’s a moment of immense pride for Amul to be the official regional sponsor of the world champions Argentina," tweeted Amul's official Twitter handle on the victory.
While Amul has always been supporting sports in India, the FIFA World Cup is still unfamiliar territory for an Indian brand. However, while consumers are more inclined towards cricket, there is a strong football viewership in India, says Jayen Mehta, the CEO of Amul India.
Mehta says that the objective behind such a landmark association is to position the brand's milk beverages as the original energy drink. He said, "We have been sponsoring many sporting events because it is a way to catch the youth. Sports has a positive connotation and milk is a form of nutrition, this is why we have been very active in sports-related marketing activity."
For Amul, the FIFA association was full of potential. "Though India is not a strong football-playing nation, it is very strong in football viewership. We wanted to connect with both the great players - Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. So we went ahead with becoming a regional sponsor with Argentina and Portugal both the teams."
Mehta also told us that the association with both teams is a year-long association not only limited to the World Cup. The brand will be supporting the team throughout the year.
Amul India was one of the most engaging handles during the FIFA world cup. According to a python algorithm run by journalist Sergio Charlab from Brazil, Amul is the only non-sporting brand on Twitter in the world, which had the most engaging content during the FIFA World Cup on Twitter.
They created 278 individual creatives for both teams across multiple languages.
FCB Ulka, who has been the creative agency of the brand for more than 30 years, has also churned out an anthem campaign which played during the tournament on TV as well as all the digital platforms.
Speaking about how the agency contributed to this association, Nitin Karkare, Vice Chairperson at FCB Ulka said, “We have been anchoring every communication around milk being the original energy drink. Whatever we did was around that messaging.”
When asked about how Amul has been there as one of the legacy brands in India and has been at it with changing times and mediums, Karkare said that consistency and innovation are the key qualities that the brand has, and this has helped the brand to stay relevant through different eras. He said, “Identifying trends and capitalising on those trends is what has helped Amul to stay relevant in every phase of the time.”
Speaking on the vision of the coming year, Mehta said that they are looking out to expand their business and produce more milk products, and export them around the world.
He said, “We have identified a list of activities depending upon various factors such as market, trends, etc. It is a very robust activity." Mehta also hinted that they might sponsor the coming Women's IPL. They are also experimenting with Metaverse creating an Amulverse with all the characters.
