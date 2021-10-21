Nissan partners with INOX as title sponsor for LIVE screening of ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Multiplex chain INOX Leisure Ltd announced that it has partnered with Nissan India to be the official sponsor of the World Cup Screening at INOX. The partnership will see Nissan India and INOX working across various digital media platforms including on-screen and video wall advertisements, as well as hosting live match screening sessions for their exclusive clientele and dealer partners. Nissan is the official sponsor of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and Nissan Magnite is the Official Car of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

The 7th edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup hosted by BCCI in UAE and Oman, began on 17 October 2021 with the final match scheduled on 14 November 2021. INOX will showcase all the matches played by Team India, along with marquee league matches and the semi-finals and the final. INOX will screen the live matches at multiplexes in all major cities in India. INOX’s initiative, in partnership with Nissan, to screen live matches is a great opportunity for the fans who wish to experience the stadium-energy in a carnival-like, safe and hygienic atmosphere. Furthermore, fans will be able to enjoy INOX’s extravagant food-combos and gourmet options served at the multiplexes.

Anand Vishal, Chief Sales and Revenue Officer - INOX Leisure Limited said, “With an aim to provide a holistic experience to our patrons, we have constantly been working on our alliances to help us elevate their cinema-going experience. The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is one of the much-awaited cricketing events across the globe, and it is a privilege for us to screen the matches LIVE at our cinemas. The partnership with Nissan India adds a new dimension and further strengthens our brand offering, and we invite our patrons to come and experience the unparalleled and stadium-like feeling when they watch the World Cup matches together on our giant screens cheering for Team India. We thank Nissan for partnering us as we offer this unique experience which brings together India’s two most profound passions, Cricket & Cinema.”

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd said, “The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is one of the greatest cricket events India looks forward to. It’s a moment of great pride for us that the “Make in India, Make for the World” SUV - the Big Bold Beautiful Nissan Magnite” is the Official Car of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.Nissan is happy to associate with a dynamic brand like INOX towards bring world class viewing experience to the cricket fans on the theme of #BreakBounderies. The theme that embodies the spirit of cricket as a sport and is echoed by the Cricket fans in their day to day lives as they thrive to move beyond in life breaking boundaries.”

Besides making sure that the cinemas will be operated by a 100% vaccinated team, INOX is adhering to instructions as prescribed in the notifications issued by the State Governments for safe and hygienic operations. INOX has curated a hygiene initiative called #SafetyFirst, which is a combination of the measures prescribed by the Government authorities and additional measures implemented by itself. In addition to the prescribed seating restrictions, the cinema auditoriums will be frequently deep cleaned and disinfection of all customer touchpoints including entrance, Box Office, lobbies, auditorium, F&B counters, restrooms and exit gates will be carried out. In an endeavor to provide enhanced hygiene, the protocols like mandatory masks, temperature check, e-tickets, contactless payment & entry and enhanced intake of fresh air have also been implemented. INOX aims to make the entire cinema-viewing experience digitally enabled and touch-free by encouraging the use of e-tickets for even the guests walking in at the counters.

