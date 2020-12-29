Nippon India Mutual Fund launches geo-targeting campaign

The campaign, Mutual Funds Sahi Hai, surfaces the key issues, questions, doubts & comments in the minds of investors & then provides a solution by way of distributors’ contact details

Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited (NAM India), asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF), launches India’s first-of-its-kind geo-targeting campaign to help potential Mutual Fund investors connect with empaneled Mutual Fund distributors.

The big insight behind this campaign is that most potential Mutual Fund investors end up delaying their investments for the want of a connect with a dependable Mutual Fund Distributor; preferably in their vicinity. This issue has gained a lot of severity after the success of AMFI’s ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai’ campaign that generated a lot of positive disposition about Mutual Funds.

The campaign, conceptualized by the Marketing Team at Nippon India Mutual Fund, surfaces the key issues/ questions/ doubts/ comments in the minds of investors and then provides a solution by way of contact details of empaneled Mutual Fund Distributors in their vicinity so that these concerns can be addresses and the wealth creation journey is catalyzed.

Through this social media campaign, the fund house plans to help connect potential investors with local MFDs covering close to 2000 key pin codes across India; which accounts for more than 95% of the Mutual Fund business in India.

This month-long campaign uses dominant social media platform - Facebook - and is expected to reach 25 million prospective investors.

Contact details of MFDs are displayed basis the location at which the ad is viewed; using geo-targeting at Pin code level. An algorithm customizes the ad for the viewer based on her location.

NIMF is always been at the forefront of bringing the best of communication innovations to business partners. Right since March 2020, the firm helped MFDs in multiple ways to adapt to the new normal and scale-up their businesses.

“We have made thousands of copies of this video with contact details of local MFDs and we will be geo-targeting them at pin-code level. This will ensure that prospective investors in Bandra, Mumbai or Bhatinda, Punjab, with eagerness to invest in Mutual Fund but lots of unanswered questions in their minds, will be helped with names and numbers of empanelled MFDs in their vicinity. This is not just ‘nice, goodwill gesture’ but one that will actually connect millions of information-hungry investors with thousands of small-time self-employed professionals across the country” said Sandeep Walunj, Chief Marketing Officer, Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited.