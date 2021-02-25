Network18 & TOTAL QUARTZ put spotlight on Mechanics with Engine Ke Superstars Season 2!

During the economic downturn, the mechanic community has exemplified inventiveness, resilience and commitment. Giving audiences the platform to recognize and bring forward the inspiring stories of our mechanics is at the heart of TOTAL QUARTZ Engine Ke Superstars Season 2 initiative.

The Covid-19 pandemic created contrasting trends within the automotive industry. While our normal mobility was curtailed to a great extent, what remained of the transport infrastructure grew in importance. Vehicles transporting frontline workers, ambulances and goods carriers had to keep running. This dichotomy of circumstances was felt by mechanics, who form the primary support system for vehicle repair and maintenance in India. Even as their regular business was impacted by the pandemic, their services became increasingly important to those who needed it. To improvise, innovate and adopt new ways of doing business was their response to the situation, showcasing a willingness and ability to adapt.

Creating a nationwide platform to highlight and recognize the efforts of the mechanic community, Total launched TOTAL QUARTZ Engine Ke Superstars Season 2, in collaboration with Network18. In line with Season 1, the focus was to keep mechanics at its core and acknowledging their continued contribution. Watch the film below and be inspired by the actions of our trustworthy mechanics.

In its first season, the initiative kicked off with a survey of 1,500 garages on the facilities and services they provided. Beyond creating a platform to highlight their capabilities, the top 100 garages and their owners were also felicitated at a special event. Now, TOTAL QUARTZ Engine Ke Superstars Season 2 aims to turn this cycle of growth and appreciation into an audience-led movement for our mechanics, with audiences sharing their own experiences and encounters with their mechanics in their times of need, enabling mobility and ensuring their vehicles are well maintained.

Azim Lalani, Business Head, General News Cluster, Network18, said, “With TOTAL QUARTZ Engine Ke Superstars Season 2, we are attempting to create a movement of gratitude and recognition, aimed at our mechanic community and their efforts to bounce back from the disruption of the pandemic. TOTAL and Network18 are in a unique position to create this platform, because of our combined reach and deep understanding of our consumers and mechanic community. I’m sure we’ll achieve our objectives and more!”

Kanchan Dahiya, Vice President – Public Affairs, Communication & CSR, Total Oil India Pvt. Ltd., says, “Mechanics are our primary recourse in case of vehicle repair and maintenance and play a pivotal role in keeping our wheels moving. Through their inspiring stories of resilience and ingenuity, we at Total hope to start a virtuous cycle, which instils a sense of pride in our mechanics. We value safety and we thank our mechanics for keeping our daily rides safer.”

The TOTAL QUARTZ Engine Ke Superstars Season 2 is a grand and timely initiative aimed to put the spotlight on the inspiring stories of our trusted mechanics. Their innovative actions, whether it be the adoption of digital modes of business or forging new networks, illustrate how our mechanics reinvented and emerged stronger. This initiative is sure to set the chain of gratitude in motion.

