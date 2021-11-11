Neobank muvin signs Hardik Pandya as brand ambassador

As part of its robust market expansion plans, India’s indigenous youth-focused neobank, muvin has on boarded ace cricketer Hardik Pandya as its brand ambassador to propel its multi-channel marketing campaigns. muvin’s pioneering mission is to digitize allowance for children and amplify financial literacy amongst students. Parents can transfer allowance directly in their child’s wallet, who can then use it digitally or through their own pre-paid card. muvin’s marketing efforts will be geared towards positioning management of personal finance as an essential life skill and the need to inculcate it from an early age.

Earlier in April 2021, FinOne Technologies had raised a seed round of over $1 million.

In the role of muvin’s brand ambassador, Hardik Pandya will represent muvin across 360-degree campaigns, which kickstarted with a muvin x Hardik Pandya digital film on muvin’s digital & social properties. The brand will be featuring a host of creative and incentivized content including featuring Pandya on the sideline of the ongoing festive season.

muvin provides a complete neo-banking experience for students. Powered by RuPay and with digital payment partners- NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) and Fino Payments Bank, muvin caters to both teens and young adults through its card and mobile app.

Mukund Rao, Co-founder of FinOne Technologies says, “We believe that teaching personal finance as an essential life skill to a child ought to start at a school level. Students today are a part of a tech-savvy and digital first generation. We are leveraging this scenario to guide them into the world of finance by demystifying its nuances with a simplified and byte-sized approach. By empowering students with a safe & secure platform to conduct their online & offline transactions in an easy & rewarding manner, we are committed to take financial literacy to a whole new level. muvin is a student’s personal card for purchases in the digital and physical world.

On partnering with Pandya, Rao adds, “Apart from being an inspiration for the next generation cricketers, Pandya’s personal journey has struck a deep chord with India’s young generation that is ambitious, willing to chase their dreams and aspiring to be successful and self-reliant. A disruptor throughout his career, nobody could better represent what we stand for. We are delighted to welcome him to the muvin family”.

Sharing his thoughts about the association, Pandya says, “It’s really wonderful to see muvin empowering young students with a hands-on experience of managing personal finance. As a parent, I believe in the merit of muvin’s vision of creating Digital Financial Inclusion and Financial Literacy. I see today’s youth becoming financially independent a lot earlier than I did. Boosting their financial knowledge at school level could redefine the way they understand the value of money, learn how to save and spend wisely.”

