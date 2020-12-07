NBA and Harman announce multiyear partnership in India

The partnership will let fans interact with and experience the beautiful sound of HARMAN brands while watching basketball stars perform in every NBA game

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and HARMAN today announced a multiyear marketing partnership that makes HARMAN and its JBL brand the official headphone, speaker, and audio partner of the NBA in India.

As the Official Sound of the NBA in India, JBL will introduce a number of NBA elements into its retail destinations and activations in the country. Additionally, JBL will offer fans in India the opportunity to interact with its roster of NBA brand ambassadors, including two-time Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) and four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics).

“We are excited to once again collaborate with HARMAN in India following our partnership during the first-ever NBA India Games last year,” said Siddharth Chury, NBA India Associate Vice President, Global Partnerships. “Beyond the hardwood, the NBA continues to influence popular culture at large, including music, style and entertainment. Through this partnership, we will build on the synergies of our two brands and create new and innovative ways for fans in India to experience the excitement of the NBA.”

“The power of great sound can truly elevate the experience of a live sporting event, especially if it is the rich and iconic sound of a brand like JBL,” said Ralph Santana, Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer, HARMAN. “With an existing U.S. relationship and some of the top NBA stars as our ambassadors, it’s our pleasure to extend this longstanding relationship with the NBA to India. The youth of the country are passionate about music and sports, and with the NBA’s efforts in the market, fans will get to enjoy this electric combination during and after the games.”

“We are thrilled to join hands with the NBA in India following our successful collaboration at last year’s historic NBA India Games,” said Prathab Deivanayagham, Country Head and Managing Director, HARMAN India. “At JBL, we are focused on creating memorable experiences for our audience that has resulted in an ever-growing community of fans and followers in the country. This partnership is an extension of these efforts. Fans can interact with and experience the beautiful sound of HARMAN brands while watching basketball stars perform in every NBA game, and through other consumer touchpoints.”

HARMAN partnered with the NBA in India around the NBA India Games 2019 – the first games that teams from a North American sports league have played in India – conducting multiple promotional events around the games to engage consumers and fans. HARMAN was also part of the first-ever NBA India Innovation Summit prior to the games. Since the start of HARMAN’s relationship with the NBA in 2014, the company, through its JBL brand, has powered the sound of the league’s most exciting games.

Fans in India can follow the NBA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and download the official NBA App on iOS and Android for the latest news, updates, scores, stats, schedules, videos and more.