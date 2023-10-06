More than 60% marketers have started engaging with Generative AI: Dentsu report
The dentsu 2024 Media Trends report reveals emerging advertising behaviors and technologies expected to transform the media industry in the coming years
Dentsu has released its annual media trends report, titled ‘The Pace of Progress: dentsu 2024 Media Trends’.
Created by gathering insights from its specialists within Carat, dentsu X and iProspect globally, the new dentsu report highlights ten key catalysts of change within the media industry which are most likely to set the pace of progress for brands around the world.
dentsu 2024 Media Trends extrapolates how Generative AI will be best used to spearhead growth, how monetization of the industry is gaining evermore traction and how genuine integrity in advertising will elevate brands. Not only does the report highlight the key trends within each of these three areas of interest, but it also provides suggestions on how brands can capitalize on them in the short and long term.
“Our own client research has shown that more than 60% of marketers have said they’ve already started engaging with Generative AI in their company*. So, in our dentsu 2024 Media Trends report it was important for us to identify and introduce the additive advantages, trends and technologies to help them progress in this space,” says Peter Huijboom, Global CEO, Media international markets, dentsu.
Huijboom continues, “When we bring our experts together from our media agencies and from all around the world to create these predictions, it is essential we showcase the most pressing topics and the best opportunities for the future. This report does exactly that, in a convenient and easily accessible way.”
Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, dentsu adds, “Artificial intelligence (AI) is not just a buzzword, but a game-changer for the media industry. It has the power to automate, optimize, and personalize various aspects of media planning, buying, and execution. It can also unleash the creative potential of media professionals, by enabling them to generate new and engaging content, formats, and experiences for their audiences. This is what we call Generative AI, and it is the focus of our 14th edition of the Media Trends Report.
At dentsu, we take pride in our insightful expertise that keeps us ahead of the competitive curve. We are always exploring new ways to leverage AI for our clients, partners, and employees. The Media Trends Report deep-dives into one of the most disruptive technologies – AI, taking us through the many trends that serve Generative AI on a platter. It aims to enable readers to reshape their work dynamics, tapping into the untapped potential through its many facets.”
According to the new dentsu report, the key predictions for the direction of the media industry into 2024 and beyond are:
Generative AI is the most disruptive technology breakthrough of the last decade. With 63% of marketers having said they’ve already started engaging with Generative AI in their company, the technology is set to take centre stage in the coming months and years. From search to creativity to media planning and production, generative AI takes media effectiveness to new heights.
Moreover, 2024 will see the intensification of competition between tech platforms. As they strive to better monetize their services in their economic circumstances, platforms will double down on becoming more protective of their data, understanding their users, and stepping up their advertising offerings.
Growth in the next year will not only be about hard economics; it will also be about brands’ sustainable contributions to society. Amid rising societal and political polarization and climate emergency, building more carbon-efficient, diverse, and safe online spaces for people and brands will be central to success.
'Bisleri’s Vedica is a premium brand for discerning consumers'
At the launch of 'Vedica Himalayan Sparkling Water', Bisleri International's Vice Chairperson Jayanti Khan Chauhan & CEO Angelo George spoke about the company's expansion plans, growth targets & more
By Kanchan Srivastava | Oct 6, 2023 8:40 AM | 6 min read
On Thursday, Bisleri International announced the expansion of its premium beverage category -- Himalayan Spring Water -- with the launch of 'Vedica Himalayan Sparkling Water' in Mumbai.
“Sourced directly from the snowy peaks of the Himalayas, Vedica Himalayan Sparkling Water is a testament to nature's splendour. This sparkling elixir assures exceptional quality, pureness, crisp taste and an ideal balance of carbonation and mineral composition,” says Jayanti Khan Chauhan, Bisleri International’s Vice-chairperson, unveiling the product.
The company’s CEO Angelo George and head of marketing Tushar Malhotra were also present at the occasion.
The product is priced at Rs 175 for a 300 ml glass pack as the company targets niche audiences in metros and tier 1 cities. Actor Dino Morea has been roped in as a brand ambassador.
Chauhan, who is the only daughter of Ramesh Chauhan, the chairman of India’s largest packaged drinking water company, oversees the business empire with a turnover of Rs 2,300 Cr in FY22. She said the firm decided to launch its own sparkling water brand after seeing its growing acceptance in India and other parts of the world.
On this occasion, Chauhan who grew up in Europe and calls herself a staunch animal lover, also expressed her commitment towards street animals. Chauhan is currently working with PETA to sterilize cats and dogs and provide them with therapies. She has also joined hands with the animal welfare society to provide needy animals a shelter.
exchange4media spoke to Chauhan and George about their sales projections for the new product, company’s growth targets, expansion plans and marketing strategies.
Excerpts:
Bisleri has been growing consistently and the company’s turnover crossed Rs 2300 crore in FY22. What are your next targets?
Chauhan: We have set out a plan to double the turnover by 2026. The company witnessed good growth despite the COVID impact which has been kind of reassuring us that we are inherently on the right trajectory and we would like to build on that.
You have forayed into the UAE sometime ago. How has been the response? How does the UAE market differ in terms of packaged water from the Indian one?
Chauhan: We entered the UAE only a couple of months ago. It's a completely packaged water-led market. There is no tap water at all. The packaged water players are small and scattered. As an Indian brand, we are not trying to target Indian consumers in the UAE. That's a spot that doesn't look viable to name. So that's why our launch took time.
It was launched with the limited edition packs with the Shah Rukh starrer movie “Jawan”. Shahrukh is also the brand ambassador for UAE and hence our collaboration helped to get that initial acceptance for the brand. But the long-term game is about being present in the right kind of channels and ensuring that your service and capability are established and all locals come and buy your brand.
We plan to create the right engagement out there from a consumer angle and you will see more of it coming.
Are you planning to foray into other markets as well?
George: Once we get a hold of the UAE market, only then we have the freedom to think about other things. Once we are clear that we got the UAE game right, we would surely expand to other markets.
How much investment is being done for the sparkling water category? Have you set up a separate bottling plant for this? Besides, what are your sales projections for this product?
Chauhan: We can’t reveal numbers, unfortunately. Anyway, we have just launched the product. I would be able to give you a better picture on this after a few months. However, there's a huge demand for sparkling water in the Indian market and our product will be a great alternative.
All I can tell you is that the Vedica category makes up about 5% to 7% of our overall business. It took almost eight years, including the break of COVID which really affected us. Otherwise, we were on a great track. If COVID hadn't happened right now, we would be like five times what we are at the moment.
Our product comes from a single aquifer in the Himalayas. It is being bottled at our Uttarakhand plant only.
With such a price band, wonder who is your target audience? Can you share your marketing strategy around this product?
Chauhan: It's obviously a niche market, so urban India is our focus. It will be available on e-commerce platforms, fine dining places and even malls. We will be mainly focusing on digital for marketing along with billboards around the major metros. But I feel digital works the best because our consumers are more on digital than on TV.
We also have actor Dino Morea on board as our ambassador. We have shot a beautiful film and will be doing more films soon. Most brands are very passionate about CSR, but they are not focusing on rehabilitation, rescue and welfare of animals.
So in that sense, it's like a very 360 way of looking at different avenues where we can be relevant and be involved. We have started our social media campaigns and partnered up with many of the premium events like Lollapalooza, MotoGP, Vogue and Condé Nast events where our target consumers can interact with us, look at the bottle, get a feel of the bottle, then go home and order it online.
We want to be the most dominant premium water brand.
George: You need to be wise about how you spend your money. Vedica is a premium brand for discerning consumers. I think the TV consumption of that group of people has collectively gone down as they have shifted to digital today. So the media mixes are oriented towards that. We will also be advertising on billboards in metros soon.
How does Dino Morea blend with your brand?
George: We wanted our brand ambassador to be somebody who is accessible and people can relate with him, who carries himself gracefully.
Chauhan: Also, Dino also hasn't done too many ads like other actors which often confuses the audience. He is associated with a few but good brands. Moreover, he campaigned for us in 2005.
NeuGo says, 'Delays are a thing of the past' in new ad campaign
The ads are a part of a new campaign by the brand, targetting young adults between 18 and 35
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 4:21 PM | 2 min read
Intercity bus brand, NueGo has launched three 10-second advertisements as part of a comprehensive marketing campaign targeting young adults aged 18-35. These ads emphasize key features that set NueGo apart: "On-Time Departure," "Noiseless Travel," and "Safety for Women."
"On-Time Departure": Delays are a thing of the past with NueGo. Our first ad in the campaign showcases our unwavering commitment to punctuality. Passengers can rely on NueGo for on-time departures, ensuring they reach their destination as scheduled.
"Noiseless Travel": NueGo's electric buses are designed to provide a serene and peaceful journey. Our second ad highlights the noiseless experience passengers can enjoy on board, making every trip a relaxing one.
"Safety for Women": Safety is a top priority at NueGo. In our third ad, we spotlight our dedication to creating a safe environment for all travellers, with a particular focus on ensuring women feel secure during their journeys.
The campaign will be played on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app, throughout Asia Cup’23 and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. It will be strategically rolled out in key operational locations including Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Coimbatore, Indore, and Bhopal. These cities represent a diverse cross-section of India, and NueGo is committed to meeting the travel needs of residents and visitors alike.
Speaking about the campaign, Mr. Devndra Chawla, CEO & MD of GreenCell Mobility, stated, "Our new ad campaign reflects our dedication to delivering a seamless, comfortable, and secure travel experience for our passengers. Whether it's reaching your destination on time, enjoying a peaceful journey, or ensuring the safety of all travellers, NueGo has you covered with our fleet of new, electric buses. We look forward to improving the standard of customer experience in the industry, while serving the needs of all passengers who are in search of a reliable travel partner that also serves the planet.”
Watch out for these exciting ads as NueGo continues to redefine inter-city travel in India. Join us on this journey towards sustainable, efficient, and passenger-centric transportation.
DP World, ICC and Sachin Tendulkar join forces for global initiative
DP World will use smart logistics offering end-to-end network to deliver kit and equipment to grassroots cricket clubs around the world
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 3:40 PM | 3 min read
DP World has unveiled the new ‘Beyond Boundaries’ initiative, in partnership with cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and the ICC, aimed at driving the growth of cricket around the world.
This global mission will see DP World use its end-to-end network and smart logistics capabilities to distribute fifty repurposed shipping containers to grassroots cricket clubs around the world, each one kitted out with essential equipment.
Ahead of the 2023 ICC Men’s 50 Over Cricket World Cup, taking place in India from 5 October to 19 November, the first container was unveiled by new DP World Global Ambassador Sachin Tendulkar at NSCI, Mumbai. The first DP World container along with 40 cricket kits will be placed at the Chikhalikar Sports Club in Palghar, Maharashtra while another 210 kits will be presented to young cricketers from academies like Achrekar Cricket Academy, and Shivaji Park Gymkhana Academy, to name a few.
Included within each of the containers is 250 bespoke kits: each made up of a cricket bat, helmet, gloves and pads. Each container is multipurpose, also serving as a pavilion which includes an in-built scoreboard, sun protection and seating.
Speaking during the first container launch, DP World Global Ambassador Sachin Tendulkar said: “I am extremely happy to partner with DP World to go beyond boundaries and help make cricket possible globally. Like most young cricketers, I grew up playing for my local club I understand the importance of quality cricketing equipment and kits. Grassroots clubs are the bedrock of every nation’s cricket. It’s heartening to see DP World's commitment to nurturing young cricketing talent not just in India, but across the world.
These cricket containers will provide budding cricketers a place to rest and pad up. More importantly, this can be a great step towards ensuring a safe space for girls, as the containers can be used as changing rooms. I am happy to be a part of this initiative and look forward to witnessing its impact in supporting the next generation of cricketers across India and beyond."
The first container design was brought to life by local artist Sadhna Prasad and pays homage to the Master Blaster himself, with the first 10 containers being inspired by Tendulkar’s legacy.
Kevin D’Souza, Senior Vice President - Business Development - Middle East, North Africa and India Subcontinent, DP World added, "We are truly proud to welcome Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar to the DP World family. Sachin represents a billion dreams and has played an inspiring role in taking cricket beyond boundaries. A role model to youngsters, he epitomises hard work, determination, and dedication to perfection. These are attributes that resonate with every member of DP World as we strive to make trade flow beyond boundaries for our customers and stakeholders. We are confident that our partnership with Sachin will serve to make cricket possible for even more people across the world.”
As the global leading provider of smart logistics solutions, we seek to change what’s possible for everyone, and we are confident that this new initiative, will serve to make cricket possible for the youth at multiple grounds in the country and across the world.”
The Beyond Boundaries initiative will be amplified throughout the course of the tournament via the ICC broadcast, with a bespoke graphic depicting how ten kits will be donated for every 100 runs scored in each match. All kit donations will be made via the containers unveiled in 2023.
Virat Kohli reveals the 'mantra and yantra' for success in ad for Luxor
The film showcases the Luxor Schneider LX MAX pen
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 1:58 PM | 3 min read
Writing instruments brand Luxor has unveiled a new brand film ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, featuring their new brand ambassador Virat Kohli. The film showcases the Luxor Schneider LX MAX pen, the first brand launch as part of the Luxor Schneider partnership, signed earlier this year.
The Luxor Schneider LX MAX is a pen in the liquid-ink category, one of the fastest growing and most popular segments of the Indian writing instruments industry. LX MAX comes equipped with German technology and is designed to deliver maximum smoothness and unmatched writing length of 1000+ metres, a brand proposition brought alive by its core advertising message of “Likho Maximum”. The LX MAX is a refillable pen, affordably priced at Rs.60 per pen and available in 4 colours – blue, black, red and green. The new brand is especially useful for students, its key audience, who seek pens with consistent performance and great value-for-money.
The new LXMAX brand film opens in a school corridor, where a student is looking wistfully at an Achievers Wall of Fame. She wonders what it’ll take for her to get on the board. That’s when Virat offers her the “mantra” for success (hard work and practice) and the ideal “yantra” (Luxor Schneider LXMAX for the longest and smoothest writing experience). Inspired by the “mantra” and armed with the “yantra”, we see the student enthusiastically go about her studies, as Virat observes her progress and supports her preparation. The final shots reveal the “mantra” and “yantra” (Luxor Schneider LXMAX) worked successfully, as the student makes it to the Achievers Wall of Fame, much to the delight and excitement of Virat and the student.
The film goes live on 5th October on OTT during the ICC Cricket World Cup and on Luxor’s social media channels on Youtube, Instagram, Facebook and others. This campaign is expected to run in October and November 2023, and aims to reach 1 Crore potential consumers pan-India. Luxor also plans to invest significantly on building the Luxor Schneider LX MAX brand in the coming months through series of media, consumer activation and trade initiatives.
Speaking on the new brand film and the association with Virat Kohli, Pooja Jain Gupta, Managing Director, Luxor Writing Instruments Pvt. Ltd. said, “Luxor Schneider LXMAX is the first of many brands that we’re launching in India as part of our partnership with Schneider Pen, Germany who is renowned for its engineering and design superiority globally. Our association with youth icon and cricket legend Virat Kohli as the new face of Luxor epitomizes our shared commitment to the highest standards of performance and excellence. We are excited to bring this association alive through the launch of our first advertising film featuring LX MAX and Virat which will go live soon.”
Luxor has, in the past, signed some of the biggest celebrities in India to promote their brands, notably Amitabh Bachchan for Parker in a series of memorable ads in the early 2000s, as well as Deepika Padukone for Luxor in mid 2010s. They now aspire to recreate the magic with Virat Kohli as their new brand ambassador and fortify their leadership position in the industry.
62% of CMOs say customer experience has shifted from sales-owned to marketing-owned: Study
The study, by EssenceMediacom, has also found that 60% of CMOs feel that proving marketing impact has increased in importance more than any other responsibility
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 12:53 PM | 5 min read
EssenceMediacom, GroupM’s newest and largest media agency, has launched its new report ‘The CMO Coming of Age Story: How digital transformation has elevated marketing to a C-suite growth driver’. The report, based on a global study of 188 senior business-tobusiness (B2B) marketing leaders in companies with a revenue of at least $250 million, identified an increasingly complex set of requirements for this role.
The CMO role, traditionally an enabler to sales teams in B2B organisations, now spearheads a multidisciplinary growth-engine within businesses. They are expected to take ownership for driving revenue from multiple sources, including acquisition, retention, renewal, and up and cross selling, while also owning data responsibilities, utilising technology in ever more innovative ways. In this sense, they are acting as the ‘CEO’ of customer growth. As the requirements of the role expand, so does the necessary skill set: almost 90% of marketing leaders surveyed said their role has become more complex.
Marketing outpaces lagging organisations
The role of the CMO has expanded and they are now responsible for the entire customer journey: nearly two-thirds (62%) said the customer experience has shifted from sales-owned to marketingowned. Marketing departments need to understand the full picture of the customer at each stage of their lifecycle with the business; doing so requires cross-departmental orchestration for insight and action. To meet these demands, marketers need more advanced tools for data utilisation and audience segmentation.
Accordingly, 70% reported an increased marketing budget in the last three years, primarily allocated to data and technology. Talent is also critical; half of the marketing leaders expect to expand their teams and 29% will see the most growth in data and technology teams.
However, marketers often face complex barriers to digital transformation within their own businesses, with differing parts of the organisation better prepared than others to enable data sharing and technical coordination.
Customer-centricity More rhetoric than reality
As in B2C marketing, today’s B2B customer expects experiences tailored to their needs. The vast majority (80%) of respondents stress the growing significance of customer centricity, surpassing ROI. This is in large part due to changes in the buyer profile — who today prefer self-directed research over traditional sales pitches. With more decision-makers involved, B2B marketers must engage a growing and more diverse set of individuals at buyer organisations, increasing the need for personalised approaches.
While organisations may understand the importance of customer centricity, few are able to support their marketing departments in delivering it. The second biggest global challenge for marketers (number one in the US and APAC) is understanding buyer needs — perhaps because only half say their organisations prioritise sharing audience data, while less than a quarter utilise AI to understand, segment and target buyers. In fact, with marketers given limited control over the organisation's tech infrastructure, the majority perceive their tech stacks as not fully mature.
The new B2B marketing playbook
As the role of the CMO expands, their toolkit and skills must evolve. However, many still rely on outdated B2B marketing approaches that don't align with today's dynamic market. This challenge limits creative differentiation in a competitive landscape. Without organisational transformation, departmental silos hinder marketing teams and force them to rely on legacy practices. The survey results reveal content development and distribution as a core marketing responsibility, second only to measurement. This highlights the increased need for captivating content across the customer journey. To support this demand, marketers are actively leveraging data and technology, with 60% using generative AI for content development. Many also turn to content development agencies, using them as an extension of the marketing team, to ensure a steady flow of content. As B2B buyer requirements change, so too must the marketing playbook. Innovation and experimentation with new tactics and tools is key to helping CMOs cut through the noise with impactful, customer-centric content.
Kristin Gower, Global B2B President, EssenceMediacom, said: “Today, CMOs must navigate three core challenges as they become what we’re terming ‘Growth Orchestrators” within their organisations. These include the reality that marketing departments often outpace their organisations and must use this opportunity to drive cross-organisational innovation; the rising importance of delivering customer-centric experiences to the B2B buyer; and the need to rewrite the rulebook as marketers face increasingly complex ecosystems for gaining buyer attention. To support the CMO in this effort, organisations must rally behind this vision of marketing-driven growth and lean on the CMOs’ expanding remit and cross-functional influence to unlock new unprecedented business outcomes.”
Nick Lawson, Global CEO, EssenceMediacom, said: "I am extremely proud of our first of its kind CMO survey, which underscores the pivotal role of marketing in driving growth and digital transformation in the B2B landscape. This work is a testament to our commitment to delivering breakthroughs for brands in the new communications economy. Emphasising our role in reshaping the B2B marketing playbook and supporting all CMOs in their journey to orchestrate a multifunctional growth engine within their organisations."
Cricket World Cup: Regional brands ready to play the game?
While regional brands may not necessarily sponsor teams, they are strategically investing in OTT, TV and digital advertising during matches and highlights
By Nilanjana Basu | Oct 5, 2023 9:01 AM | 4 min read
The much-awaited ICC Cricket World has returned to India after 12 years and cricket fans in the country are brimming with excitement. Brands too are ready with their game plan to make the most of this massive opportunity over the next more than 40 days. While big tournaments like the Cricket World Cup have traditionally attracted more of national brands with deep pockets, this time, regional brands too are showing considerable interest in the game. Factors such as the recent success of the Indian Premiere League, the Cricket World Cup coinciding with the festive season and the availability of several low-cost digital advertising avenues could have emboldened local brands from different regions to invest their ad monies here, feel experts.
“While regional brands may not necessarily sponsor teams, they are strategically investing in OTT, TV and digital advertising during matches and highlights, capitalizing on moment marketing trends,” says Amit Dhawan, Partner & CEO, Art-E.
According to Dhawan, this dynamic shift underscores the adaptability of regional brands in leveraging diverse advertising opportunities within the sports industry.
“Also, the Cricket World Cup's location in India this year has boosted brand participation. The shorter duration of the World Cup may lead to higher ad spends by these brands, aiming to capture the cricket-crazy Indian audience. The Indian Premier League (IPL) too consistently witnesses enthusiasm from regional brands, thanks to its format and the opportunity to align with regional teams,” he explains further.
Aparna Tadikonda, EVP – South, Interactive Avenues, believes that regional players are evaluating the costs and the competitive landscape for investing in World Cup.
“Like national brands, regional brands are also evaluating this unique opportunity, weighing the pros and cons. The approach will depend on audience availability, investments, and the expected return on investment. From a platform perspective, both the Cricket World Cup and other major events outside of it offer advertising opportunities for brands. Disney+ Hotstar, for instance, is expected to reach a base of 450 million users with approximately 50 million concurrent viewers during the World Cup.”
According to market research company Elara Capital, one can expect Cricket World Cup to generate Rs 20-22bn in ad revenue on TV/digital platforms combined.
While several regional brands have come forward with their investments for, experts believe there are some others who are still hesitant.
Says Sarfaraz Ansari, Senior Vice President – Integrated Media, DDB MudraMax, “Regional brands have never been the force on any mega cricketing events primarily because of three reasons – Currently only Tamil, Telugu & Kannada feed available. Majority of these regional population is still habitual of watching English feed and the transition to local language has not happened to the extent.”
“Also, regional players are very price-sensitive and selective. Cricket in language feed comes at a high premium, in the range of 15X-20X. This is a huge barrier in their onboarding for any national mega event. The reason for high pricing for local feed is the limited availability of inventory. Only inventory which gets unsold for few advertising categories like gaming in this regional market is made available for local players.”
Viren Razdan, Managing Director, Brand-nomics, too believes that high costs are a hindrance for regional players investing in WC marketing.
“ICC has very clear guidelines for usage of the World Cup mark for their exclusive sponsor partners, and very often that stops a lot of competing brands to play in that arena. However, the tournament does provide very good number of eyeballs and local brands use that at a regional level for sales promotion and other possible associations. The costs are not only prohibitive for regional players, but would make sense only if the regional barnds has a ready-to-roll-out national target,” he explains.
e4m reached out to Disney Star for their comments on the story, but is yet to give a reply.
Branding expert and philanthropist Kurien Mathews no more
Mathews was widely recognized for his exceptional expertise in digital marketing and brand strategy
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 11:39 PM | 2 min read
Kurien Mathews, the Chairman & Managing Director at METAL Communications, has passed away. With a rich professional history spanning over three and a half decades in the realm of branding, Mathews was widely recognized for his exceptional expertise in digital marketing and brand strategy.
Throughout his illustrious career, Mathews played a pivotal role in shaping renowned brands such as Sony, Nivea, Limca, Amul, Frooti, Samsonite, Platinum Guild, Bajaj Allianz, Electrolux, BPL Mobile, CNBC, Malayala Manorama, Yamaha, IndianOil Servo, Medimix, Dainik Bhaskar, Fortis, and many others.
In 2008, Mathews co-authored the book "Brands Under Fire" with Ivan Arthur, which was published by Penguin. He contributed significantly to the advertising industry, serving on the Managing Committee of the Advertising Agencies Association of India and as a member of the AAAI Awards Jury. He was also a Trustee for Citizens for Peace and The Subhas Ghosal Foundation.
Mathews co-founded Anthem Communications in 1988, which later merged with TBWA WW as TBWA Anthem in India. Under his guidance, the company grew into one of India’s largest communications services groups with 350 professionals across 7 offices in India. Post his tenure at TBWA, Mathews delved into diverse industries, leveraging his expertise in Branding, Organisational Management, Strategy, and General Management.
In 2021, he initiated a successful joint venture (51:49) between Rage Communication and ADK of Japan, ultimately leading to a 100% acquisition in 2023. Additionally, amidst the challenges of the pandemic in 2020, Mathews orchestrated a strategic investment in Conscious Food, resulting in a remarkable four-fold growth within 30 months. This initiative laid the groundwork for a significant Series A fund raise in mid-2024.
Mathews, an alumnus of Harvard Business School (AMP 161, Fall 2001), was deeply involved with various non-profit organizations throughout his life. His legacy in the world of branding and his contributions to numerous sectors will be remembered and cherished.
