Mondelez India unveils Madbury 4.0
The fourth edition of the campaign will pair up two users from anywhere in the country to come together and create their version of Cadbury Dairy Milk
Mondelez India has unveiled the fourth edition of Madbury – Madbury Duet. The last version of the campaign secured 3.2 million entries from 5000 locations in the country. This year’s Madbury blurs borders as consumers from across the country embark on this one-of-a-kind culinary journey of creating their own Cadbury, but with a twist of Duet!
Adding flavours of collaboration and technology, the 4.0 version of the brand’s campaign is pairing up two users from anywhere in the country to come together and create their version of Cadbury Dairy Milk. The campaign further underlines the brand’s promise to stay consumer-centric and provide Cadbury fans with newer, unique eat experiences.
Nitin Saini, Vice President - Marketing, Mondelez India said, “Mondelez India has been the tastemaker of the country’s chocolate consumption needs over seven decades, and as a brand, we have always focused on creating exciting and innovative ways to engage with our consumers. Through Madbury 4.0 we are focusing on the power of collaboration, of how two local flavors come to life with the convergence of two distinct personalities and cultures. Our previous successes on the Madbury campaign are a testament to the fact that consumers love experimenting with their Cadbury. With the latest campaign, we aim to create more tantalizing flavours by not one but with two Cadbury lovers coming together. To make this experience even more immersive, people participating from different cities will be able to choose their preferred state and zone, at the back of an algorithm, to create an interesting blend of taste and experience.”
Sukesh Nayak - Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India said “At Ogilvy, we believe in constantly pushing the boundaries of consumer experiences to intensify engagement and strengthen love for the brand. The Madbury experience platform is an outcome of this belief. To elevate user experience for the 3rd edition of Madbury, we have designed a unique collaboration-at-scale experience - Madbury Duet. This new experience encourages Indians of different geographies, ethnicities, and cultures to come together to co-create their version of our favorite Cadbury Dairy Milk. Imagine the joy of creating your own version of India’s favourite chocolate and sharing it with the world.”
Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Officer & Office Head, West, Wavemaker India said “With three successful editions of Madbury, the latest edition “Madbury Duet” again provides an opportunity to the entire nation to create their own Cadbury. But this time, we have elevated the campaign from ‘experiences’ to ‘shared experiences’ with the perfect amalgamation of data and tech. We have crafted our audience strategy and consumer journey in a way to ensure that we reach out to and engage our core Cadbury Dairy Milk lovers, allowing them to experience the joy of co-creating their own Cadbury; and sharing that happiness with someone!”
To participate, users can access the microsite that provides them with category options across Sweets & Desserts, Desi Drinks, Spices & Tangy, Fruity Fun, Crunchy & Chewy and House of Cadbury. Post selecting a category, the users can choose their ingredients and can also indulge in fun trivia about their selection. With just a few clicks, they will be able to choose the region which their co-creator should belong from, experiment, and choose the flavour selected by another person in the country to pair and create a complementary flavor which they can name together and submit as a Madbury entry. Apart from grand prize of creating the next Madbury, participants also stand a chance to win Amazon Pay and Paytm gift vouchers on and can put in as many as entries they would like.
The launch will be supported by a 360-degree communication campaign with amplification across all media touchpoints.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘Programmatic gives you the ability to identify audience more sharply’
Industry leaders took part in a panel discussion at the e4m-Xaxis Programmatic Summit on optimising and integrating digital media strategy keeping programmatic on high priority
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 1:08 PM | 3 min read
The recently-held e4m-Xaxis Programmatic Summit created an interactive platform for brands, advertisers, content marketers and MarTech agencies to throw light on the pressing changes and greater effect on the programmatic ecosystem.
One of the interesting several panel discussions was on how can we better optimise and integrate digital media strategy keeping programmatic high priority with the goal to scale the ROI for brands on their media investments in the new multi-channel digital advertising landscape.
Participating in this panel discussion were Ritu Mittal, Head – Marketing and Digital, Bayer Consumer Health India; Daniele Calabrese, Regional Director, Taboola – India and Southeast Asia; Merlin Coutinho, Head Marketing and Brand Solutions, Lemma; and Ankita Jain, Co-founder at Earnly. The session was chaired by Ranjan Mishra, Lead Associate Trading Director, The Trade Desk.
Mittal kick-started the discussion with what programmatic means to her. “To me, programmatic is all about the ability that a marketer has today to reach out to consumers of the brand in a more targeted, relevant and effective manner. There is more data that is available today than it ever was both in terms of what is available and when it is available.”
“The second idea is that you have the ability to identify the audience more sharply. So, all that we talk about in terms of conversion from awareness to trial can be so much more effective just because you are reaching out to a more relevant audience who could be genuinely interested in your brand, in the category, in the needs that you are talking about,” Mittal said.
She further spoke about ‘omnichannel’. “What is it, really? I think it is about identifying what is the journey of your consumer, what is the day of your consumer like, what do they do in their day, which platforms are they interacting with and on those platforms, which ones are relevant to your brand or category, and then be present on them. That is what omnichannel presence is about.”
Coutinho also spoke about the importance of omnichannel. “Advanced omnichannel is talking about platforms like CTV, which are non-traditional in terms of digital. So those are new aspects that are creeping into your omnichannel strategies and they will in the future shape up to a bigger scheme of things in the ecosystem. But when we talk about omnichannel, it’s also your CTV and wearables and other devices that are now part of the ecosystem and are easily accessible through programmatic advertising.”
Jain agreed with Mittal, “It is all about a set of one. So, we used to create user sets and cohorts but I think it is a set of one. Every user is unique, every user you are talking to needs to be addressed in a very different manner, and for that matter programmatic is what helps you in doing that. We work a lot with influencers. So, getting the content generated using the channels of programmatic advertising is something that would make it more relevant and that is what we do for our own brand and also for the brands that we work with because we are on both sides. And on how things are shaping up, I would really say that there are new opportunities that are coming up with the advent of APIs and UIDs. There are a lot of things that are there already in programmatic to actually help us as brands and as clients to navigate our way and reach the consumer and talk to them.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Kiara Advani is Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil's new brand ambassador
The actor headlines the brand's latest 'Boring Nahi, Ban Ja Toofani’ campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 11:53 AM | 2 min read
Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil has roped in Kiara Advani as its new brand ambassador. The Brand has signed up with the Bollywood actress to feature in its latest ‘Boring Nahi, Ban Ja Toofani’ campaign which aims to connect the brand with young women to further consolidate its market leadership in the segment.
Kiara’s passion for healthy, beautiful hair fits perfectly with the Brand’s commitment for providing consumers with the nourishing strength of 6X Vitamin E and almond oil. As the new face of the Brand, she will feature in a series of high-energy marketing campaigns and events in the coming months.
“We are delighted to have Kiara on our team,” said Jaideep Nandi, Managing Director, Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. "Her talent, beauty, and connect with the masses make her the perfect ambassador for our Brand. As India’s leading almond hair oil brand with nearly 10% market share and 6 crore happy customers, it has always been our endeavour to position ourselves responsibly and with integrity and Kiara mirrors those aspirations like no other. We look forward to working with her and leveraging her influence.”
Launching the new campaign, Advani said, “I am absolutely thrilled to be the face of the iconic Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil. It is a brand that aligns with my own values and beliefs and I look forward to taking this heritage brand to the next generation of Indians. It has the benefits of 6X Vitamin E and almond oil. Bajaj Almond Drops has transformed my locks into lustrous, healthy-looking tresses. I’m excited to be able to share my love for this product with my fans and the audience through this partnership.”
The ‘Boring Nahi Ban Ja Toofani’ campaign talks about “Styling Fearlessly” without having to worry about hair fall. Research has indicated that women are often reluctant to try newer hairstyles thinking that it might lead to poorer hair health and hair fall. The campaign sets out to allay such fears and present Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil as a trusty and reliable solution.
With the nourishment of 6X Vitamin E and almonds, Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil is clinically proven to be twice as effective in reducing hair fall compared to other brands.
The ‘Boring Nahi, Ban Ja Toofani’ campaign will cover all major national and regional television channels and feature prominently across all leading digital media platforms.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
India is surely the highest in terms of ad growth: Shubhranshu Singh, Tata Motors
Singh, Vice President-Marketing, Tata Motors, delivered the keynote at the e4m-Xaxis Programmatic Summit 2022
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 8:55 AM | 5 min read
“India is growing and it is the only trillion-dollar economy that's growing at roughly 7 per cent rate annually. This means every 10 years India will add another India to itself. We are assuredly the highest ad growth market,” asserted Shubhranshu Singh, Vice President-Marketing-Domestic and International Business, Tata Motors, at the e4m-Xaxis Programmatic Summit 2022.
Singh was delivering the keynote address at the summit. He engaged the audience with humorous anecdotes and punches lifted from his personal life and experiences and presented unique points of view on marketing.
“This is a country where 40 crore Indians are less than 20 years of age. Every trillion dollars of GDP that gets added, it changes India in never-before-seen ways, people's response to brands, their practice in terms of what they buy, how they buy.”
Sharing his experience of the commercial vehicle segment, Singh explained, “We have seen that change even in the commercial vehicles segment which was considered to be the bastion in below-the-line advertising, below-the-line promotions. People want to get a feel of the vehicle. It’s a running shop on wheels for them.”
“People did not think that online transactions would become a reality. I am happy to say that in the last one year, 12-20 per cent of our sales depending upon the category of commercial vehicles is happening via digital channels,” Singh said.
Highlighting the crux of his own marketing strategy, he said, “We have gone aggressively vernacular purely online in which Jagran (Hindi Media group) and NDTV.com may have been part of our media mix.”
Looking at the future, Singh advised, “What happened in the world in 2020 right after the pandemic was that everything boomed. Now, it looks like it's falling into gravity and going to bust. We must have a local fit to solutions.”
Sharing more on the local strategy, he said: “The reason it's important is not that I'm trying to communicate with the right in the right language or in the right context. But it is because the data stack itself changes when you cross borders even within India. Andhra Pradesh is very different from Bihar. Bihar is very different from Jharkhand.
Highlighting that the way to approach data and the context are crucial, thanks to India’s diversity, Singh said, “Bihar has lots of first-time vehicle users who want to just get a vehicle because they're not getting viable employment. They may want to run a business and earn a living out of that. Jharkhand is a major mining state selling tons of tippers and key account management becomes a focus there.”
“If your tech stack is ready and if you are conscious of inventory data and the algorithm, who are you doing business with and how to balance the organic and inorganic growth, then your planning side would be good,” he added.
Talking of creativity, Singh said that creative ads are important in digital advertising as well if you want consumers to click the ad, get them to your website and e-commerce platforms.
People tend to believe that whatever works for my sales results and gets me the most efficient conversion, is best. And then they realize three months down they realize that the scenario has completely changed. In our lead generation exercises, we find that the plateau comes time again. It's like a cascading plateau due to changes in monetary policy, and fuel prices, he noted.
If fuel prices go up or down, CNG versus diesel vehicle mix will dramatically change, Singh said. “So, these things need to be factored on top of your programmatic plans. You can make actionable outcomes with the help of your data, be it a first or second or third party.”
According to Singh, there has to be a CRM strategy that lives and varies the programmatic strategy. “You have to keep it kaleidoscopic so you change the same set of data points to get different realities. But then you must go to people, dealers, sales executives, territory sales managers who know what's happening at the last mile and then bring that back into your origination into the plan origination,” he added.
Singh notes that advertising is shaping up like a bouquet and there are a variety of options people exercise, and the problem is that everybody regresses to the average and the average is the data that is published everywhere.
“The average has a full spectrum. So, there is an extreme positive outlook and then there is a very perverse negative outlook as well. Everybody tends to look at the average. Everybody thinks that we are a young and hopeful country but things don't work out quite well often,” he pointed out.
Quoting former US President General Dwight D. Eisenhower, Singh told the marketers, “Plans are useless but planning is very important.”
Explaining the remark he said, “Planning is important because no sooner do you actually start engaging with the realities of the marketplace, the plans all change. But if you have a planning mindset and if you look at data from a planning input standpoint rather than a functional execution standpoint, the perspective will be very different.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Voice will shape the future of programmatic: Dimpy Yadav, Xaxis
Speaking at the e4m-Xaxis Programmatic Summit, Yadav, General Manager, Xaxis, shed light on discovery commerce as a concept and why advertisers need to focus on it
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 8:14 AM | 3 min read
The world of programmatic advertising has advanced manifold in the past year. Brands are looking at it for growth and it is becoming a huge part of conversations amongst marketers. In the e4m-Xaxis Programmatic Summit held on November 16 in Mumbai, Dimpy Yadav, General Manager, Xaxis India, gave a keynote address on the topic 'Evolution of Programmatic in 2022’ and unveiled the e4m-Xaxis Report 2023.
She spoke about the key trends in Programmatic advertising in the country right now: discovery commerce, artificial intelligence, and voice assistants.
She details her idea of discovery commerce and why advertisers need to figure out strategies around it. “Within commerce, we have search commerce, social commerce, and then we have an entire bouquet of audiences which is sitting for discovery commerce, which is media commerce. Now, why do we call it discovery? The very clear reason is that when the audience is trying to make up his or her mind to buy something, they are in more of a discovery. So, you could be very clear on the fact that what product you want to buy could be a refrigerator, but when you're searching for it, when you have not made up your mind or the brand you want to go for, you're still discovering it.
"So as advertisers we've seen there's a huge gap in terms of our strategies because we are planning for the bottom funnel which is where we have a heavy investment on search commerce. People have already made up their minds in terms of the brand they are going to go for. We need to invest in our strategy and understand how can we tap into them in that decision-making journey which is why we are calling it discovery commerce.”
She then goes on to speak about artificial intelligence. “When humans are meeting artificial intelligence that's when it becomes magic which is amplified intelligence. Gone are the days when you just talk about you know, lowering down CPMs using AI. Nowadays AI is actually helping you in taking decisions, starting from planning your campaign, followed by activation, and then even insights after the campaign are done.
"So instead of investing heavily in manual strategies, is the time when we are building a lot of dashboards with the help of these millions and trillions of datasets.”
Yadav also tells the audience about the next big thing in programmatic, voice assistants. “There's a big trend coming up for us. In the next few years, we’ll see voice taking over that world. So, voice is actually going to shape the future of programmatic for us within this key scope of creativity. In India, this trend is going to come where most of our instructions in terms of buying or going somewhere navigation in our daily life will be driven by voice assistants, which is where our advertising landscape is taking us.”
She ends the speech by saying, “So one word we all hear is contextual. Let's move towards contextual ways of targeting not just keyword targeting. More to do with the context of the audiences, more to do with the relevance of audience groups working out together, and even on the back of data sets which are going to float back in your campaign. As we know that first-party data is driving the growth and factor there, every advertiser is working towards that. That remains one of their top priorities for them. But again, at the same time, we can't take data back, it's been a long time. What's going to really help us is those tech and tools, so that's going to be the heavy area of investment that we need to focus on.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Programmatic ads can benefit brands and publishers in the long run: Arjun Mohan, UpGrad
Mohan, CEO, UpGrad, addressed the topic ‘Making Programmatic ads work for edtech platforms’ at the e4m-Xaxis Programmatic Summit held on December 16
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 7:53 AM | 3 min read
The digital inventory in India is getting converted into programmatic inventory at a very rapid pace, Arjun Mohan, CEO, UpGrad, said while speaking at the e4m Programmatic Summit on Friday. Mohan addressed a keynote on the topic- ‘Making Programmatic ads work for edtech platforms’. During his address, Mohan highlighted the shift in digital inventory during pre and post-COVID times and emphasised that digital inventory had now exploded with technological advancements. He added that almost 40% of the digital inventory available in India is now programmatic.
Mohan shed some light on the future of advertising and said that programmatic advertising was changing the advertising landscape. “Programmatic advertising from a brand side or from a buyer side is fundamentally about purchasing through bidding and targeted placements on web and app assets in an automated manner. With Google improving its technology, brands can now access their inventory and change things very fast”, Mohan said. “We are expecting that this will only grow, from 40% to 45% in the coming year and on a global level also, the conversion to the programmatic way of doing things is growing at a high 26% CAGR”, he added.
Mohan highlighted how brands and publishers could benefit from programmatic advertising. “Programmatic is great for the publishers because they are able to get better CPM, when it's no longer homogeneous pricing. It is good for the brands, especially in running experiments. This is important for any brand in the consideration phase because when you target, you really don't know if this target can build consideration or not. With programmatic, these experiments the turn-around time becomes quick in one day till you can decide if its working or not”, he noted.
Talking about the growing internet penetration, Mohan said that in the US, the digital inventory is bigger than the TV inventory and in India too, we are closing that gap which means that there is a very, complex and large inventory available. “The best part about digital is this is indexed inventory. So, for a digital marketer, there are a lot of parameters to play with, which is not possible manually and that is where technology comes in. And that's what your programmatic is”, Mohan asserted.
Sharing insights about programmatic advertising in leveraging brand identity, Mohan shared his experience of using programmatic ads for UpGrad campaigns. Talking about rebranding UpGrad, Mohan said three years back, he thought of repositioning UpGrad as an upscaling edtech platform, which would suit the new generation and working professionals. Highlighting his brand-building journey, Mohan said that he started with repositioning the brand in the market and letting people know about what UpGrad was all about.
“The first step or first stage of brand building is awareness. The first thing we did for the first one and a half years was building awareness with the first few campaigns telling people that there is something called UpGrad in the market which is the right place where you should come if you're thinking about upskilling”, he said. “Upskilling was always a very small market because we indeed don't believe in investing in ourselves”, he added.
Talking about the technological advancements over the past few years, Mohan said, with the change in technology, people began realizing that even if you want to survive in your job, you need to keep investing and knowing about newer technologies and hence moved to the next phase which is the ‘consideration’ stage where programmatic advertising played a key role.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
82% of active internet users have online shopping and research experience: Amazon Study
The study states that more than 3 out of every 5 users visit Amazon for browsing/window shopping of products while 1 in every 3 users start their product research journey on Amazon
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 17, 2022 9:37 AM | 3 min read
India has been witnessing a massive shift in the way customers shop, especially with the disruptions caused by the recent Covid pandemic. The internet has revolutionised the way we live today, and shopping is no exception. The penetration and growing use of the internet has given a fillip to online shopping and research experience among Indian consumers. In a bid to understand the audience better, Amazon Ads surveyed as many as 2,000 active internet users to get a deeper insight into their online behaviour, research, and shopping interests.
To better understand the audience, Amazon Ads surveyed 2,000 active internet users* for deeper insights into their online behaviour, research and shopping interests.
The following are the key highlights of the study:
*Most active internet users have an online shopping experience
The survey states that active internet users who visited online shopping platforms in the last 6 months account for a staggering 82%. The study further adds that 3 out of every 5 internet users have actually purchased things online in the last 6 months.
*Amazon is the preferred portal for window shopping
As per key findings of the survey, more than 3 out of every 5 active internet users visit Amazon for browsing/window shopping of products. This accounts for a total of 63% of active users who make Amazon the primary destination for product discovery across categories**
*Consumers start their research journey with Amazon
The survey reveals that in a quest to find products, 1 in every 3 active internet users, accounting for 34%, start their research journey regarding any new product on Amazon.
*The majority of Amazon visitors come at an early stage in their shopping journey
A large number of active internet users choose Amazon during the early stage of their shopping journey. The survey highlights that almost 3 out of every 4 visitors on Amazon, which is a staggering 72%, have visited Amazon in the early research stages to find their desired products. These are users who start their research and/or continue the research journey after doing their primary research.
*Amazon helps audience discover and consider new brands
About 47%, that is nearly half of the shoppers, were unsure about which brand they should opt for when they landed on Amazon, the survey reveals. The key findings show that overall, 47% of the shoppers had considered a new brand while 5% of shoppers actually bought a new brand that they discovered on Amazon.
In India, a majority of consumption is through the offline channel. Having said that, active internet users shop online for some of their needs and carry out thorough online research before making an offline purchase. Amazon has established itself as a prominent platform for product research and discovery among consumers.
*who access the internet at least once a month
**Categories - grocery, personal care, fashion apparels, mobile phone, home appliances and consumer electronics
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Farah Khan vouches for Gritzo in new ad with daughter Anya
The digital film will be amplified across multiple digital touchpoints including Instagram, Facebook and YouTube
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 17, 2022 8:55 AM | 2 min read
Gritzo, a brand of Healthkart and the first of its kind brand in the personalized nutrition drink for children, today unveiled a digital film featuring Farah Khan, who is a doting mother to triplets. The digital film will be amplified across multiple digital touchpoints including Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
The video features Farah Khan alongside one of her teenage girls, Anya. Farah in the film highlights how mothers are constantly fighting a battle with the world to ensure they feed their children with the right nutrition.
On her association with Gritzo, Farah Khan expressed, "Being a mother of three children, I have realized that all of my children have totally different nutritional requirements to support their growing needs. Children's dietary demands vary depending on their physiology, level of activity, habits, interests, and other things. Thus, with Gritzo's SuperMilk, the journey has been simple. The SuperMilk combines the best of science and nature, and it is power-packed with all of the essential macro- and micronutrients that the body requires. With an AI-based tool on their website that offers a tailored Gritzo SuperMilk based on a child's specific needs and goals, Gritzo has made it possible”.
Speaking about the association and the unveiling of the digital film, Subhadeep Dasgupta, Brand Head at Gritzo commented, "We are thrilled to have Farah Khan on board with us and join us in the journey of personalizing nutrition for children. With the ability to provide essential nourishment at every stage of the child's growth, Gritzo has become the most dependable companion for all parents in their journey of raising their children. We would like to thank Farah Khan for having faith in our product and thus coming on board for this digital film.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube