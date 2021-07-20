Milind Soman and Gul Panag headline OMRON's new campaign

“OMRON” has launched its second major communication campaign on its body composition monitors.

The campaign is titled as “Know your Body Inside out, then workout” and the campaign features the popular celebrities in the fitness domain, Milind Soman and Gul Panag driving home the message that controlling “weight” should not be the criteria to measure the effectiveness of your exercise and diet regime.

“Your fitness journey is not only about losing weight! It must include keeping a track of many more vitals like body fat, skeletal muscle, visceral fat, body age, resting metabolism, BMI, etc. A good and user-friendly monitoring home monitoring device makes this tracking feasible in seconds! And this is what OMRON strives to make people aware with this campaign,” says Mr Masanori Matsubara, MD, OMRON Healthcare India.

Elaborating more on the campaign, Mr Matsubara shares, “Gul and Milind, with their exceptionally well fitness levels, huge fan following and acumen around the importance of absolute wellness, fit the bill for this kind of campaign. We are very happy to have them associated with OMRON”

The commercial, presently running on OTT and digital media platforms enthuses fitness enthusiasts to make a shift in their focus from “just knowing body weight” to knowing “many more things along with the body weight” highlighting the progress and quality of their wellness regime with OMRON Body composition monitors. The devices come equipped with a unique and industry’s first-of-its-kind Japanese Four Point, Eight Sensor-Based full body sensing technology yielding accurate and complete body composition analysis along with Bluetooth connectivity for achieving a truly healthy and fit lifestyle.

Obesity is an alarming health crisis in India. It is expected to triple between 2010 and 2040, with about 30% of the population likely to be overweight. Studies in 2015 by ICMR-IndiaB stated that 135 million were struggling in India with obesity and weight management issues. According to the 5th National Family and Health Survey released in December 2020, most of the women are suffering from the obesity related disease and it has increased significantly in the rural areas.

The idea for the campaign is to create awareness around complete weight management along with introducing people towards the utility of body composition monitors which is a relatively newer category in the home health monitoring devices market awaiting a better penetration and understanding. As per the company, the campaign will soon see an amplification with a nationwide TV commercial release too.

