Mi India partners with Sonu Sood and Inali Foundation for #ShaktiHarHaath campaign

Mi India has announced a new initiative - #ShaktiHarHaath, in collaboration with real life hero Sonu Sood and Inali Foundation. This partnership is in continuation with the brand's mission of enabling the underprivileged sections to pursue their dreams without any roadblocks.

The initiative will look at helping 500 girls who have lost their hands and are unable to fulfill their ambition. As part of the collaboration, Mi India has pledged to empower these girls by providing them with prosthetic arms. The brand has partnered with Inali foundation that aims at providing affordable prosthetics or any medical assistance related to disability to those who have lost them in an accident or don’t have them by birth.

Speaking on the partnership, Manu Kumar Jain, MD at Mi India said, “This International Women’s Day, we aim to empower and secure the future of the coming generations. Even though with scientific and technological advancements, the affordability of healthcare services in developing and underdeveloped nations still remains a great cause of concern. We firmly believe that our daughters should not miss fulfilling their dreams due to any disability. Our #ShaktiHarHaath initiative is a step to reinforce our commitment towards enabling the future women of tomorrow. We are extremely proud to take our partnership ahead with Sonu Sood and Inali Foundation.”

Prateik Das, CSR Lead, Mi India added “We have always believed in doing something unique which matches with our mission, creates a better world and serves the nation. Our new initiative #ShaktiHarHaath is an extension to our mission to empower the future women of tomorrow. This International Women’s Day, we aim to help the girl children who are unable to make their dreams come true due to their disability. This initiative will further encourage them to create their future without any barrier. Our partnership with Inali foundation is a step towards increasing literacy and providing more power to women.”

This movement is in continuation of Mi India’s efforts undertaken earlier to make sure that the children can avail themselves education. Starting this year, we initiated a mission of #ShikshaHarHaath initiative that served as a tool where those who don't have phones will have options and would enable them to continue with their education. Today, taking the legacy ahead, the new mission of #ShaktiHarHaath will further provide the girl child to fulfill their dreams independently. This initiative also reinforces the brand’s commitment to the government’s Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign.

