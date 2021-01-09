Mi India & Atul Kasbekar pay tribute to the true heroes of 2020

Mi India, today announced a partnership with celebrity fashion photographer Atul Kasbekar to release a special edition 2021 calendar. The calendar that has been shot on the recently launched smartphone Mi 10i and pays an ode to the true heroes of 2020 - the COVID warriors of India.

The year 2020 has been a tough year but these exceptional people have risked their lives to save others becoming heroes in more ways than one. Using the camera prowess of the Mi 10i, Atul Kasbekar has been able to wield his creative expertise to capture these real warriors belonging to varied fields such as community workers, hospital personnel, doctors, nurses and many more who kept going while we were quarantined at home. The entire 2021 calendar has been shot on the upcoming smartphone Mi 10i that features a 108 MP quad-camera setup - 108MP primary camera, a 8MPultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth module.

This calendar is Mi India’s photographic ode to those who deserve our celebration and gratitude. It features the remarkable personalities such as Manish Mundara (Film Maker), Mahita Nagraj (Marketing Consultant), Muffazal Lakdawala (Surgeon), Milind Chandwani (Social Worker), Ruchika Bhargava (Physiotherapist), RS Wungkanngam (Working Professional), Vir Das (Comedian), Kunal Sharma (Advocate), Imtiyaz Ansari (Ambulance Driver), Vikram Bhagat (Working Professional), Uma Rajeshwari (Event Manager), Syed Ghafoor (Sanitiser Field Assistant), Kalish Mahida (Ward Supervisor), and Nivedita (Marketing Professional).

Sumit Sonal, Marketing Lead at Mi India says, “At Mi India, we recognize the efforts of the frontline workers who have put their lives at risk to ensure the safety of others. The special edition 2021 calendar shot by Atul Kasbekar is our small ode to recognize these heroes and showcase real stories of real people. As we move into a new decade, we wanted to reflect upon stories that shaped the year that was.”

He further added,”Mi 10i marks the launch of our first smartphone of the next decade that is made in India debuting a brand new 108MP camera sensor for the market. We are excited to have Atul Kasbekar who has beautifully captured the true heroes of 2020, bringing alive the true potential of Mi 10i’s cameras. There have been many acts of kindness where real people went out of their way for others and this is our small gesture to celebrate our heroes in light of the coming decade.”

Atul Kasbekar, Photographer says, “Technology today has made it possible for everyone to capture some brilliant photographs through their smartphone cameras. The Mi 10i’s 108MP camera allowed me to capture images with some unbelievable sharpness. The images captured were extremely rich in details with a wide dynamic range and the natural light, tonal range of the photos were truly quite exquisite and very close to what one might find on a professional camera. This calendar represents the many thousands that have been there for the rest of us in the country and have done some remarkable work. It has been a privilege for me to capture their stories and shine a spotlight on these quiet, un-sung heroes of 2020.”