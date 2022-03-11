MediBuddy's new campaign with Amitabh Bachchan urges everyone to prioritise health

Healthcare platform MediBuddy has unveiled a new campaign titled #HealthUnlimited featuring their brand ambassador Amitabh Bachchan. The campaign advocates prioritizing your health and that of your loved ones, promoting MediBuddy Gold and other healthcare services available on the MediBuddy platform. The campaign includes an emotional film depicting an Indian family, highlighting the fact that in a household, common health issues can arise at any time, affecting anyone.

The campaign #HealthUnlimited will be a multimedia campaign leveraging social, print and outdoor. To reach out to maximum Indians, the film will also be promoted heavily on television across leading Hindi and English channels. The ad film has been Created by ITW Playworx, Produced by Ten Films, and Directed by ​​Narayan Shi with Avinash Gowariker as the Lead Photographer. Through this campaign MediBuddy wants to use its leadership position to encourage people to embrace digital healthcare and, in general, make health a priority.

Commenting on the campaign, Satish Kannan, Co-founder and CEO, MediBuddy, said, "We are thrilled to release our latest campaign #HealthUnlimited, to urge people to make their own and their family’s health a priority. It’s been our constant endeavour to make high-quality healthcare accessible across the country. Understanding Indian core values and their diverse needs, MediBuddy Gold offers unlimited expert doctor consultation for you and your entire family."

Here's the campaign:

Commenting on the same, Ashish Bajaj, Head of Marketing, MediBuddy, said, "Built on consumer insights that health issues can arise anytime anywhere; our campaign #HealthUnlimited answers to the problems of the consumers offering MediBuddy Gold. We are confident that this campaign will resonate strongly with our consumers, given the emotional quotient in this film and will encourage them to make health a priority.”

