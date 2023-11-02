Media Ace Awards 2023: GroupM, Wavemaker, Madison OOH walk away with big honours

The seventh edition of e4m Media Ace Awards was held today (November 2) at a star-studded ceremony in Mumbai. The spectacular awards night was graced by top industry leaders, marketers and experts from the advertising and marketing sphere.

Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World, was honoured with the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’. Among other key winners of the night were Shashi Sinha, CEO, IPG Mediabrands India, who was bestowed the ‘Network Head of The Year’ honour; Navin Khemka, CEO, South Asia, EssenceMediacom, took home the ‘Media Agency Head of The Year’ title; Harshil Karia, Founder, Schbang, was named ‘Digital Marketing Agency Head of The Year’ and Vinita Jain, Director, Prachar Communications, bagged the ‘Independent Agency Lead of The Year’.

Among media agencies who were celebrated, GroupM took home the ‘Network of The Year’ title. Wavemaker was adjudged ‘Media Agency of the Year’. EssenceMediacom and Mindshare were runners-up in this category. On the other hand, Pivotroots - A Havas Company bagged the ‘Network Digital Marketing Agency of The Year’, while FCB Kinnect and Wavemaker were the runners-up.

The ‘Non-Network Digital Marketing Agency of The Year’ award was bagged by LS Digital. Schbang and BC Web Wise won the 1st runner-up title, while White Rivers Media was the 2nd runner-up under this category.

The winner for the ‘Independent Agency of The Year’ went to Prachar Communications, while Alliance Advertising Pvt Ltd and Valappilla Communications were the runners-up. Madison OOH bagged the ‘Out of Home Agency of The Year’ honour while Laqshya Media Group was the runner-up for the same.

The ‘Influencer Marketing Agency of The Year’ was given to OML. The Goat Agency and One Digital were the runners-up under this category. Meanwhile, Mindshare bagged the ‘Content Marketing Agency of The Year’ title while Havas Play and Supari Studios were the runners-up.

The ‘Health and Wellness Marketing Agency of The Year’ was awarded to Brandcare while Pentacle and Mindwave Media were the runners-up. Xaxis was named the ‘Programmatic Advertising Agency of The Year’ with Lemma as the runner-up. GroupM ESP won the ‘Sports & Entertainment Agency of The Year’ title whereas Havas Play was the runner-up. The ‘EXPERIENTIAL AGENCY OF THE YEAR’ was awarded to Shobiz Havas while Madison TurnT and George P.Johnson were the runners-up in this category.

Trupti Mali of Interactive Avenues was awarded the ‘Client Lead of The Year’ honour. Danish Khan of Starcom and Priya Chauhan of Interactive Avenues were the runners-up. The ‘Rising Star of the Year’ title was won by GroupM’s Sonam Upadhyaye with Chirag Chandiramani of Starcom and Interactive Avenues’ Sheetal Seth being the runners-up.

The Media Ace Awards celebrate outstanding works done by media agencies and honour industry heads and leaders for their exemplary works and contribution to the media ecosystem.

The winners were selected by a revered jury across three categories – Agencies, Specialist Agencies and People. This year, the Jury was chaired by Amit Jain, Chairman, Loreal India.

The event was powered by ABP News while the Gold Partners were Dangle Ads and Shemaroo Network.

