McDonald's India (N&E) offers delectable deals for app users

Celebrating the festive season, McDonald’s India – North and East has launched deals and offers exclusively available to McDonald’s brand app users. Customers can buy one and get one on their favourite menu items such as McChicken, Chicken McGrill, McAloo Tikki, Pizza McPuff and McVeggie, among other offers. To promote this, McDonald’s has launched ‘App Karo, Save Karo’ campaign encouraging customers to download the McDonald’s brand app for special offers on their favourite McDonald’s menu items.

Providing everyday value has always been at the core of McDonald’s. The ‘App Karo, Save Karo’ campaign intends to build the McDonald’s Mobile App as a go-to mobile platform for value-seeking customers to get the best of McDonald’s by accessing exclusive deals in-store and at drive thru’s and do much more.

Commenting on the campaign Rajeev Ranjan, Managing Director, McDonald’s India – North and East said, “At McDonald’s India - North & East, we are deeply committed to strengthening the value that we provide to our customers. Our mobile app rests at the forefront of our Everyday value proposition and continues to be a treat for our loyal customers with access to exclusive deals and offers. This campaign is an attempt towards creating awareness about how our current and new customers can get the best value at McDonald’s. We are sure that the exclusive Value offered during the festive season will be exciting for our esteemed customers and will enhance their experience with the brand.”

The brand film opens with three friends at a McDonald’s restaurant having a discussion on what to order. While two friends choose items of their choice, the protagonist offers to pay the bill and confidently flaunts the McDonald’s App among his friends for exclusive deals. The film ends with the three of them enjoying their meal.

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)