Maruti’s AdEx will be around Rs 1,000 crore in FY24: Shashank Srivastava
Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava spoke to e4m on the sidelines of an event. He explains the rationale behind targeting GenZ, more investment in digital, and more
Buoyed by a spike in sales in the current fiscal, India’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki, would hike its marketing spend by about 25 percent next financial year, which is likely to take its AdEx from nearly Rs 800 Cr in the current fiscal to nearly Rs 1,000 Cr in FY24.
"In FY24, our AdEx will be slightly less than Rs 1,000 Cr. One third of this (roughly Rs 300 Cr) would be allocated to digital advertising alone", Shashank Srivastava Brand’s Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), tells exchange4media.
The company’s AdEx was around Rs 670 Cr in FY20 and Rs 560 Cr FY21. This means, the carmaker would almost double its AdEx within two years.
Srivastava says, “Digital AdEx of the company was barely 2 percent of the total marketing budget a decade ago which went up to around 15 percent five years ago and now it will be 30 percent.”
Over 25 percent of Martui’s sales inquiries come through digital media. Hence, the company has digitized 24 out of 26 touch points (car buying steps) including finance, says Srivastava, adding that only two touch points-test drive and delivery-are left that can’t be digitized.
“Currently, we are building our own customer data platform. This will provide us with a lot of contextual data for better targeting of potential customers. That's why we want to spend 30 percent of our marketing budget on digital,” Srivastava says.
GenZ is the new TG
Under Srivastava’s leadership, Maruti’s marketing strategy has taken an interesting turn. You can find the company sponsoring events like Comic Con and Vh1 Supersonics, which are largely focussed around teenagers, where the Maruti Arena stall showcases NEXA car in metaverse.
This is for the first time that the carmaker has associated itself with the GenZ audience.
The teenagers don’t usually buy a car. Then what is the rationale behind tapping the GenZ audience? “GenZ is not the actual buyer but they are the biggest influencer when it comes to buying a car,” quips Srivastava, disclosing his catch 'em young policy.
Srivastava explains, “Car buying criteria are focussed on vehicle’s functionality, design and aspirations. Hence, we also need to change our mindset. Experience of buying a car is very important. Nexa is a very good brand which is associated with music, travel, and passion. The immersive experience of Nexa is driving our sales in a big way. Teenagers influence purchase decisions of the family. Soon, they will be of working age and join the workforce and would buy a car as well. We want them to buy a Maruti then.”
Srivastava smiles, “First time buyers mostly buy Maruti. What young people do, old people would also like to do.”
This means targeting young consumers helps the company to reach an older population automatically.
Metaverse proposition
GenZ is the reason why the company has planned to invest more in metaverse. “Metaverse is a very good medium. Currently, we have 450-500 Arena showrooms across India to showcase the vehicles in metaverse. Developing logistic infrastructure and a sales showroom across all cities and towns is not possible. Moreover, everyone can’t travel to showrooms which are faraway. Hence, we would open many more Arena showrooms in the coming fiscal to help consumers to have a feel of the vehicle before buying.”
The company was the early adopter of metaverse. It launched its Grand Vitara, a fuel efficient hybrid SUV in metaverse-named as NEXAverse in July 2022 to mark its entry into the “phygital world”.
“Over 55,000 people booked the car just on the basis of their immersive experiences in NEXAverse even before the car was physically available. Car production started in August,” Srivastava tells with pride.
Lauding metaverse, Srivastava noted, “Although Metaverse is yet to be fully defined, it certainly allows crucial interactions in real time, accessible through AR and VR, just like physical interactions.”
Electric Vehicle
Martui has always been strong in the small car segment with ⅔ share in the total portfolio. This segment grew 26 percent in FY22 and now headed towards 40 percent growth in FY23 considering the first two months' sales.
While several car manufactures have launched their EV versions, Marui seems to be lagging behind. Though Srivastava insists that the large-scale adoption of EV vehicles is far away due to two prime reasons: High cost of acquisition and under-developed charging infrastructure.
Those who are making EVs are still selling a large number of petrol-diesel cars. We are also in the process of EV development. We can launch our EV model by 2025. The plan is to launch six EVs in different segments by 2030, he says.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
'Leaving COVID years, paint industry has been growing in double digits'
At the e4m India Brand Conclave, Ram Mehrotra, Vice-President, Decorative Sales and Marketing Kansai Nerolac Paints, outlines the basics for a brand to replicate Nerolac's 100 years of success
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 1, 2023 3:49 PM | 3 min read
Kansai Nerolac Paints best known for its ‘Jab Ghar ki Ronak Badhani Ho’ jingle ad from the early 2000s turned 102 this year. Ram Mehrotra, Sales and Marketing, Decorative Paints, Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, spoke about how the industry and the company have evolved over the years.
At e4m India Brand Conclave 2023, Mehrotra said that colour is the most powerful unifier, especially in a country like India, which is so diverse. Speaking about the evolution of consumers, he noted; "Consumers today stand in terms of brand choice, they dominate the decision by 30% and the dealer’s role is coming down with the advent of information available on the internet. Post covid the growth is still pegged at 6%. YOY, we are improving. The growth in the middle class has been quite good."
Speaking about the growth of his industry, he said, "Leaving the covid years, our industry has been growing in double digits. The demand is more in repainting than new-painting."
One of the key things he said is the changing pattern in consumers. He said, "The average age of the consumer is going down. Around 60% of the consumers are between 25-64 years. Today’s generation is far young and ready to invest in home needs, therefore today’s consumer is younger and they are able to take faster decisions. They use digital use to make decisions, and hence the brand had to evolve. Wherever the consumer is moving we have to reach to the consumers."
"Homes are defined as a medium of self-expression. Today 70-80 % of electronics and 80% of vehicles are painted by Nerolac," said Mehrotra.
He also spoke on how their revenue has reversed. He said, "In earlier days, Decorative is what contributed 30% of our business and 70% was contributed by industrial but now it has been reversed to 55% decorative and 45% industrial."
"The Nerolac 'Jab Ghar Ki Ronak Badhani Ho', is one of the iconic jingles. In 2010, we changed it. The entire Star Network was blocked for 3 months for this ad," he recollected.
Speaking on the digital investments to reach consumers, Mehrotra said, "We had been doing a lot of SEO in terms of ensuring that we get good traction on Facebook and other social media activities. We also have a website with 7 different languages where we are saying that you can see the content in your language. We use chatbot to provide personalized services."
Concluding the session, he said, "So I think when we look at our hundred years of success or ingredients for 100 years of success, there are 3 basic things are: innovation at the core of everything, staying relevant to consumer needs, sustainable approach. "
"We are working towards the next 100 more years of the company. Digital sale is very low right now because there is an involvement of the painter, which is not a product which you can buy and apply yourself. We have made a website known as masterpainter.com there you can get painters near you and that is how we are building are digital ecosystem", he added
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Deepika Padukone named Global Brand Ambassador of Qatar Airways
The actor has starred in a brand film for the airlines
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 1, 2023 2:16 PM | 1 min read
Months after unveiling the official FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar, actor Deepika Padukone has announced another Qatar connection. She has been roped in by Qatar Airways as its Global Brand Ambassador.
Padukone shared a post on her social media earlier, announcing the association: “Thrilled to be announced global brand ambassador for @qatarairways! Because there’s nothing else quite like it.”
There's nothing else quite like the luxury of travelling with Qatar Airways ✈️
— Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) February 28, 2023
Introducing our brand-new film featuring our global brand ambassador @deepikapadukone pic.twitter.com/NjAgXInl7v
Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker: "Deepika Padukone is an obvious choice as she has the right global appeal and charisma for our brand. We are truly delighted to have Deepika on board Qatar Airways as our Global Brand Ambassador"
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Titan Company wins 'Marketing Team of the Year' title at e4m Indian Marketing Awards
The brand won 5 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze metals across categories for their successful and path-breaking marketing strategies
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 1, 2023 11:38 AM | 1 min read
Titan Company Ltd was awarded ‘Marketing Team of the Year’ title at the 9th edition of the e4m Indian Marketing Awards (IMA) for their impactful marketing strategies. The brand also won 5 gold metals, 1 silver and 3 bronze metals for their successful and path breaking marketing strategies and developing sharp consumer insights.
It won 2 golds for its ‘Gift Smart Gift Mia’ campaign for Mia by Tanishq brand under the ‘Use of consumer insights’ category and ‘Best use of Segmentation’ category. The gold was for its #BoldlyBeautiful Campaign under the ‘Best use of TV’ category’, for ‘Rivaahverse’ campaign under ‘Best use of technology’ title. Another gold came for ‘Tanishq Celebrates Pudhumai Penn - UGC that turned brand dismissers into brand advocates’ campaign in the ‘physical space’ category.
Titan Company also won 1 bronze metal for its ‘Gift Smart Gift Mia’ campaign for Mia by Tanishq brand under the ‘Transformational Growth’ category, for Tanishq Data-Driven Marketing campaign for Interactive Avenues - A Reprise Network Company under the ‘Best use of Segmentation’ category.
Over the years, the Indian Marketing Awards has recognized path-breaking and impactful marketing strategies. The awards celebrate the critical role of marketing in achieving organic growth for a business. The event also hosted an all-day conference- India Brand Conclave 2023.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Bharat Puri honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at e4m Indian Marketing Awards 2023
The industry veteran has been in the role of Managing Director at Pidilite Industries for the last eight years
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 1, 2023 11:31 AM | 1 min read
Bharat Puri, Managing Director, Pidilite Industries, was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the e4m Indian Marketing Awards (IMA) on Tuesday, February 28.
Puri has been helming this role for the last eight years. Prior to that, he was with Mondelez International as President.
The industry veteran was earlier with Asian Paints for 16 years.
The award ceremony saw many other industry leaders being honoured for their valuable contributions.
The main objective of the awards is to advance the marketing profession and to unlock the potential of ideas, markets and businesses and realise their true value for customers and organisations.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
'Winning comes from understanding your universe of customers'
In his keynote address at the e4m India Brand Conclave, Khasgiwala, Group Chief Operations Controller, Reliance Retail speaks about the future of brand building
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 1, 2023 8:45 AM | 4 min read
At the Indian Marketing Awards (IMA) hosted by the exchange4media Group on Tuesday, February 28 in Mumbai, Ashwin Khasgiwala, Group Chief Operations Controller, Reliance Retail delivered the keynote address on the topic ‘Celebrating Choice: Delighting With Experience, Availability & Value.’
He spoke about the success of Reliance brands through the understanding of consumer needs and the future of brand building, listing out the more important things to consider other than just digital.
Marketing has evolved multifold over the last few years but there are certain principles that remain constant. Khasgiwala took the stage to tell the audience about expanding reach and listening to your customers.
“As far as building brands of tomorrow, there are certain very important things. Everybody will talk about digital revolution and digital understanding of the customer, digitally reaching to the customers, AI ML etc. But all that everybody does is rely on certain search capabilities of the larger service provider like Google and Meta. What they are providing inherently is the ability to market and everybody plugs into that. But really, we believe that winning comes from your own understanding of your universe of the customer.
Khasgiwala then lists down attributes and certain principles which help in building a brand. He talks about one of a kind product. “Some uniqueness, some kind of left out space, which we are trying to occupy is a very important consideration in making a brand. Just copying something where already there is a big crowd doesn't lead to anything.”
He then speaks about the importance of correct pricing. “There has to be a price proposition. Everybody gets carried away in giving discount discounts but that discount really is a very short-lived one. If somebody else comes and gives a higher discount, people forget about it unless you have a really a good price proposition along with the recall of the product which uniqueness you are bringing in. There is quality definitely at the base of it. Customer will not be fooled by just a fancy brand name or a marketing. They will understand the quality and recall based on the quality what they have experienced. If anything is wrong in quality, definitely it will be very punished by the customer.”
Khasgiwala says even for the established brands, newness is very much required. “Classic example which can be very easily understood is about the cars. The best brands in the world also have to bring in newer models. They cannot continue with the old model even though they'll change something in the shape but it constantly keeps to be moving. Similarly, the products which are in the FMCG or the consumer space, need to be constantly moving. Inherently we don't experience it but the brands are doing it with some kind of a ‘plus’ ‘extra’. So that's important even for very large brands to bring refreshing scenario. Maintaining ethos is extremely important.”
He makes a note of the importance of sustainability in marketing, keeping a good check on supply issues and using the right communication medium. “People have become very conscious about the planet. So, sustainability cannot be forgotten at the base of it. In terms of when we are doing marketing it has to be connected with the stocks. Otherwise, we would have just done a huge amount of marketing and we don't have anything to supply. That money goes off. Really the unit economics in terms of whatever we are selling has a earning. People just spend money but they forget that we are here for making profit and choosing the right medium of communication is extremely important.”
“Definitely using the right agency is extremely important. Maybe vision and concept we give, but giving it to the right people who are doing it all the timing is extremely important. The last thing I just want to pick up is my customer is very important. To asking the customer feedback, understanding the customer's feedback all the time and being close to the customer being open and modify based on what is a relevant comment. Everyone will have comments but really filtering out what matters is extremely important. We are thinking everything for the customer and trying to read to the customer,” he adds.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
We are living in a content economy: Rishabh Shekhar, Pepper Content
At the e4m India Brand Conclave 2023, Rishabh Shekhar, Co-founder & Chief Operating Officer, Pepper Content delivered a session on ‘The Power of Human + AI: How Brands Can Win at Marketing’
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 1, 2023 8:43 AM | 2 min read
In today’s world led by the likes of ChatGPT and Google Bard, brands that shy away from using AI for advertising are at a continuous competitive disadvantage. Most advertisers are already using AI to identify and segment audiences, build ad creative, test ads, improve ad performance, and optimize spend—all automatically, in real-time, at scale. Recently at the e4m India Brand Conclave 2023, Rishabh Shekhar, Co-founder & Chief Operating Officer, Pepper Content delivered a session on ‘The Power of Human + AI: How Brands Can Win at Marketing.’
Starting off his session, Shekhar talked about the power of the modern digital world and the power of content and how it has evolved over time. He adds, “We are living in a content economy. As the online GDP increases, although the transaction happens through money, the currency is content, the decision is made when you consume content and decide that you want it. We have moved from an industrial-first approach to an information and value-based approach. Every consumer has tonnes of information on their hand and if you don’t get on that train, you will be left behind.”
According to Shekhar, today every brand, individual, marketer and politician is competing for today’s most valuable resource - attention. He said, “Every brand today is probably competing with the likes of celebrities, people dancing on reels and political coverage. In this ocean of content, brands need to make a wave that makes it to the shoreline.
Shekhar concluded his session with some solutions on how brands can thrive in this content economy, Shekhar added “We have worked with a lot of marketers and they flagged common challenges to us - creating and publishing quality content at scale, Optimizing content marketing workflow and operations, integrating content and data across multiple platforms and proving the ROI of content. Here is where we bring the concept of Human + AI. The best companies are not built against waves, they are built on tides. In terms of solutions, generative AI can help us scale content with the help of a human layer, using expert talent to churn out high-quality content and end-to-end automation of content workflows for SEO and localization.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Strong brands deliver even during turbulent times: Anand Parameswaran, Kantar
At e4m India Brand Conclave 2023, Parameswaran, Executive Director, Quantitative & Co-lead (West), Insights Division, Kantar, spoke on Brand Building in the Face of Adversity'
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 1, 2023 8:08 AM | 4 min read
At the exchange4media India Brand Conclave 2023, held in Mumbai on February 28, Anand Parameswaran, Executive Director, Quantitative & Co-lead (West), Insights Division, Kantar, gave a keynote address on 'Brand Building in the Face of Adversity'.
Appositely starting the conversation around what concerns consumers around India, and farther afield, were facing, Parameswaran noted that while the world had passed through the gauntlet with the Covid crisis, people were now concerned about issues such as the war in Ukraine and inflation.
“There is a potential for recession around the world, but not so much in India, which only may see a very small slowdown in terms of GDP numbers. Nearly 92% of consumers have said they are worried about inflation. A recent survey done by Kantar around the time of the Union Budget showed that consumers saw inflation as their biggest concern in India, and this is reflected in the FMCG volumes, which have come down,” he said.
Parameswaran said that brands had some key questions they were asking institutions like Kantar, namely: inflation and consumer perspectives; pricing during inflationary times; going media dark and the impact on the brand; the growth of digital advertising; and whether India and Bharat need differentiated strategies. He then went on to further elucidate each pointer.
Asserting that the tenets of brand building don't really change, Parameswaran referred to the Kantar BrandZ report, published out of India and 30 major markets every year. “We look at strong brands and what we've seen is that strong brands continue to deliver even during turbulent times, they go down less and tend to bounce back much more strongly. So investing in brand building is absolutely critical irrespective of the times we're in currently.”
Looking at equity of brands, he observed that “Equity is a function that drives overall evaluation. We've done studies across multiple brands over long periods and we've seen that brands that improved in their equity have seen a 98% jump in their total brand valuation.”
Two pillars are critical in this: saliency and meaningfulness. While the former referred to the mental availability of the brand in how quickly and easily it came to consumers' minds when they were making a purchase or usage decision; while meaningfulness referred to the extent to which brands can build a clear and consistent emotional connection with their consumers and be seen as delivering their needs.
“Across multiple and reports from around the world, we see that the state of the economy and inflation are in the top three concerns for people. Covid is no longer in the top three. So while people are still spending on essentials and household goods, they may be cutting back on big purchases like new cars. And in India, the situation is still better. This is because in India, there are still only 22 cars per 1000 households, and there is a huge opportunity as this number has risen from 12 only a decade back,” Parameswaran stated.
That being said, even among essential purchases, there was discretion being practiced, whether consumers were using less oil, switching to lower priced brands or even non-brands in certain FMCG categories, meaning brands have to change up strategies to keep up with the evolving needs of consumers.
This especially applied to digital marketing, with Parameswaran quoting reports of 900 million Indians having regular internet access by 2025, and there would continue to be a large increase in both daily usage of the internet as well as the amount of time spent on it.
He noted that as brands and agencies continued to turn to digital solutions, especially in the realms of Artificial Intelligence, Kantar had developed Link AI, a bleeding edge tech platform “that reliably predicts an ad's in-market success all in under 15 minutes, and is built on the Link database, from 230k+ tests, 10+ years of data, and 35MM+ human interactions, and running on perpetually updated models.”
You can watch the full address here.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube