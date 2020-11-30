Mankind Pharma ropes in actor Mohanlal as Corporate Brand Ambassador

Mankind Pharma has announced its association with Malayalam actor Mohanlal as their corporate brand ambassador.

The goal of the ambassadorship is to drive visibility for Mankind Pharma and its efforts to reach the masses in the south.

The megastar’s mass appeal, constant reinvention and hard work, has garnered him Five National Awards for films from Government of India and six State Awards for Best Actor from the Govt. of Kerala.

Speaking of the partnership, Mohanlal said, "I am glad to partner with Mankind Pharma as their corporate brand ambassador. The Pharma company truly represents the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat and has touched upon the lives of people living in the remotest part of the country. I am honored to be associated with Mankind Pharma and we are hoping to serve the society together.”

Speaking on the occasion, Rajeev Juneja, CEO of Mankind Pharma said, "Mankind Pharma has been recognizing the real heroes of our society and we really wanted to associate with a familiar face who is a changemaker. Mohanlal is a real fit as the corporate brand ambassador for Mankind Pharma, we believe in giving back to the society through our CSR activities and thereby lending a helping hand to the ones in need. On the other hand, Mohanlal has never shied away from social causes and has been part of several public safety campaigns. Together we will continue to help our society and take steps towards making our nation, Atmanirbhar.”