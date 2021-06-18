Mamypoko pants celebrates 'Papas who know' this Father's Day

Diaper brand Mamypoko pants has unveiled a new campaign on the occasion of Father’s Day. The video titled #PapasWhoKnow highlights the fact that in modern society dads are today equally trying to involve in raising the child. The short ad film reinforces the fact that fathers actively want to contribute to the child’s growth and development just as moms do, and help them by doing it together. As mothers are also busy either working or contributing to households. The campaign has been executed and conceptualized by Grapes Digital.

As a part of the campaign, Mamypoko showcases the bond between a father and the baby and underlines the fact that raising a child is a beautiful journey. From changing diapers to feeding the little ones, or sleeping with the baby to playing with them leads to an amazing journey and creates a positive impact on the newborn’s well-being also. The campaign salutes all the papas who have been constantly helping the moms and changing society for a good cause

