Mamaearth ropes in Samantha Ruth Prabhu as brand ambassador

Lifestyle brand Mamaearth has roped in celebrated actor and youth icon, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, as the new face of the brand. Prabhu will be endorsing skincare products while advocating choosing the goodness of natural ingredients. Through this partnership, Mamaearth intends to anchor its presence in the southern market, along with strengthening its position nationally.

Mamaearth is a purpose-driven brand for millennials who believe in choosing goodness for themselves and the environment. The brand believes that goodness starts with the small choices each of us make every day! It continues to live up to this belief by using only the best of nature and no toxins or harmful chemicals in their products. They are animal cruelty-free, plastic positive, and have launched the Plant Goodness promise, as well. As part of this, the brand links every order made on their website to a tree they plant and is set to plant 10 lakh+ trees by 2025.

Prahu is known for her strong, independent persona and has touched millions of hearts with her positivity and fervor towards life. Her grace and goodness are infectious and is known to speak her mind. Hence, she is the true embodiment of ‘Goodness Inside’.

Commenting on the campaign, Ghazal Alagh, Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Mamaearth, said, "Being a brand for millennials and driven by the purpose of goodness, we wish to partner with people who resonate with our philosophy of ‘Goodness Inside’. Samantha represents the ideal youth, driven by ideals and purpose, and we strongly feel she will be able to support our purpose across India, especially the south Indian markets. "

Commenting on the partnership, Samantha Ruth Prabhu says, "Anyone who follows me on social media knows that I am a big fan of natural ingredients and traditional home remedies for my skin. But home remedies are cumbersome to make and time-consuming too. Mamaearth is a brand that truly embodies my personal preferences for skincare. With natural ingredients and no-toxin formulations, the brand was an instant hit with me. In fact, when they approached me to endorse the brand, I knew this was a brand that I had to partner with, not only because of their products but their purpose of 'Goodness Inside'. As I embark upon this journey with Mamaearth, I hope my fellow goodness enthusiasts will choose the goodness of Mamaearth along with me.”

