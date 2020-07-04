Mahindra & Mahindra unveils new brand communication campaign & logo

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has unveiled a new brand communication campaign and logo - ‘The Mahindra Classics’, to commemorate the rich automotive heritage of the Mahindra Group and its deep connection with, and contribution to, seven decades of India’s automotive history.

According to Veejay Nakra, CEO - Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., “The Mahindra Classics campaign is our tribute to the rich automotive heritage of Mahindra. This campaign will help people relive their fond memories with brand Mahindra. It will also provide them with a glimpse of our journey - how we started and what we are today. We wish to narrate the stories of how people who have owned Mahindra SUVs have experienced their vehicles, like no one has done before.”



“The Mahindra Classics are the embodiment of our legacy and our spirit of blazing a trail where no one has been before. Not many vehicles in India share the same emotional connect and iconic status as our vehicles do,” he further elaborated.

The campaign aims to narrate and propagate stories of how people who have owned Mahindra SUVs, have explored a life that few had attempted to live before. The campaign will be amplified across all major social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and will engage in a very interesting and unique way with consumers. It will invite them to participate in quizzes and win prizes, share their stories and be a part of this exclusive heritage campaign.