Mahesh Babu roped in as brand ambassador for Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew has always saluted the spirit of risk taking, of pushing boundaries to achieve extraordinary success. Continuing its efforts to inspire the youth, Mountain Dew announced celebrated actor Mahesh Babu as its brand ambassador. This high-voltage partnership between Mountain Dew and Mahesh Babu will further increase brand reach and bring alive the popular ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ philosophy of the brand.

Over the years, Mountain Dew has cemented its brand messaging amongst the youth. The brand philosophy elaborates that while every individual is faced with fear, real heroes are those have the courage who face the challenge head on and emerge as winners. Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, has been lauded for his work in Telegu cinema and enjoys a massive fanbase across India. This vibrant collaboration will engage consumers across India in a blockbuster summer in 2022 with more adventure, more excitement, and more courage.

Commenting on this latest development, Vineet Sharma, Category Director- Mountain Dew® & Sting®, PepsiCo India said, “We are proud to associate with Mahesh Babu, a name that defines the courageous, daring, and bold persona of the brand and its consumers across India. He is a true embodiment of the brand’s philosophy of ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ and enjoys a mass following across audiences nationally. Mahesh will be instrumental in deepening consumer connect in the region as we look to expand the brand’s footprint. We are excited for Mountain Dew’s journey in 2022 as we gear up to showcase the actor in fear-defying avatars which is bound to leave fans inspired and pumped!”

Speaking about his experience shooting the TVC, Brand Ambassador Mahesh Babu said, “I believe that everyone faces fear in some form or the other – even as movie stars, we are expected to be courageous and invincible. However, a true hero is one that pushes boundaries to overcome fear and self-doubt. Mountain Dew’s philosophy ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ has always resonated with me strongly because it in line with my belief. I love pushing myself to the extreme and I am thrilled to join hands with Mountain Dew to make magic for our audiences very soon.”

As part of this dynamic association, Mahesh Babu will feature in the brand’s new TVC campaign that is all set to take over traditional and digital platforms in 2021. Mountain Dew® is available in single/multi serve packs across modern and traditional retail outlets as well as on leading e-commerce platforms across India.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)