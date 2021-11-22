MAHE Manipal goes out-of-the-box with Spotify’s Yaari Jukebox

Over the years, the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has emerged as one of India’s leading academic and research institutions. It has been granted the Institute of Eminence status by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India. When MAHE, Manipal wanted to increase awareness about its programs and go beyond traditional media channels for more effective communication (& ROI), it knew it needed to think out of the box.

The MAHE way

Learning and living at MAHE has always been about exploring one's true potential in a friendly, happy learning environment. Thus the most optimum moment to connect with potential students is when they are in their happy place. With 87% of millennials and 80% of GenZs agreeing that they feel more centered and generally happier when they listen to their favorite music, the platform of choice to connect with them had to be audio. In an age of information overload and digital distractions, GenZs especially are looking at audio to offset their digitally saturated lives.

At Spotify, listeners can be reached in their most engaged, screen-less moments when they are not available for any other forms of advertising. The Spotify team leveraged the playlist that MAHE’s core TG was listening to - one that celebrates friendship, and the joie de vivre that typifies life at MAHE. This playlist is - Spotify’s Yaari Jukebox. MAHE sponsored this playlist, because if the path to success for students runs through MAHE, then the way to their hearts and minds is through their favorite playlist.

Smells like teen spirit

Yaari Jukebox is a playlist owned and curated by Spotify. Its popularity can be gauged by the fact that — at the time of writing this — it had over 40,000 likes and is listened to on a daily basis by a loyal audience. This was an exclusive sponsorship to deliver value-added in-playlist media (including audio ads and banners), a prominent fixed logo placement, category exclusivity with 100% display SOV, and a curation of songs that truly brought alive the college spirit.

MAHE, Manipal goes top of the charts

Being associated with the Yaari Jukebox gave MAHE an instant emotional connection with its audience. Reaching its potential students when they are at their most engaged helped MAHE meet its campaign goals. A combination of media drivers and audio content curated by Spotify ensured that the campaign was a resounding hit - unique reach of 2.6 million users and 7.2 million impressions. Students truly engaged with the playlist — and MAHE’s messaging — the campaign delivered a CTR of 0.7% with almost 53,000 clicks. Now that’s what you call music (to a marketer’s ears).

