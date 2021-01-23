Magicbricks unveils campaign featuring Ayushmann Khurana & Kriti Sanon

To build on the ongoing momentum & drive fresh consumer demand in the New Year, Magicbricks, today announced the launch of its latest marketing campaign with its brand ambassadors Ayushmann Khurana and Kriti Sanon as it ventures into the Property Services business in its journey to become India’s first online full-stack service provider in the real estate industry.

The Property Services campaign will be a huge 360 degree campaign across TV, Print, Digital, Social, and PR. The campaign will feature Ayushmann in a crisp 10-second video, unveiling a range of property services like Legal, Home Loans, Vaastu, Property Valuation, Home Décor, Rental Furniture, Home Inspection, etc. Ayushmann and Kriti will also feature in multiple creative works that will be leveraged across print, digital and social. The video has been conceptualised by RK Swamy BBDO and produced by Conversation Films.

Commenting on the thought behind the new campaign Mr. Prasun Kumar, Marketing Head, Magicbricks, said: “Real Estate market is going through tough times, however there are indicators of a turn around. As the category leader, we have always taken the mantle to kick-start category conversations & consumer consideration and this campaign reflects our endeavour to lift the mood of the category and spread cheer among property seekers. In line with our brand philosophy of heart-beat marketing, we hope that our latest campaign will strongly resonate with all property service seekers as they look for availing multiple services but want the convenience & trust that technology delivers. As Magicbricks moves towards becoming the full-stack platform, this campaign will talk to an audience hetherto not engaged with the brand. This further builds on our hit ‘Pata Badlo Life badlo’ brand campaign that was instantly liked by all due to its brilliant execution.”

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Ankur Suman, Partner and Executive Creative Director, RK Swamy BBDO, said: “During the trying times ridden with the pandemic and its restrictions, the onus is on Magicbricks, the leader, to uplift the mood of the category. This crisp video featuring Ayushmann will help Magicbricks cut the clutter in the industry and spread cheer among consumers. Both Ayushmann and Kriti have added a lot of life to this campaign with their lively presence.”

With the new Property Services campaign, Magicbricks shifts gear in the New Year as it aggressively chases traffic to build new categories. Ayushmann and Kriti’s high audience reach and mass appeal auger well with the campaign narrative, given the image they have in the collective conscious, owing to their respective body of work.

