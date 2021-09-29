Lowe Lintas wins Cleartrip's creative duties

The agency will be responsible for reinvigorating the brand and crafting a robust communication strategy to navigate the brand in the new industry landscape

Online travel company, Cleartrip, has recently appointed Lowe Lintas to manage its creative duties. The scope of the agency will primarily include reinvigorating the brand and crafting a robust communication strategy to navigate the brand in the new industry landscape.

Over the past year, the travel industry has undergone a seismic shift. The pandemic has left the tourism and travel industry worldwide forever changed. Now, with vaccines rolled out to the masses, the travel and tourism industry will see a resurgence in domestic and international markets.

Speaking on the onboarding, Prahlad Krishnamurthi, Chief Business Officer, Cleartrip said: “We are happy to onboard Lowe Lintas as our creative partner. Our approach will be to not only build an innovative portfolio but one that is represented by a brand persona that is memorable and impactful. We will be closely working with the Lowe Lintas team and expect that their strategic, innovative, and forward-looking approach will contribute immensely to further building the Cleartrip brand and propelling our growth. We look forward to a rewarding and long-standing partnership.”

Companies in the travel and tourism industry must reposition themselves for the post-pandemic market and adapt to the mindset of a new, cautious breed of consumer. Lowe Lintas will play an integral role in positioning Cleartrip as the go-to travel partner in the minds of these travellers.

Commenting on the win, Sonali Khanna, Executive Director and Branch Head - South, Lowe Lintas said: "The last year and a half has really taught us the true meaning of a 'VUCA' world. In order for impacted industries, like Travel & Tourism, to get back on track, we need to devise transformational strategies. Lowe Lintas is no stranger to bold new ideas, and we’re delighted to partner with Cleartrip to meet this challenge head-on."

The Bangalore office of Lowe Lintas will handle the creative mandate for Cleartrip.

