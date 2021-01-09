Lowe Lintas crafts new campaign for Kirloskar

Kirloskar has recently launched a campaign, conceived by Lowe Lintas, to showcase how it touches millions of lives, cutting across sectors and geographies.

Kirloskar has come a long way from being known as an Indian brand to being strongly anchored in the EMEA, SA and SEA markets, making it one of the few Indian MNCs who went truly global. Due to the nature of its business, a B2B brand like Kirloskar must go beyond saliency and create affinity; especially because its products are always working in the background, out of public view. The brand has been consistently creating affinity for several years by owning a universal theme of smiles.

Speaking about the campaign, Madhav Chandrachud, President, Kirloskar Proprietary Limited said: "Almost all the Kirloskar products are intermediate and hence one might not ever get to see one working. With its wide range of engineering products, it’s critical that communication is humane enough for a wide cross-section to relate to and emotionally connect with the brand. That too without being burdened with the complex product stories. We are happy to have Lowe Lintas, a like-minded agency partner us shoulder the brand custodianship by handling the brand communication seamlessly since the past many years."

Lowe Lintas has shaped its communication around the core insight that the key assets Kirloskar seeks to build are smiles, by enriching the lives of people across the globe. Be it compressors for air-conditioning or powering critical applications with generating sets or diesel engines that power construction equipment or refrigeration compressors for ice-cream industry or pump sets that go beyond bringing water, Kirloskar silently and reliably works behind the scenes, touching millions of lives.

Shantanu Sapre, Executive Director, Lowe Lintas said: “The idea was to celebrate the millions of smiles Kirloskar has been garnering and cherishing globally since the last many years. The creative and production challenge was to make it human-centric without compromising on creativity in the new normal. Production logistics of curbs on travel, etc also had to be kept in mind. The creative team led by Prathamesh Gharat, Joshua Thomas and Tejas Dangre, with inputs from Charuvi Lokare, and ably supported by Business Head Aniruddha Oka, came up with a simple and elegant solution of setting the film in a photo studio with changing cast members and backdrops, thereby conveying Kirloskar’s global presence without having to travel the globe.”

The campaign film is currently on air across the several markets that Kirloskar serves.