Livinguard AG announces partnership with Sourav Ganguly

Livinguard AG has partnered with Sourav Ganguly to be its brand ambassador for masks and gloves.

Commenting on his association with Livinguard AG, Sourav Ganguly, stated, “I am delighted to start the innings with Livinguard. Facemasks and gloves have become an extension of our daily attire. While doing my research on the right personal protection measures, I found that most face masks and gloves were either only preventive in nature or single-use. Livinguard face masks and gloves on the other hand, are not only preventive, but also protective. Livinguard technology has been proven to destroy 99.9% bacteria and viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Furthermore, they are reusable and washable up to 6 months, effectively replacing 210 single-use masks. This made my choice clear - Livinguard masks and gloves provide the ultimate protection to the user, safely and sustainably. At a time where we need to wear the right masks and gloves to protect ourselves during this “new normal”, we must also remain conscious of the impact it has on our planet. My ethics completely match with Livinguard’s vision and purpose. It is an honour to associate with a brand whose top priority is the safety and wellbeing not just of people but also the planet.”

Sanjeev Swamy, Founder, Inventor & CEO, Livinguard AG, stated, “When it comes to continuous disinfection, no other facemasks are created with the same care and intense R&D as we do at Livinguard. Ammonium, benzalkonium, chloride, silver: these are the toxic substances which masks available in the market commonly use and once it leaches, it can cause irreversible damage to our vital organs and the planet. Livinguard’s top priority is the safety and wellbeing of people and the planet. Livinguard masks are trusted because they rely on unique continuous disinfecting properties, which has been proven by some of the world’s leading scientific institutions. Freie Universität Berlin and The Department of Environmental Science at the University of Arizona, scientifically confirm our technology’s antiviral properties. These third-party researchers confirmed masks treated with Livinguard technology kills greater than 99.9% of SARS-CoV-2, and many other common viruses. On behalf of the Livinguard AG family, I welcome Sourav for entrusting us with the special edition SG mask.”

Victoria Banaszak, Senior VP Marketing, Livinguard AG, added, “Mr Ganguly is an international cricketing icon whose grit and determination along with leadership capabilities are part of the Indian Cricket legacy. He is a respected leader in his own right. We are proud to be associated with India's beloved Dada, since we recognise a common connection: Restless innovators, driven to reinvent and never content to let things be, because we know that there is a better way. For this reason, our association makes perfect sense. Livinguard has been working tirelessly to bring normalcy to your everyday lives, and sporting events are no exception. We are certain that we can support Sourav’s mission to bring normalcy "back to the pitch" with our ground breaking antiviral Technology. From the air we breathe, to the water we drink, the places we go, everywhere in fact!"

Ankit Mital, Director & Senior Vice President (Sales) at Livinguard, Asia, stated, “Announcing “Dada” as the official brand ambassador for India, will help us reach a wide spectrum of consumers, currently cluttered with an overload of information on safe hygiene practices. Just like his exceptional cover drive, which would get past tightly set fielding and rarely miss the boundary, our association with Sourav Ganguly will ensure we drive home the right information to our consumers to make an informed choice about their personal protection during this pandemic"