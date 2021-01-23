LG pledges to contribute Rs 1 Cr to support the Armed Forces with ‘Kar Salaam’ initiative

Ahead of the Republic Day, LG Electronics has pledged to support the Armed Forces by contributing Rs. 1 Crore to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF), under Kendriya Sainik Board Secretariat (KSB SECTT), a nodal organization of the Govt. of India, Ministry of Defence as part of its ‘Kar Salaam’ initiative. The ‘Kar Salaam’ initiative, dedicated to the soldiers of India, was started by LG Electronics 3 years ago to salute their spirit of generous contribution and service towards the nation. In 2020 LG Electronics donated Rs. 1 crore to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund which was utilised for the education of girl child of Ex-servicemen & martyrs of the Defence Forces.

LG Electronics has been working on a number of CSR initiatives to help the community in every possible aspect and reaffirm its commitment towards the people. In these precarious and challenging times, LG Electronics has pledged to support the chivalry and sacrifice of India’s brave soldiers for assuring us a fearless life while protecting the borders. The contribution made by LG Electronics will help the dependents of brave martyrs, veterans and their families.

To further support the cause, LG will be conducting a public awareness drive to request and urge people to come forward, show support for the cause and contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. LG Electronics will also run a radio and digital campaign to further amplify communication across the masses for the initiative. The awareness campaign will also run at 7,000 retail stores across the country.

Commenting on the gratifying occasion, Young Lak Kim- MD -LG Electronics India said, “LG Electronics is one of the most loved & trusted brand by millions of consumers, and as a responsible brand we are committed to contribute for meaningful social causes & Kar Salaam is an extension of this philosophy, This is a drive to extend our support to thousands of families of Ex-servicemen of the Defence Forces who have served the nation with undeterred commitment & dedication. We hope that by this contribution we are able to further bring positive support and change to their families. We also urge the people of India to come forward & join this movement. We are extremely thankful to Kendriya Sainik Board for being our trusted partner in helping us implement this initiative”, he added.

Air Commodore B. Ahluwalia- Secretary KSB said “Armed Forces Flag Day Fund is set up to serve welfare & rehabilitation needs of ex-servicemen & families of the Defence Force. We have a huge requirement & initiatives like Kar Salaam certainly helps us in raising awareness & generation of funds which helps in welfare of war widows, children of martyr’s, war disabled soldiers & Ex-servicemen. We would like to applaud LG Electronics for coming forward & creating a mass movement for this as we believe every day is Armed Forces Flag Day & we need people of India to come forward & contribute. The earlier contribution by LG Electronics has helped in supporting the education of girl child. We are confident that initiatives like this will help in creating a mass movement to help the cause.”

