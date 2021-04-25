LG Electronics broaches topic of e-waste in new campaign for World Earth Day

As a commitment towards a sustainable future, LG Electronics India on the occasion of Earth Day announces a passionate yet inspiring campaign themed #UPGRADERESPONSIBLY. The campaign focuses onhow discarding old electronics irresponsibly hurts the environment which ends up effecting our health. The launch of this video aims to create awareness around the simple solution of discarding e-waste to help save the planet.

The heart-warming video is about a young couple who are about to discard their old refrigerator to LG as they recall their memories with it. The video very well communicates an emotional story that how old electronics deserve a respectful good-bye. It also offers information about how e-waste is a growing problem and discarding them irresponsibly can affect human health. The video provides information about how one can responsibly discard their old electronics by simply calling up LG helpline. It shows how LG recycles or discard old electronics in a responsible & organized manner.

Speaking of the campaign, Young Lak Kim- MD- LG Electronics India said, “This Earth Day, we look forward to inspiring people with our latestcampaign on how to discard e-wasteresponsibly.Our digital video tells the tale of every Indian home andLG products being an integral part of a consumers’ journey. The video intends to establish an emotional connection between your beloved old electronics and how discarding them responsibly can help save the environment. The LG callcenters across India will be available for guiding our customers to suggest the process of e-waste pick up from their doorstep. Through the video we aim to create awareness that discarding our old electronics irresponsibly hurts the environment which eventually also effects our own health.”

