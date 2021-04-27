Lenskart acquihires delivery startup DailyJoy to strengthen operations

Lenskart inaugurates its new technology centre in India. The company has acquihired Hyderabad-based DailyJoy, which will enhance the technology and innovation capability for the brand. To accelerate the on-goings, Lenskart is also looking to hire 100+ people, across engineering, product & design in the coming 6 months.

Equipped with world-class and state-of-the-art systems and processes, the tech-hub will empower Lenskart’s continuing innovation on Omni-channel technology, giving shopping across channels a much seamless experience. With this step, Lenskart is looking forward to stationing high-quality engineering talent in the vertical, focusing to facilitate offline buying experience at home with technologies like augmented reality, computer vision and machine learning. With ‘value pricing’ being the core of Lenskart’s brand proposition, the team is working on building a true headless commerce engine that enhances the capability to reach customers via many new channels and building supply chain tech which is able to guarantee delivery of a make to order product via production facilities

The enthusiastic team of professionals at DailyJoy with expertise in product, design & technology, has been together for more than 5yrs and has launched 3 startups so far, the latest being in the B2C daily needs space. The team strongly aligns with Lenskart’s competencies and values such as entrepreneurship, 10x Thinking & customer obsession. These competencies and attributes make the acquisition an excellent fit for Lenskart and its mission. The team also has expertise in building and managing new initiatives cross borders which will be a great asset for Lenskart's growth journey.

The new Hyderabad tech-hub will provide employment to more than 100 engineers in various teams across product, design and development, quality engineering, front end developers, java developers, android and IOS developers, data science engineers. It will be dedicated towards delivering world-class engineering solutions to support Lenskart in expanding its footprint domestically & internationally. It will also expedite building cutting-edge modern innovations which will enhance customer's buying experience and seamless consumer support system via automated bots for providing post-purchase experience to customers.

Commenting on the announcement, Ramneek Khurana, Co-founder, Lenskart, said, “We are immensely excited to inaugurate the new tech-centre in Hyderabad & have Satish and his team onboard. With deep experience of setting up and building tech startups he is the right fit for Lenskart and its mission. The Hyderabad team will be at the forefront of engineering, new initiatives & innovation. We plan to double our current 150 member technology team with new recruitments in engineering, product, and data science functions, in the next 6 months. We want to make Hyderabad a base for quality and consistent engineering to support the high-growth phase of the company. The team expects to station mature technology leaders & young local talent with 10x thinking that can spearhead this growth with focus, energy, and innovation”.

Sharing his views on the acquisition, Satish Sharma, ex-CEO, DailyJoy: We are delighted to be a part of Lenskart and its team of highly experienced, visionaries and tech-savvy professionals. It is our pleasure to share the same core values, vision, mission and focus as us. As we join hands, it will be our endeavor to synchronize our synergies with Lenskart and add value to their remarkable journey going forward in the ever-evolving eye-wear industry. Looking forward to great days ahead!”

With the commencement of this venture, Lenskart gears up for their upcoming project of expanding its store & online footprint significantly, also testing out multiple geographies and looks to create lead in augmented reality technology & recommendations by the end of this year. Lenskart has a growing retail and e-commerce presence going deep into the existing market in India & Singapore, while opening up new locations in middle-east and the USA

