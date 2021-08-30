Kunaal Roy Kapur turns 'faster chef' for Licious ad

Tech-first full-stacked D2C fresh meat and seafood brand Licious has rolled out an exciting campaign titled #FasterChef featuring actor, director, and podcaster, Kunaal Roy Kapur.

As we watch actor Kunaal treat his friends to some delectable, homemade tikkas, kebabs and tandoori, we know that the ‘nakhare’ of meat lovers can now be met in a jiffy! Thanks to Licious’ unique range of RTC products, anyone can become a #FasterChef. The films bring a key consumer insight alive- Meat lovers are not just happy with master chef-quality food, they now want it to be served on-demand, hence FasterChef. And in this endeavour, Licious emerges as a natural choice. The Licious ready-to-cook range is designed keeping those meat lovers in mind who are constrained for time yet unwilling to compromise on a wholesome home-made meal or snack. Whether they are entertaining guests who arrive announced or indulging in some self-care, the scrumptious & authentic meaty delights can always come to their rescue. Licious offers one of the largest ranges of RTC products with delicacies like kebabs & tandoori chicken that can be cooked in 8 short minutes.

Commenting on the new campaign, Simeran Bhasin, VP Brands and New Venture, Licious said, “As a brand that celebrates the love for meat, Licious is committed to making cooking & eating at home a joyous experience. Our RTC range of products provide authentic taste, without the use of any artificial additives, for the most memorable gourmet experiences in a completely hassle-free and swift manner. The latest digital campaign talks just about that.

Our consumer research also indicates how the young & the savvy are discovering the joy of a hearty home cooked meal. Millennials are the new Gastronauts- a keen & dedicated admirer of great food & we are now engaging in active conversation with them. Men are also a large part of the Gastronaut demographics. You can see that being reflected consistently through all our communication. The new ad films are fun and engaging, which are sure to entice the young & the young-at-heart alike.”

Says Shriram Iyer - Chief Creative & Content Officer, TILT Brand Solutions who collaborated with Licious to create the films, “Licious Ready to Cook helps anyone put together a delicious platter within minutes. This very clear and solid proposition allowed us to leap to a simple idea "FasterChef". When a bunch of friends drop in uninvited and make demands of the host Kunaal, he surprises them with his culinary skills. He produces meaty delights within 8 minutes and shocks his buddies. He then further shuts them up by coming up with the title "FasterChef" for himself. The film also places Licious RTC in a familiar urban milieu. Banter between friends laced with repartee allows for an easy and organic landing of the product message and the brand's promise" For the love of meat".

The #FasterChef digital campaign is targeted at a national audience through digital media & brand assets.

Licious has been steadily disrupting the animal protein space in India. Its farm-to-fork business model has made Licious the first meat and seafood brand from the country to be certified with FSSC22000, one of the highest food safety certifications in the world. Currently, the Bengaluru-based brand has a strong presence across 14 Indian markets, namely Bengaluru, Hyderabad, NCR, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Jaipur, Coimbatore, Kochi, Puducherry, Vizag, Vijayawada and Kolkata. The company is counted among the fastest growing consumer brands in India.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)