Krishna Shroff packs a powerful punch in Nutty's Peanut Butter TVC

Nutty’s Peanut Butter, a product of United Foods India has released a digital campaign to promote their multiple variants of peanut butter. Established in 2012, United Foods is a leading manufacturer and exporter of Peanut Butter and other Nut products from India.

The campaign featuring Krishna Shroff, highlights the aspects of peanut butter in a healthy lifestyle.

The digital campaign has been conceptualised and executed by Tyche Media, the independent digital marketing consultancy and service providing agency based out of Mumbai. It is being promoted across Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube along with using influencer marketing.

Speaking on the new video Khushi Bhurani, Digital Marketing Head of Nutty’s said, “Our association with Tyche and Krishna was an experience to remember. This was the first time we were shooting with a celebrity and everything went with ease and the team made sure all of us were comfortable and all of our needs were taken into consideration, from confirming shots and angles to shoot locations, the team made sure everyone was in loop. Everyone was friendly yet very professional when it came to working and made sure everything was done on time and with utmost sincerity. Looking forward to more such collaboration with Tyche and Krishna and growing together.”.”

Co-Founders of Tyche Media, Pawan Bagga and Sasha D Cunha commented, “It’s been really exciting to conduct this campaign for Nutty’s with Krishna. Krishna is an absolute professional when it comes to work and she is a delight to work with. With awareness around healthy eating habits growing, its essential for brands to focus on the advantages to communicate in the right manner with its target audience. Our key focus for this campaign has been Instagram as its build a massive impact in the past few months. We are extremely happy to partner with Nutty’s and help them in growing their business.”

Krishna Shroff stated, “I’ve always had the best experience with Tyche when it comes to shooting content, so filming this particular video was no different. The rapport we’ve shared from the very beginning has always been great because our synergies just matched. Working with like-minded, young, and passionate people who have similar visions and an end goal, makes it that much easier to collaborate. Plus, I love Sasha’s creativity and enthusiasm when it comes to these things. She understands angles and lighting extremely well, so shooting with her is always a breeze!”

The campaign will be heavily promoted across digital platforms over the upcoming festive season.

